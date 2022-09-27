BEDFORD – Come join the fun during the Limestone Capital Expo Friday, September 30th. The 8th annual event is sponsored by Bedford Federal Savings Bank. The Limestone Capital Expo is from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Milwaukee Depot building on the corner of J and 14th streets, which will also serve as the starting point and finish for this year’s Limestone Capital Half Marathon, 5K & 1 Mile Walk. The marathon will take place on Saturday. The race is sponsored by McIntyre Bros.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO