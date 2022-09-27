Read full article on original website
County Street Bridge now one way
IPSWICH – After the town was warned, the deed was done. County Street is now one-way. “It is unfortunate that we have to close the bridge to southbound traffic, but it is an important step in helping reduce the capacity and strain on this bridge,” said DPW director Rick Clarke.
Newslets from the Rowley Board of Selectmen
ROWLEY — The board of selectmen have had it with green crabs. They decided at their meeting Monday to take part in the green crab trapping program. The effort has been taking place across the region — with the exception of Rowley. This program was put in place...
Service Dog Column:
Any town that has a leash law really ought to have at least one dog park; otherwise, every dog in town will never have a chance to run and exercise properly. Walking along on a six-foot leash is not the same as running. Ipswich has plenty of room for several dog parks, and the parks would also entertain many seniors who could enjoy just sitting on a bench watching the chaos.
Letter: We will ask State Ethics Commission to rule on Fierro
In his response to our September 28 letter to the Ipswich Local News, Mr. Fierro argues with a straw man of his own creation. In our letter, we did not question Mr. Fierro’s long-standing record of good citizenship or his generous donation of time on behalf of Ipswich. We...
Two Ipswich doctors encourage parents to talk to their children about alcohol and drugs
A couple of local doctors take to the airwaves to talk about parents talking. In a program called, “Ipswich Aware: Youth Substance Abuse & Prevention,” Dr. Carl Soderland and Dr. Steven Barrett encourage parents to talk to their kids to prevent alcohol and drug abuse. The show will...
James Martel obituary
On Wednesday morning, September 28, 2022, Jim was reunited with his late wife, Barbara Ann (Sklarz), to continue their dance that started over 68 years ago. Jim was a lifelong Ipswich resident, born on December 10, 1938, the son of the late Arthur R. and Irene (Blanchard) Martel. He was...
Don’t try to write a best seller but be true to yourself, author says
IPSWICH — Here’s some advice from a best-selling author to aspiring best-selling authors. Don’t try to do it. “I’m not sure that trying to write a bestseller is the best way to write a bestseller, I think being true to yourself is the best way,” said Lily King at the latest Johnson Author Series talk.
Outsidah: Say it ain’t so! Don’t go
Hamlet said “Thinking makes it so,” but voted nay. An open Letter to Ipswich selectperson Tammy Jones:. Tammy, don’t quit. Retract your resignation. Rescind your reversal. Rethink your recalculation. Revoke it, repeal it, repudiate it. Renege! You won’t regret it. I know you love the job...
