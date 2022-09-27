Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
School board triples mileage payments for rural parents
ELKO – Rural parents in the Elko County School District who drive their children to school because bus transportation is not economically feasible will see a surge in their mileage reimbursement rate. School trustees voted to boost the rate from 17.5 cents per mile for paved roads and 20...
Elko Daily Free Press
Mental health panel seeks solutions to rural care issues
LAMOILLE – What can communities do to address the mental health crisis in rural Nevada?. That was the topic of discussion at the Ruby Mountain Health Summit hosted by MedX AirOne at Ruby 360 Lodge. The six-member panel, community leaders, and behavioral health workers discussed the need for front- and back-end services for individuals facing a mental health crisis.
Elko Daily Free Press
SCA rejects deal with former restaurant operator
SPRING CREEK – Directors of the Spring Creek Association have rejected an offer from former Fairway Community Center restaurant operator Ericia Cook to pay half the amount they say she owes for back rent. Cook was co-owner of Cook’s Fire Oven and Grill in Spring Creek. The restaurant opened...
Elko Daily Free Press
Marriage Licenses
——— Thomas Morgan Patton, 51, and Ericia Cook, 51, both of Elko. Duston Michael Bailey, 24, of Shelton, Washington, and Danielle Jade Young, 22, of Elko. Kalob Dylan Tracy, 25, and Gabriel Patricia Wilkerson, 25, both of Carlin. ——— Jesus Javier Cabrera Jr., 32, of Elko and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elko Daily Free Press
Shots fired into Elko businesses
ELKO — The Elko Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect(s) who discharged a firearm into at least three Elko businesses. The crimes occurred the evening of Monday, Sept. 26, between the hours of approximately 7:30 and 11 p.m. Surveillance video from two of the incidents...
Elko Daily Free Press
Geologist assessing gold reserves of Elko County property
Thunder Energies Corp. has announced the engagement of Lane A. Griffin, a professional geologist, to assess the reserves of gold and other valuable minerals present at Thunder Energies' Kinsley Mine property in Elko County. The property is about 55 miles south of the Long Canyon mine. Initial exploratory work will...
Elko Daily Free Press
Indians travel to Fernley
ELKO — Through one game in league play, the Elko football team was not tested. Despite what could have been a scary injury to junior running back Eli Finlayson, the Indians rolled in their 3A North-East opener by a final score of 46-7 over previously-unbeaten Lowry. Now, Elko (5-1...
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek man arrested with stolen horse trailer
ELKO – A Spring Creek man spotted with a stolen horse trailer was arrested Tuesday by Elko County Sheriff’s deputies. Chancy K. Yates, 28, was pulled over at 12th Street and Opal Drive after a deputy saw the trailer that he had entered into a crime database earlier in the day. The deputy said Yates claimed he went to a friend’s house and found the back door had been broken open, so he went inside and removed two items of value and hauled them off to make sure they were secure.
Elko Daily Free Press
Ryndon VFD prevents spread of fire
ELKO — Ryndon volunteer firefighters on Monday extinguished a vehicle fire off Interstate 80 that started to spread to wildlands. Elko County Fire Protection District said the quick actions of Ryndon VFD and Station 21 prevented the vehicle fire from extending into the wildland and threatening homes. “Great job...
Elko Daily Free Press
Crime spree suspect held in Elko jail on $120,000 bail
ELKO – A man accused of evading law enforcement multiple times during a crime spree that began in Utah and ended in Oregon is now being held at Elko County Jail. Bail was listed at $120,000 for Jamie L. Cochran, 42, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He faces local charges of home invasion with a deadly weapon, burglary while in possession of a gun, grand larceny of a gun, assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of grand larceny of a motor vehicle.
Elko Daily Free Press
City to extend Duncan Golf contract for five years
ELKO – Elko City Council agreed to draw up a five-year contract extension with Duncan Golf Management amid concerns about staffing shortages and other problems at Ruby View Golf Course. Council members Giovanni Puccinelli, Mandy Simons and Chip Stone along with Mayor Reece Keener approved the motion that would...
Elko Daily Free Press
Lady Spartans improve to 5th with season-low 471
WINNEMUCCA — On Monday, the Spring Creek girls golf team played its best round of the season. In the fifth Division 3A Norths tournament of the year, the Lady Spartans matched their best finish — opening the season with a fifth-place effort in their home tourney — shooting a season-low 471 during Lowry’s event, in Winnemucca.
Elko Daily Free Press
Deputy resigns, internal investigation continues
ELKO – An Elko County Sheriff’s deputy who was acquitted of two out of four charges including sexual assault and battery has resigned. Richard Lespade, 38, was found not guilty of a 2020 sexual assault and battery in a verdict issued Aug. 30. The jury returned no decision on a second sexual assault charge from six years earlier, or a charge of sale or transportation of a controlled substance.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko District Court
Department 1 – Judge Kriston HillAug. 16Caden Lynn McClellan, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of uttering or possessing with the intent to utter a forged instrument, was given a suspended sentence of 38 to 96 months in prison, was placed on probation for four years and was ordered to pay $5,595.70 restitution to the victims.
Elko Daily Free Press
Mental health issues increase at jail
ELKO – Mental health issues are common in any jail, but their frequency and severity have been getting much worse than normal in Elko County. “As of this year so far we’ve had 10 suicide [attempts],” including two this month, Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza told county commissioners on Sept. 21. There have also been five injuries to jail staff from attacks by inmates.
Elko Daily Free Press
Kade Michale Lesbo
The most precious, witty, and loved son passed unexpectedly into the arms of Jesus on September 12, 2022. Kade was born on May 22, 2006, to Mike and Louri Lesbo at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital in Elko, Nevada. From an early age, it became apparent that Kade would grow to be an exceptional young man with his beautiful blue eyes. His passion in life was working on and riding dirt bikes with his dad and friends. Kade spent countless hours in the shop rebuilding anything with an engine and sometimes would be up all night with his golden retriever, Liv, right by his side. He loved the outdoors and took advantage of every opportunity to go on hunting and fishing trips with his dad, brother, and uncles. Kade loved spending time with his dad building the family’s dream home. His brother, Kason, and he spent many hours playing sports and just enjoying life together. In the Elko community, Kade was well known for his witty personality and excellence in baseball, especially pitching.
2news.com
Police in Elko looking for suspect(s) in alleged shots fired incident
The Elko Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect(s) who discharged a firearm into at least three Elko businesses. The crimes occurred the evening of Monday, September 26, between the hours of approximately 7:30 pm and 11:00 pm. Surveillance video from two of the incidents shows a...
Elko Daily Free Press
Spartans beat Indians on PK
ELKO — In the first meeting of the season between the Spring Creek and Elko boys soccer teams, the game boiled down a penalty kick. According to head coach Forest Knotts, the Spartans took a 1-0 lead “around the 55th minute.”. Junior Kendrick Lee knocked home the PK,...
Elko Daily Free Press
Police release clearer photos of exposure suspect
ELKO — The Elko Police Department continues to seek the public’s assistance in identifying a man who exposed himself in separate incidents in two local businesses. Anyone with information as to his identity or location is asked to call Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300.
Elko Daily Free Press
Ryndon man jailed in shooting incident
ELKO – A Ryndon man was arrested on charges of beating his mother, threatening to kill his wife and shooting holes through the roof of his pickup late Friday night. Deputies were called to the residence on Jacinto Drive on a report of a domestic dispute with gunshots fired. They found Jordan V. O’Dell, 27, standing outside the residence with two women and four children inside.
Comments / 0