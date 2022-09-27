Read full article on original website
Steven Downs sentenced to 75 years in prison for 1993 rape and murder of Sophie Sergie at Alaska college dorm
A man convicted in a rape and murder at a University of Alaska Fairbanks dormitory that went unsolved for more than two decades was sentenced to 75 years in prison in Alaska. Steven Downs, of Auburn, Maine, declined to address the courtroom before the just imposed the sentence Monday. The...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Alaska Fire Conference special training takes a destructive turn
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The saying goes, where there is smoke there is fire. This may be true in most cases - and what happened on Day 2 of the Alaska Fire Conference caught firefighters off-guard as the unexpected unfolded at a hands-on training session. A fire training exercise took...
webcenterfairbanks.com
David Pruhs and Valerie Therrien run for mayor of Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - David Pruhs and Valerie Therrien are both running for mayor of the City of Fairbanks. Pruhs said he has committed himself to almost 30 years of public service. “Six years on the city council, four years on the Alaska Real Estate Commission, the Planning Commission and others, and I’ve always worked well with people on these boards and commissions, very well - and I thought, ‘Can I do the job? Am I capable of doing the job of being mayor of Fairbanks?’ and I said, ‘Yes I am.’”
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks hosts 2022 Alaska Fire Conference
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - From September 26 to September 30, Fairbanks is hosting the 2022 Alaska Fire Conference, which hasn’t convened since the before the Covid-19 pandemic. The Alaska Fire Conference is an annual gathering of firefighters from across the state, all attending to share knowledge and skills. During...
kinyradio.com
Fairbanks man arrested after hit-and-run while driving stolen car
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - State troopers arrested a Fairbanks resident Tuesday after crashing a stolen car, and leaving the scene. On Tuesday at about 7:23 in the morning, state trooper dispatch received a call that a gold in color Toyota Camry had left the scene of a motor vehicle crash on Phillips Field Rd and Peger Rd.
Kodiak Daily Mirror
Alaska sand dunes hint at ancient past
Sitting at a window seat on a recent flight from Seattle to Fairbanks, I looked down on Alaska from 35,000 feet. There was my home river, the Tanana, flowing gray and braided from near the Canada border. The Alaska Highway followed the river’s curves.
webcenterfairbanks.com
29-year-old Bradley West taken into custody
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A pursuit occurred Thursday afternoon in Fairbanks by the Alaska State Troopers (AST) that led to the arrest of 29-year-old Bradley West. A dispatch report confirms at approximately 4:20 p.m. Thursday, AST attempted to stop a vehicle driven by West. West failed to stop and took off. A short distance later, he collided with a fuel tanker.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks Chamber holds forums for AK Governor, Representative races
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On November 8, Alaska will elect a Governor and a U.S. Representative. With the primaries for these races in the rearview mirror, the field has narrowed to four candidates in each contest. To help keep the Fairbanks community informed about these candidates, the Greater Fairbanks Chamber...
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers call shooting at remote Interior cabin a homicide
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A shooting at a remote cabin north of Fairbanks has caused investigators with the Alaska State Troopers to deem it a homicide. The report of the shooting came in just before 12 p.m. Sunday at a cabin near mile 42 of the Elliott Highway, which begins north of Fairbanks from the community of Fox and ends approximately 150 miles away near Manley Hot Springs.
Nenana-area tribe opposes state’s 20-mile road expansion
Some Nenana-area residents and tribal members say a state road project outside Nenana should be paused after what they describe as a failure by the state to adequately engage the public. The state wants to build 20 miles of new road to open access to agricultural opportunities and improve food security. But tribal members say […] The post Nenana-area tribe opposes state’s 20-mile road expansion appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Malemutes Flag Football Completes Perfect Season
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Lathrop Malemutes flag football team capped off a perfect season last night with a 12-0 victory over the West Valley Wolfpack. The perfect season also included a 4-0 record against Anchorage school (Eagle River, South, and East twice). “I think for the girls and for...
