Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
WE'RE OPEN: Here's what's reopening in the Tampa Bay area after Ian impact
TAMPA, Fla. — Tropical Storm Ian, which was a category 4 hurricane when it hit near the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, shut down multiple businesses and airports in the area this week. Officials and businesses have started announcing when they will reopen. Here is a list of places...
tampabeacon.com
Ian's aftermath in Tampa
Tampa Bay may have escaped the full force of Hurricane Ian, but there was still some damage in our area. Here are some looks at some of the damage around north Tampa.
995qyk.com
Daylight Showing Post Hurricane Ian Damage In Florida
As the sun comes up, we’re seeing the mess than Hurricane Ian left behind in Tampa Bay. We escaped the brunt of Ian. Daylight is showing the terrifying damage seen in the south Florida. From St. Pete Police... St. Pete PD: “We have downed trees and power lines throughout...
As Hurricane Ian nears landfall, thousands are already without power in Tampa Bay
Power companies say that damage will be assessed as soon as conditions are safe.
Hurricane Ian: When will your Publix store reopen?
Publix said Thursday that it had decided to reopen some stores in Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco, Lake, Hernando, Manatee and Osceola counties.
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores close in Tampa Bay
Publix stores across the Tampa Bay area will be closing early Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian: Huge tree snaps in half, blocks road in Bradenton
A huge tree snapped in half in Bradenton on Wednesday, blocking a road as Hurricane Ian approached Florida.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay's rare hurricane landfalls: 1921 storm, 'Great Gale of 1848'
TAMPA, Fla. - Being a coastal region in Florida, it’s no surprise that Tampa Bay has been dealt some blows by the tropics during its storied history, but direct hits from hurricanes are rare. Hurricane Ian threatens to make landfall south of Tampa in the Fort Myers area as...
Florida Publix closings and store hour changes ahead of Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen into a major Category 3 hurricane moving toward the west coast of Florida, Publix is responding. That includes modifying store hours and, in many cases, planning to close stores around the Tampa Bay area as soon as this evening. To...
When will power be restored in Tampa Bay?
Duke Energy, Tampa Electric and Lakeland Electric gave updates on Thursday about power restoration efforts.
Bay News 9
Damage from Hurricane Ian impacts South Tampa
SOUTH TAMPA, Fla. — Damage from Hurricane Ian was seen in many areas in Florida. Even South Tampa felt its wrath. Two of South Tampa’s major thoroughfares, Dale Mabry Highway and Kennedy Boulevard, took hits. A large tree branch blocked two lanes of traffic on Dale Mabry just...
7-Eleven damaged in Polk Co. during Hurricane Ian
A 7-Eleven store was damaged and its roof torn off by winds in Polk County during Hurricane Ian effects.
When will Tampa Bay airports reopen?
Hurricane Ian moved through the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, bringing destructive winds and rainfall to the region.
'Reverse storm surge': Photos show Tampa Bay floor, water receded
TAMPA, Fla — Photos from Tampa police, St. Petersburg Police Department and the city of Venice show the exposed floor of Tampa Bay after waters receded prior to Hurricane Ian's expected landfall. Tampa police released images taken along the bay on Bayshore Boulevard, stating in a Twitter post that,...
'We're not out of the woods yet': Tampa mayor urges residents to prepare for high winds and rain Wednesday night
She warned of unprecedented flooding when 18-20 inches of rain arrive tonight.
Company Asked Employees to Bring Family, Pets to Office to Work Through Hurricane Ian
The CEO of a Florida-based company downplayed the Category 4 hurricane headed directly for the area in a meeting with employees, and even told them to bring their kids and pets to the office so they could bunker down together—and keep working. Postcardmania, a postcard marketing company, has a...
fox13news.com
'Only in Florida': Woman and dog run through floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. - High waters from Hurricane Ian didn’t stop a die-hard runner from going for a jog with her dog in Orlando. Hurricane Ian roared through Southwest Florida on Wednesday, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. In addition to damaging buildings and power infrastructure, Hurricane Ian...
floridapolitics.com
Tampa Hard Rock closed until further notice for Hurricane Ian
The hotel and casino will remain closed until conditions allow it to reopen. Tampa’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will be closed to all non-registered hotel guests starting Wednesday morning in response to Hurricane Ian. The hotel and casino will remain closed until conditions allow it to reopen.
