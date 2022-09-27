ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles School District requiring parent signature for club access

By Dusty Baker
KSBY News
 3 days ago
The Paso Robles School District is requiring parents to sign off when students want to join clubs and campus organizations.

District officials say the policy has been in place since 2011 but has not been enforced until now.

Some students from Paso Robles High School said they are not in agreement that parents should have to be in authority over their club choices and decisions within the school.

“People should have their own right to do what they want, not by their parents,” said Xinena Malagon, a Paso Robles High School student. “Some kids get forced to do stuff that they don't want to do or do it and their parents don't let them.”

“Some students may not have the best relationship with their parents so that they might want some independence or some privacy,” said Giselle Chavez and Ruby Aguilar, two Paso Robles High School students.

While several students are opposed to the signoffs, others say it is acceptable to request.

“For some parents, students want privacy and then other students might not,” said Chavez.

“I feel like it's a good idea,” said Osney Cardenas, a Paso Robles High School student. “That way, parents know when to plan stuff and when not to, but they would also know where their child is at all times.”

Many parents say they would like the policy to remain in place.

“I have to be involved in my son's life,” said Jim Norman, a parent. “If he's going to join a club, I want to know I want to be part of that club. I want to help with it.”

“We're responsible for them until they turn 18,” said Beau Bullard, a parent. “We’ve got to sign paperwork for them to join sports, get out of school if they're tardy. Why wouldn't we have to be aware of this?”

The parents say proper communication with their children is key to helping them reach their goals.

“We’re their parents,” said Norman. “We have to be accountable for what our kids are doing. In a club, be it chess, the yearbook, I want to be part of that.”

“They encourage parent involvement and I'm behind 100 percent,” said Bullard. “This is my third kid to go through the Paso Robles school system.”

“My parents would know where I was and I would know they could trust me and trust where I am,” said Cardenas.

School district officials told KSBY that the issue of navigating this policy's future will be presented to the board.

calcoastnews.com

Students evacuated following bomb threat at Templeton High School

Following a bomb threat, Templeton High School staff evacuated students onto the football field on Wednesday while law enforcement searched the school. At about noon, students found a note that threatened a bomb would detonate at 1:15 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, the school evacuated students to the football field.
TEMPLETON, CA
New Times

Arroyo Grande has three mayor candidates

The Revolutionary War. Water polo. Ding Dongs. The three candidates vying for Arroyo Grande's mayoral seat are respectively banking on these symbols and more in their campaigns for November. Incumbent Caren Ray Russom is hoping to retain her position for a third term, and she has competition from Gaea Powell—whose...
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

King City school threat made by Salinas student

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- King City Police said after an investigation into threats made to an unspecified school, they had nothing to do with any school in King City. On Tuesday, King City Police went to Chalone Peaks Middle School for reports of social media threats made against an unnamed school. Police said that after The post King City school threat made by Salinas student appeared first on KION546.
KING CITY, CA
