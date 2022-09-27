Paso Robles School District requiring parent signature for club access

The Paso Robles School District is requiring parents to sign off when students want to join clubs and campus organizations.

District officials say the policy has been in place since 2011 but has not been enforced until now.

Some students from Paso Robles High School said they are not in agreement that parents should have to be in authority over their club choices and decisions within the school.

“People should have their own right to do what they want, not by their parents,” said Xinena Malagon, a Paso Robles High School student. “Some kids get forced to do stuff that they don't want to do or do it and their parents don't let them.”

“Some students may not have the best relationship with their parents so that they might want some independence or some privacy,” said Giselle Chavez and Ruby Aguilar, two Paso Robles High School students.

While several students are opposed to the signoffs, others say it is acceptable to request.

“For some parents, students want privacy and then other students might not,” said Chavez.

“I feel like it's a good idea,” said Osney Cardenas, a Paso Robles High School student. “That way, parents know when to plan stuff and when not to, but they would also know where their child is at all times.”

Many parents say they would like the policy to remain in place.

“I have to be involved in my son's life,” said Jim Norman, a parent. “If he's going to join a club, I want to know I want to be part of that club. I want to help with it.”

“We're responsible for them until they turn 18,” said Beau Bullard, a parent. “We’ve got to sign paperwork for them to join sports, get out of school if they're tardy. Why wouldn't we have to be aware of this?”

The parents say proper communication with their children is key to helping them reach their goals.

“We’re their parents,” said Norman. “We have to be accountable for what our kids are doing. In a club, be it chess, the yearbook, I want to be part of that.”

“They encourage parent involvement and I'm behind 100 percent,” said Bullard. “This is my third kid to go through the Paso Robles school system.”

“My parents would know where I was and I would know they could trust me and trust where I am,” said Cardenas.

School district officials told KSBY that the issue of navigating this policy's future will be presented to the board.