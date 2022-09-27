Monroe County schools and offices closed Tuesday due to Hurricane Ian

Photo: Getty Images

Monroe County, FL - The Monroe County School District announced all schools and offices will be closed Tuesday due to the impact of Hurricane Ian.

School officials haven't decided if schools will reopen Wednesday, and advised the public to stay updated.

Hurricane Ian reached Category 2 conditions late Monday and is expected to move over Cuba Monday night.

The Hurricane will pass over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, before traveling west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday evening.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the lower Florida Keys.

Officials are warning residents of possible storm surges, damaging winds, flooding rainfall, and the threat of isolated tornadoes.