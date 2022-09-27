ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WYFF4.com

Ian's track changes; storm's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, NC revised

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful near-Category 5 storm, is expected to slowly plow across central Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Some major changes in the storm's speed and track have revised the forecast, especially for the weekend. (Latest video forecast above)
GEORGIA STATE
wrbl.com

Georgia Senate Debate: Warnock, Walker to clash in exclusive event

Nexstar Media is set to host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the major party candidates for U.S. Senator from Georgia: incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The debate will be the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates. It will take place on Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Hurricane Ian's second expected GA/SC landfall

After making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday evening, Hurricane Ian is expected to make a second landfall, likely between Savannah and Charleston. The storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia by Friday.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
City
Statesboro, GA
Statesboro, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
North Carolina State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Statesboro, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
Savannah Tribune

Let’s Get Ready…It Is Savannah State University Homecoming 2022!

Savannah State University releases their 2022 homecoming lineup, with a week long of events for students, faculty, alumni, and HBCU fans. This year’s theme is Rolling Loud and events start on Sunday, October 2nd and end on October 9th. Sunday begins the week of festivities with a “Colors of...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

LIST: School closures due to Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29th and Friday, Sept. 30th. Long County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29th and Friday, […]
Savannah Tribune

Savannah Native, Timothy Cabell, Wins 2022 World Championship At OMC Hairworld

On Sunday, September 11, Timothy Cabell was named World Champion at the OMC Hairworld global competition. Timothy competed in the Senior Ladies Fantasy Style Mannequin Head category, winning his gold medal. OMC is an organization that allows beauty professionals to showcase their talents and compete with each other for the...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gangloff
connectsavannah.com

PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Ghost Pirates could bring some life back to city’s shuttered MLK arena

Elvis left the building in 1977. Everyone else followed suit about 45 years later. After almost five decades of concerts, sporting events and dance performances, the Martin Luther King Jr. Arena’s days as downtown Savannah’s premier entertainment venue came to an unceremonious end in mid-January with a two-day college hockey tournament. The new EnMarket Arena, west of downtown, is where all the big acts go now.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
SAVANNAH, GA
southmag.com

Best Spot to Celebrate National Seafood Month in Savannah, GA

October is National Seafood Month, and Savannah’s signature River Street restaurant Rhett is the perfect place to celebrate. Situated atop the Savannah River in the Plant Riverside District, Rhett’s surroundings of Savannah’s shipping port have served as a muse and inspiration behind the menu that celebrates the bounty of the Lowcountry while honoring Southern classics.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Georgia Southern Hires#Lsu#Division#Saint Louis University#Washu#Texas A M#Tigers
drifttravel.com

Oktoberfest is Back at Plant Riverside District

Plant Riverside District is pleased to announce the return of Oktoberfest in Savannah!. Savannah’s Entertainment District will host its second annual six-week-long Oktoberfest celebration from Saturday, September 24 through Saturday, October 29. Every Saturday from 1-4 p.m., the Pavilion Tent along the riverfront at Plant Riverside District will showcase a blend of old and new German traditions.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Multiple Walmart locations closing ahead of Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly a dozen Walmart locations in the WTOC viewing area will close at 5 p.m. Thursday. Store 605: 1955 E Montgomery Cross Rd, Savannah, GA. The company says the closures are temporary, and they’ll reopen all these locations when it is safe to do so.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Stores open, visitors walking around downtown Savannah as Ian moves into the Atlantic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many of the stores are still open at Plant Riverside District, but that decision to close seems to be on a case-by-case basis. Some booth renters are starting to prepare as best they can by placing sandbags at the entrance of their booth. An artist said that he wanted to be sure he did what he could to protect his beautiful woodworking inside.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

GBI: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Sylvania

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting in Screven County over the weekend. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), on Sunday, Sept. 25 at around noon, Screven County deputies responded to a 911 call about shots fired and two people being shot on […]
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
College
Tulane University
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah’s Hot Dog Man

In a city increasingly known for it’s great food, it is always nice to know that you don’t necessarily have to break the bank for a quick lunch. Half of the battle in navigating our food scene-particularly downtown- is knowing where to go and when is the best time to do so.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD: Two-day operation leads to 30 arrests in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Multiple people are behind bars following a two-day operation by the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Operation Total Focus, which ran from Sept. 23-24, resulted in 30 arrests, the recovery of five firearms, as well as cocaine, crack, fentanyl, Oxycodone and marijuana. Of the arrests, 15 were for driving under the influence […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

1 shot, injured near Oglethorpe Mall Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured near Oglethorpe Mall on Tuesday, according to police. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the parking lot in the 7800 block of Abercorn Street. The male was shot in the thigh and then went to a Crunch Fitness trailer for help. […]
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy