Any town that has a leash law really ought to have at least one dog park; otherwise, every dog in town will never have a chance to run and exercise properly. Walking along on a six-foot leash is not the same as running. Ipswich has plenty of room for several dog parks, and the parks would also entertain many seniors who could enjoy just sitting on a bench watching the chaos.

IPSWICH, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO