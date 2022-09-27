Read full article on original website
Amy Grieser (1959-2022)
Amy Sue Grieser died on September 22, 2022, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Amy was born on May 5, 1959. The beloved daughter of JR Grieser the late Bonnie Gardner (Cole), she graduated from Pettisville High School and the Fort Wayne Bible College. Amy was a member of the Highland Gospel...
Jack Hageman (1933-2022)
Jack R. Hageman, age 88, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randallia, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Mr. Hageman was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in United States Air Force and the United States Navy. He was employed at IBEW as an electrician...
Gregory Fry (1958-2022)
Gregory Alan Fry, age 64, of Delta, Ohio, passed away Monday morning, September 26, 2022 at The Toledo Hospital. He was born March 5, 1958 in Toledo, Ohio to Harry and Genevieve Ann (Szmania) Fry. Gregory graduated from Rogers High School in 1976. A few years later on October 9,...
Evelyn Wildermuth (1918-2022)
Evelyn P. Wildermuth, age 103, of Delaware, Ohio and formerly of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 3:28 A.M. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Willow Brook Christian Village in Delaware, Ohio, where she had been a resident. Evelyn was a 1935 graduate of Central High School, in Columbus, Ohio and...
Wayne Trace High School Announces 2022 Homecoming Court
Wayne Trace High School recently announced the 2022 Homecoming Court. Pictured here are (bottom row, l-r) 9th Grade -Torree Sinn, 10th Grade – Harper Myers, 12th Grade – Sydnee Sinn, 12th Grade – Laura Thornell, 12th Grade – Hannah Maenle, 12th Grade – Kiara Bahena, 11th Grade – Melanie Dunham; (top row, l-r) 9th Grade – Eric Reinhart, 10th Grade – Tyson Gerber, 12th Grade – Tyler Davis, 12th Grade – Kyle Slade, 12th Grade – Lane Morehead, 12th Grade – Ezra Sinn, 11th Grade – Kyren Karhoff. Homecoming is scheduled for September 30th.
Robert Rathburn, II (1949-2022)
Robert William Rathburn, II, age 73, of Napoleon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was a home health aide for CLASS in Napoleon. Robert was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233 and, as a former truck driver, enjoyed hanging out at the truck stop in Napoleon.
Lois “Boots” Lockman (1924-2022)
Lois “Boots” Lockman, age 97, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2022 in her home at Eatonton, Georgia. Lois was born November 24, 1924, in Napoleon, Ohio to Ezra and Priscilla Neuhauser. She was raised in Archbold, Ohio and graduated from Archbold High School and then attended Bowling Green State University where she met Robert F. Lockman.
Frieda Stark (1926-2022)
Frieda G. Stark, age 96, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center. Frieda had worked at the Ohio Art Company and later as a machinist at Metal Forge in Stryker. She was a member of the First Church of Christ in...
Helen Foth (1924-2022)
Helen (Holly) Stamm Foth, 97 years, of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away Sunday afternoon, September 25, 2022 at Kingston Care Center in Sylvania. She worked as an accountant for several different places including LaChoy, Walter Webster Accountant, Miller Gas, and Steyer Huber and Associates, from which she retired in 1987. Helen...
Evergreen Schools To Host Community Conversations
Evergreen Local Schools is hosting four community conversation opportunities during the month of October. Mr. Eric J. Smola, superintendent, and Mr. Brian Carroll, treasurer, will be having open office hours at different locations throughout the district to give community members a chance to share comments and ask questions in an informal environment.
Jack Riley (1952-2022)
Jack L. Riley, age 70, of Stryker, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Northwest Texas Healthcare in Amarillo, Texas. Jack was a truck driver for YRC. Jack was born in Paulding, Ohio on July 4, 1952, the son of Thomas and Mary Alice (Shilts) Riley. On January...
Kathryn “Kitty” Donahue (1932-2022)
Kitty left this world on September 23rd, 2022. Kitty was born on March 13th, 1932 to Omer and Minnie (Buckenmeyer) Langenderfer, both deceased. On May 9th, 1953 she married Bob Donahue (deceased) in Richfield Center, Ohio. Bob and Kitty were married for 65 years. Kitty was a 1949 graduate of...
Brent Miller (1956-2022)
Brent D. Miller passed away on September 23, 2022, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 66. Brent was born on February 5, 1956 to Lawrence and Marjora Miller. He graduated high school in 1974, and went on to Hesston College. While attending in 1977, he was involved in a car accident that bound him to a wheelchair for the rest of his life.
Omnibus Club Discusses Plans For Christmas House Walk
The Omnibus Club of West Unity met September 12, 2022 in the home of Pat Maneval. President Linda Sumner welcomed club members back together after the summer break. The club members repeated the Pledge of Allegiance and Club Collect. Roll call was answered to the question of “What was your favorite staycation”?
City of Toledo announces Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced the details about next month’s Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours. The City’s free Fall Festival will take place at the Ottawa Park Open Air Shelter, located at 2200 Kenwood Blvd., on Oct. 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Elaine Pickering (1934-2022)
Elaine L. Pickering, age 88, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance. Elaine was a homemaker, avid bowler and enjoyed embroidering quilts. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, the church’s St. Francis Circle and the...
Donalee Hess (1925-2022)
Donalee Margaret Hess, age 96, of Bryan, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Hillside Country Living near Bryan. Donalee was born on December 18, 1925, in Pioneer, Ohio, the daughter of Menno S. and Pearl (Burt) Oyer. She met James Rogers Hess while attending the Fort Wayne International...
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brayton Huffman (Archbold)
The female Athlete of the Week is Archbold golfer Brayton Huffman. At the NWOAL championships last Friday, Huffman fired an 80, a new 18-hole record for Archbold, to capture the second individual title of her Bluestreak career.
WATCH: Waterville man in Punta Gorda during Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio — As first responders start the process of picking up the pieces of Hurricane Ian, we’re hearing from northwest Ohioans who are in Florida right now. Zach Fox is from Waterville but is in Englewood, Florida, which is about 15 minutes away from Punta Gorda. He is down there right now for business reasons and chose to wait out the storm, along with his other housemates. He said evacuation orders came later than they expected and they felt they were prepared to hunker down.
SWANTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Discusses Possible DORA
PROCLAMATION … Mayor Toeppe reads a proclamation for Red Ribbon Week. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The Swanton Village Council held their meeting on Monday, September 26th. The meeting began at 7:16 p.m. with a prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance. The mayor also read the meetings live streaming...
