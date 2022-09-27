ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Josh McDaniels, Denver Media News

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels is not scheduled to speak with Denver Broncos media ahead of Sunday's Week 4 matchup. The Broncos fired McDaniels midway through his second year as head coach for the organization in 2010. The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.
