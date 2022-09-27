Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Ian's track changes; storm's impact on South Carolina, Georgia, NC revised
Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a powerful near-Category 5 storm, is expected to slowly plow across central Florida and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday. Some major changes in the storm's speed and track have revised the forecast, especially for the weekend. (Latest video forecast above)
wrbl.com
Georgia Senate Debate: Warnock, Walker to clash in exclusive event
Nexstar Media is set to host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the major party candidates for U.S. Senator from Georgia: incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The debate will be the only scheduled face-to-face meeting between the two candidates. It will take place on Friday, October 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District.
WYFF4.com
Hurricane Ian's second expected GA/SC landfall
After making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast sometime Wednesday evening, Hurricane Ian is expected to make a second landfall, likely between Savannah and Charleston. The storm will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia by Friday.
I-75 Express lanes are running Northbound only due to Hurricane Ian
As Florida residents and some Georgia residents evacuate due to Hurricane Ian’s approach, the Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that the I-75 express lanes will run Northbound only until the storm passes. The lanes were changed to Northbound only at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Early this morning Hurricane Ian...
Savannah Tribune
Let’s Get Ready…It Is Savannah State University Homecoming 2022!
Savannah State University releases their 2022 homecoming lineup, with a week long of events for students, faculty, alumni, and HBCU fans. This year’s theme is Rolling Loud and events start on Sunday, October 2nd and end on October 9th. Sunday begins the week of festivities with a “Colors of...
LIST: School closures due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29th and Friday, Sept. 30th. Long County Schools will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 29th and Friday, […]
wtoc.com
Tropical Storm Watch issued for coastal communities in Georgia, South Carolina
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The start of our week will be dry ahead of moisture from Hurricane Ian moving in during the middle and end of the week, impacting us as a tropical storm. Ian made landfall over Western Cuba this morning and will continue to strengthen today and tomorrow.
Savannah Tribune
Savannah Native, Timothy Cabell, Wins 2022 World Championship At OMC Hairworld
On Sunday, September 11, Timothy Cabell was named World Champion at the OMC Hairworld global competition. Timothy competed in the Senior Ladies Fantasy Style Mannequin Head category, winning his gold medal. OMC is an organization that allows beauty professionals to showcase their talents and compete with each other for the...
connectsavannah.com
PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Ghost Pirates could bring some life back to city’s shuttered MLK arena
Elvis left the building in 1977. Everyone else followed suit about 45 years later. After almost five decades of concerts, sporting events and dance performances, the Martin Luther King Jr. Arena’s days as downtown Savannah’s premier entertainment venue came to an unceremonious end in mid-January with a two-day college hockey tournament. The new EnMarket Arena, west of downtown, is where all the big acts go now.
Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
southmag.com
Best Spot to Celebrate National Seafood Month in Savannah, GA
October is National Seafood Month, and Savannah’s signature River Street restaurant Rhett is the perfect place to celebrate. Situated atop the Savannah River in the Plant Riverside District, Rhett’s surroundings of Savannah’s shipping port have served as a muse and inspiration behind the menu that celebrates the bounty of the Lowcountry while honoring Southern classics.
Widespread Power Outage Impacts City of Statesboro Wednesday | Power companies are ready for IAN
Businesses and residents across the City of Statesboro experienced city wide power outages Wednesday morning. This is believed to be early effects of Hurricane Ian. The first brief power outage occurred around 10:19 am on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. This was followed by several more brief outages and then one lasting about 20 minutes.
drifttravel.com
Oktoberfest is Back at Plant Riverside District
Plant Riverside District is pleased to announce the return of Oktoberfest in Savannah!. Savannah’s Entertainment District will host its second annual six-week-long Oktoberfest celebration from Saturday, September 24 through Saturday, October 29. Every Saturday from 1-4 p.m., the Pavilion Tent along the riverfront at Plant Riverside District will showcase a blend of old and new German traditions.
wtoc.com
Multiple Walmart locations closing ahead of Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly a dozen Walmart locations in the WTOC viewing area will close at 5 p.m. Thursday. Store 605: 1955 E Montgomery Cross Rd, Savannah, GA. The company says the closures are temporary, and they’ll reopen all these locations when it is safe to do so.
wtoc.com
Stores open, visitors walking around downtown Savannah as Ian moves into the Atlantic
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many of the stores are still open at Plant Riverside District, but that decision to close seems to be on a case-by-case basis. Some booth renters are starting to prepare as best they can by placing sandbags at the entrance of their booth. An artist said that he wanted to be sure he did what he could to protect his beautiful woodworking inside.
GBI: 1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Sylvania
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One man is dead and a woman is injured following a shooting in Screven County over the weekend. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), on Sunday, Sept. 25 at around noon, Screven County deputies responded to a 911 call about shots fired and two people being shot on […]
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s Hot Dog Man
In a city increasingly known for it’s great food, it is always nice to know that you don’t necessarily have to break the bank for a quick lunch. Half of the battle in navigating our food scene-particularly downtown- is knowing where to go and when is the best time to do so.
SPD: Two-day operation leads to 30 arrests in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Multiple people are behind bars following a two-day operation by the Savannah Police Department (SPD). Operation Total Focus, which ran from Sept. 23-24, resulted in 30 arrests, the recovery of five firearms, as well as cocaine, crack, fentanyl, Oxycodone and marijuana. Of the arrests, 15 were for driving under the influence […]
Groundbreaking held for St. Jude Dream Home in West Chatham County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is returning to Savannah in 2023. St. Jude and this year’s builder, Landmark24 Homes, broke ground on the project today. The home is being built in the Brookline neighborhood in West Chatham County. It is the first home in phase two of that neighborhood. The […]
1 shot, injured near Oglethorpe Mall Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured near Oglethorpe Mall on Tuesday, according to police. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the parking lot in the 7800 block of Abercorn Street. The male was shot in the thigh and then went to a Crunch Fitness trailer for help. […]
