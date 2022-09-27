Read full article on original website
Related
41nbc.com
Strong winds to take over Middle Georgia Thursday afternoon
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Winds will be at the strongest today in Middle Georgia as Tropical Storm Ian moves into the Atlantic. It is a split forecast for Middle Georgia this afternoon as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. The eastern half of the region will see clouds, while the western half sees sunny skies. This will result in high temperatures in the lower 70s in the western half and the upper 60s in the eastern half. The strong winds, however, will be universal. A wind advisory is in effect for all of Middle Georgia until 8:00 PM EDT Thursday evening. Sustained speeds will range from 15-25 mph throughout the day today with the strongest winds taking place in the southeastern counties. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 40 mph. There is no rain expected during the day today, however.
41nbc.com
Ian brings increasing clouds, breezy weather Wednesday
It has been a beautiful fall day in Middle Georgia with mostly sunny skies and cool temps, but we will soon be seeing the influence of Hurricane Ian on our forecast. This afternoon we started to see an influx of clouds associated with Ian, but tomorrow brings even more cloud cover.
Coastal Georgians preparing as Ian moves closer to second landfall
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Storm bands from Ian are starting to reach Tybee Island along the Georgia coast as the island braces for a possible storm surge and flooding. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims has been on Tybee Island since Thursday morning and says the beach is mostly deserted.
MSNBC
Georgia and Carolinas bracing for Ian's impact
Michael Brennan of NOAA National Hurricane Center discusses how Georgia and the Carolinas are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian.Sept. 29, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
41nbc.com
Winds increase in Middle Georgia Thursday, ahead of Ian
All eyes have been on Ian today as it battered much of the Florida peninsula. Ian is quickly weakening this evening over land, but is still forecast to be a tropical storm as it pushes into the Atlantic tomorrow. Above is the latest track (as of 8pm) from the National...
The latest on Tropical Storm Ian and its impact on Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state emergency officials have provided another update on Tropical Storm Ian. The update comes as the storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm overnight. Ian weakened overnight and is now a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is...
Southwest Georgia farmers breathe cautious sigh of relief with reduced chance of heavy wind, rainfall
LEARY — What a difference a couple of days make. For southwest Georgia farmers, whose memories of the devastation to their crops brought by Hurricane Michael a little less than four years ago remain strikingly vivid, Hurricane Ian initially looked like déjà vu all over again. Michael...
wtoc.com
Dry start to Wednesday before rain/wind move in from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It will be a dry and cool start to our Wednesday with temperatures starting out in the mid to upper 50s. Inland areas will be mostly dry, but we’ll start seeing the chance for rain to move into our southern communities Wednesday afternoon and evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Ian is picking up speed once again with winds back to 70 mph....
Gov. Kemp says Ian ‘is coming our way’ and warns Georgians to take precautions now
ATLANTA — After battering Florida, Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, could impact the Georgia coast. Ian’s winds weakened to 65 mph on Thursday morning. When the storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon along the Gulf Coast in Florida, it was a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of about 150 mph.
Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian
ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
41nbc.com
Middle Georgia farmers preparing for possible impact of Hurricane Ian
VIENNA, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Farmers across middle Georgia are preparing for the potential of severe weather. With Hurricane Ian inching closer to Florida, its possible parts of Georgia could feel some of those effects. Warbington Farms in Vienna is harvesting as much of their crops as possible. They expect the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
41nbc.com
ICYMI: Stories you may have missed today on 41NBC News
LIST: Middle Georgia Schools make alternate plans in response to Hurricane Ian; Virtual learning, Football games, etc. For other stories you may have missed today on 41NBC News, click here.
41nbc.com
Local emergency management agencies preparing for possible severe weather from Ian
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Several middle Georgia Emergency Management Agencies are staying weather aware ahead of the possible impact of Ian. As Hurricane Ian nears Florida, middle Georgia could possibly be impacted by the end of the week. With weather being unpredictable, Deputy Director for Macon-Bibb County EMA Robert McCord...
erienewsnow.com
Georgian Reacts to Hurricane Ian Heading Towards Georgia Coast
Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, has begun it's path towards the Georgia coastline. Those living in coastal cities like Savannah are preparing for flooding, or evacuating the city. Nancy Neff, with her husband, John, and dog, Ellie have evacuated to stay at their daughter's house in...
WJCL
Georgia AAA says now is the time to prepare your car ahead of Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Whether you're evacuating or staying put, making sure your car is storm ready is paramount. Georgia AAA spokesperson tells WJCL 22 News to make sure your car is filled up by Wednesday. She also says to make sure you're staying on top of regular maintenance. "So...
I-75 Express lanes are running Northbound only due to Hurricane Ian
As Florida residents and some Georgia residents evacuate due to Hurricane Ian’s approach, the Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that the I-75 express lanes will run Northbound only until the storm passes. The lanes were changed to Northbound only at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Early this morning Hurricane Ian...
Evacuating because of Hurricane Ian? Here’s a guide to places to stay in Georgia
ATLANTA — As Hurricane Ian gets closer to making landfall, many Floridians will be evacuating to Georgia to get away from the storm’s path. If you don’t have family or friends here in the metro area, here are some resources to find a safe place to stay until Ian passes:
41nbc.com
Georgia Department of Transportation prepares for impact from Hurricane Ian
Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has taken some actions to help prepare for the impact of hurricane Ian. According to a release from GDOT, impacts are expected to begin as early as Thursday and last through Saturday with wind gusts expected to be 34 mph or more, as well as rain, downed trees and downed power lines.
Georgia farmers scramble to save harvests as Hurricane Ian approaches
South Georgia farmers, still stung by Hurricane Michael four years ago, are keeping wary eyes on the skies as Hurricane Ian approaches.
Comments / 0