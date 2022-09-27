Read full article on original website
Fight breaks out between basketball players following team's defeat
Two basketball players from Mali got in a fight in the mixed zone following the team’s defeat against Serbia at the Women’s World Cup.
Mali basketball players apologize after mixed zone fight
Two basketball players from Mali have apologized for fighting in the mixed zone following the team's 81-68 defeat against Serbia at the Women's World Cup.
Team USA dropped 145 points to break a basketball World Cup record — but some are calling it poor sportsmanship
Team USA has won each of the past three FIBA World Cups, and this young group has no intention of settling for less now that it's their time to shine.
Denmark unveil World Cup ‘protest’ kits criticising Qatar’s human rights record
Denmark will wear shirts at the World Cup that criticise the human rights record of the host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled to honour migrant workers who died during construction work for the finals tournament. “The colour of mourning,” the kit manufacturer Hummel said in a post on...
Brazil 5-1 Tunisia: Raphinha bags brace with Richarlison, Neymar and Pedro also on target as South American giants complete World Cup preparations with rout in Paris
Rampant Brazil destroyed 10-man Tunisia 5-1 in a friendly on Tuesday with Raphinha scoring twice and setting up another goal in their last game before the World Cup. It was another dominant performance by the South American giants who beat Ghana 3-0 on Friday, giving their fans plenty of reasons to be excited by their young team heading into Qatar where they will bid for a record-extending sixth world title.
FIBA Women’s World Cup: US Women Dominate in Run for 4th Consecutive Championship
Missing the electric excitement of the WNBA playoffs? Anxiously awaiting the return of NBA action? We're so close. May I suggest the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (FIBAWWC). You might be asking, 'What's the Women's World Cup,' and 'Why didn't I know about it?' No worries. Here's a quick look at what it is and why -- if you love basketball -- you should be paying attention.
FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022: A tale of two halves as USA book their spot in the semi-finals
It’s something we haven’t been able to say much this FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, but mid-way through the first quarter, the USA were locked in a tight match with Serbia. With a semi-finals spot on the line, it had been a back-and-forth game to this point,...
Tunisia accused of trying to kick Neymar out of the World Cup as Brazil boss Tite fumes in post-match interview
TUNISIA have been accused of trying to kick Neymar out of the World Cup by Brazil boss Tite. The two sides met in a feisty friendly match at the Parc des Princes in Paris last night. If Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar thought he'd be receiving any home comforts, he was...
World Cup: Mixed reactions for Africa's quintet in warm-ups
With all World Cup sides having played their final matches prior to naming their squads for Qatar, it's time to assess the form of Africa's five representatives. While Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia can take some recent positives, Ghana and Cameroon appear to have some soul-searching to do prior to selecting their World Cup starting line-ups following mixed results in friendlies.
Portugal manager Fernando Santos names Spain amongst World Cup favourites
It was a sweet night for Spain in Braga on Tuesday, as they overcame their neighbours Portugal to secure top spot with an Alvaro Morata goal. It sends La Roja through to the final four of the Nations League, where they will face one of Croatia, Italy or the Netherlands in the semi-finals.
Gabriel Jesus’ camp confident he will be in Brazil squad for Qatar World Cup after Arsenal striker’s shock axing
GABRIEL JESUS’ representatives are confident he will earn a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad – despite not being selected during this international break. The Arsenal striker, 25, has been on fire since his £45million summer move from Manchester City, with four goals and three assists in his opening seven Premier League games this season.
ATP roundup: Maxime Cressy sweeps Sebastian Korda in Tel Aviv
September 29 - Fourth-seeded Maxime Cressy racked up 14 aces while posting a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Sebastian Korda in a battle of Americans in the second round of the Tel Aviv Watergen Open in Israel.
