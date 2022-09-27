ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Strong winds to take over Middle Georgia Thursday afternoon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Winds will be at the strongest today in Middle Georgia as Tropical Storm Ian moves into the Atlantic. It is a split forecast for Middle Georgia this afternoon as a result of Tropical Storm Ian. The eastern half of the region will see clouds, while the western half sees sunny skies. This will result in high temperatures in the lower 70s in the western half and the upper 60s in the eastern half. The strong winds, however, will be universal. A wind advisory is in effect for all of Middle Georgia until 8:00 PM EDT Thursday evening. Sustained speeds will range from 15-25 mph throughout the day today with the strongest winds taking place in the southeastern counties. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 40 mph. There is no rain expected during the day today, however.
Ian brings increasing clouds, breezy weather Wednesday

It has been a beautiful fall day in Middle Georgia with mostly sunny skies and cool temps, but we will soon be seeing the influence of Hurricane Ian on our forecast. This afternoon we started to see an influx of clouds associated with Ian, but tomorrow brings even more cloud cover.
Winds increase in Middle Georgia Thursday, ahead of Ian

All eyes have been on Ian today as it battered much of the Florida peninsula. Ian is quickly weakening this evening over land, but is still forecast to be a tropical storm as it pushes into the Atlantic tomorrow. Above is the latest track (as of 8pm) from the National...
Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian

ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
Middle Georgia farmers preparing for possible impact of Hurricane Ian

VIENNA, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Farmers across middle Georgia are preparing for the potential of severe weather. With Hurricane Ian inching closer to Florida, its possible parts of Georgia could feel some of those effects. Warbington Farms in Vienna is harvesting as much of their crops as possible. They expect the...
Georgian Reacts to Hurricane Ian Heading Towards Georgia Coast

Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, has begun it's path towards the Georgia coastline. Those living in coastal cities like Savannah are preparing for flooding, or evacuating the city. Nancy Neff, with her husband, John, and dog, Ellie have evacuated to stay at their daughter's house in...
Georgia Department of Transportation prepares for impact from Hurricane Ian

Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has taken some actions to help prepare for the impact of hurricane Ian. According to a release from GDOT, impacts are expected to begin as early as Thursday and last through Saturday with wind gusts expected to be 34 mph or more, as well as rain, downed trees and downed power lines.
