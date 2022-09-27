ETSU mens basketball team opens fall practice

Johnson City, TN — Believe it or not – only six weeks away from basketball season … as 2nd year head coach Des Oliver officially started practice today – with plenty of new faces on the floor.

For the coaches and players, however – today was really just a continuation of what they’ve been working on since June … And they’ve been hard at it … because of the 14 players on the roster … only four of them were with the program a season ago .



And only half of the four saw significant minutes last year … That means building chemistry has been key thus far … Both Oliver and King are embracing the new year and new challenge … and are optimistic about the group that is assembled for the season ahead.

“The biggest difference this year is we’re just competing. Everyone wants to play, everyone wants to win. I think the biggest message coach is sending us is that we’ve just gotta go out there and try to win games.”

“I’ve got Power 5 transfers who are very talented, who have never played in a Division I game for any length of time and so there’s a learning curve of just knowing how to expect the lights being bright and being on and expect what comes with that. But, if they can figure that out early on and grow through the growing pains early and keep their confidence – I’m excited about the future.”

