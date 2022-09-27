ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Monroe County schools and offices closed Tuesday due to Hurricane Ian

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M94Zc_0iBPrSLo00
Photo: Getty Images

Monroe County, FL - The Monroe County School District announced all schools and offices will be closed Tuesday due to the impact of Hurricane Ian.

School officials haven't decided if schools will reopen Wednesday, and advised the public to stay updated.

Hurricane Ian reached Category 2 conditions late Monday and is expected to move over Cuba Monday night.

The Hurricane will pass over the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, before traveling west of the Florida Keys late Tuesday evening.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the lower Florida Keys.

Officials are warning residents of possible storm surges, damaging winds, flooding rainfall, and the threat of isolated tornadoes.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Monroe County, FL
Government
County
Monroe County, FL
Monroe County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
keysweekly.com

HURRICANE IAN FLOODS KEY WEST, DOWNS TREES & CUTS POWER

A strengthening Hurricane Ian skirted past the Florida Keys beginning Sept. 27, delivering storm surge and tropical storm — and even some hurricane-force gusts — to Key West. In the Lower Keys and portions of the Middle Keys, residents woke up to inundated streets and debris. More than...
KEY WEST, FL
CBS Miami

Keys residents, visitors told to get ready for heavy rain, gusty winds, possible flooding

MIAMI - Residents and visitors to the Florida Keys are being told to prepare for potentially heavy rain, high winds, and possible localized flooding or storm surge as Hurricane Ian sweeps by to the west. Monroe County emergency managers urge anyone in RVs or campers to move outside of the tropical storm warning area. Residents and visitors in campgrounds, recreational vehicles, travel trailers, live-aboard vessels, and mobile homes should make plans to find shelter with friends or family in a safe structure throughout the storm. The county does not plan to open any shelters. The island chain will experience the most significant impacts from Ian on Tuesday and Wednesday. Key West City Hall will be closed on Tuesday, and so will county schools. In Islamorada, parks will be closed on Tuesday but the boat ramps will remain open. Bahia Honda campground is closed. State parks are open for normal business on Monday and Tuesday will be weather-dependent. All inbound and outbound flights at Key West International Airport for Tuesday have been canceled due to Hurricane Ian. Flooding was reported in low lying areas of Key West on Tuesday morning, people were urged to avoid driving if possible.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Florida Keys#Hurricane Ian
Click10.com

Key West building fire during storm destroys businesses, apartments

KEY WEST, Fla. – Firefighters responded to a two-story building fire on a cloudy Wednesday morning in Key West while the area was under tropical storm conditions. The fire devastated businesses and left several homeless. Part of the parking lot was flooded, as the flames engulfed the Flagler Center...
KEY WEST, FL
keysweekly.com

BREAKING NEWS: SEARCH & RESCUE UNDERWAY FOR 20-PLUS MIGRANTS AFTER VESSEL SINKS NEAR STOCK ISLAND, FLORIDA

A search and rescue effort is underway by the U.S. Coast Guard after a vessel carrying more than 20 Cubans migrants sank not far from Stock Island. U.S. Customs & Border Protection Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar said his agents and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a migrant landing around 1 p.m. Slosar said four migrants swam to shore after their vessel sank due to inclement weather. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard initiated a search and rescue operation to find 23 more individuals.
STOCK ISLAND, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Onlookers in Key West Film Giant Waves as Hurricane Ian Approaches

Hurricane Ian is rapidly heading towards Florida, and the effects are already crazy. Onlookers filmed giant waves in Key West as the storm approaches. The video, shared on Instagram, shows huge waves crashing against the ground, with water everywhere. The caption reads: “STORM CHASERS: Onlookers in Key West, Florida, capture monstrous waves as Hurricane Ian heads toward coast. Link in bio.”
KEY WEST, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
CBS Miami

Tropical storm conditions for Keys, heavy rain & gusty winds for Dade & Broward

MIAMI - The CBS4 Next Weather team is declaring Alert Days for South Florida through Wednesday due to the impacts expected from Hurricane Ian which is forecast to move to our west. A Tropical Storm warning is in effect for the Lower Keys from the Seven Mile Bridge to Key West and Dry Tortugas as tropical storm conditions are forecast for the Lower Keys within 36 hours. A Storm Surge Watch has also been issued for the Lower Keys Tuesday into Wednesday due to the potential for a storm surge of 2 to 4 feet. Ian...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Human remains found in Florida Keys, officials say

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of human remains that were found in a mangroves area, officials said Thursday.Deputies were called to Mile Marker 5.5 at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday after two people who were trying to secure a boat stumbled upon the remain at a makeshift campsite, the sheriff's office said in a written statement.Clothing and food were also found at the site but it was not clear if that was related to the remains that were found.Officials did not immediately say if they suspected foul play.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘This baby is mine today’: Florida woman accused of kidnapping child from hotel

MARATHON, Fla. — An employee at a hotel in the Florida Keys was arrested after investigators said she kidnapped a child. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies were called to the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Marathon at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday because a woman said her child had been kidnapped. When deputies arrived, a hotel employee told them that Zita Gasperik, who also works at the hotel, had taken her 16-month-old child without her permission.
MARATHON, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy