Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAlbany, GA
4 Family-Friendly Historical Haunted Places in the United States.HotMamaTravelAmericus, GA
JDS Glass-Lining Manufacturer Announces Joint Venture with German-Based GMM PfaudlerSumter County Georgia Development AuthoritySumter County, GA
Related
Americus Times-Recorder
Lady Hurricanes unable to find equalizer in loss to Young Harris
AMERICUS – Over the final 12 minutes of the Georgia Southwestern State University Women’s Soccer Team’s Peach Belt Conference match against Young Harris College, the Lady Hurricanes put forth a desperate effort to try and get an equalizer, as they trailed the Lady Mountain Lions 1-0. Unfortunately for GSW, they were not able to get that equalizer and fell to YHC 1-0 at Hurricane Field on Wednesday, September 28.
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County Panthers fall at Cook in defensive struggle
ADEL, GA – Due to anticipated bad weather from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, the high school football game between the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) and the Cook Hornets at Cook High School (CHS) in Adel, GA had to be moved from this Friday to Wednesday, September 28. In that game, the Panthers played solid on the defensive end, but struggled to get their offense going. As a result, SCHS fell to CHS 13-7 in its first GHSA Region 1-AA contest of the season.
Americus Times-Recorder
Schley County continues taking care of business with win over Chattahoochee County
ELLAVILLE – The high school football game between the Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) and the Chattahoochee County Panthers (CHATTCO) was moved from Friday to Thursday due to weather concerns stemming from Hurricane Ian, but it didn’t affect the Wildcats in the least. SCHS sophomore running back Zayden Walker scored a rushing touchdown on offense and came up with a pick six on defense to help lead the Wildcats to a 29-6 region victory over the Panthers.
Americus Times-Recorder
Southland Academy hires new personnel
On August 10, 2022, Southland Academy opened its doors for its 55th year of operation with sixteen new. faculty and staff members. Directing the lower school music program this year is Lori Burke. She and her. husband have two children, and she lists reading, sports, and spending time with family...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVM
Muscogee Co. School District’s Odis Spencer Stadium nearing completion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District’s new Odis Spencer Stadium - the city’s newest sports complex - is close to completion. It’s a multi-purpose facility - with the hopes of attracting the Georgia High School Athletic Association’s regional and state-wide events. Paid through the Educational - Special Local Option Sales Tax - or E-SPOLST - the construction also continues the cities commitment to south Columbus.
WALB 10
‘I think everyone was in shock and disbelief’: ASU students mourn loss of fellow student
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) canceled classes Monday and Tuesday after the death of a student in a dorm room Sunday morning. That student was 21-year-old Yasmin Durham. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler told WALB he was called down to campus regarding a student who was unresponsive...
wrbl.com
Gusty winds will be the main impact from Ian
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Gusty winds will be the main impact from now Tropical Storm Ian, sustained wind speeds will be between 15-20 but gust will occasionally reach 30 mph. We may not see the direct impacts of strong winds and heavy rain, but our winds will be enough to cause issues for some.
WALB 10
ASU student dies in off-campus incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university. Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death. “This has been a difficult week of loss...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Americus Times-Recorder
SGTC to start eight-week class sessions beginning October 12th
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College will be offering eight-week class sessions beginning October 12th. It is not too late to sign up. Financial aid and other aid is available which might make classes practically tuition free! Students can secure a full-semester of credit in just eight weeks. SGTC...
WALB 10
Aldi opens new location in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shoppers now have another grocery option in Albany. The first Aldi in southwest Georgia opened Thursday on Nottingham Way. “There was a line as early as 5 or 6 o’clock this morning just to get in line and come in when we opened,” Aldi employee, Todd Gonzales said.
WALB 10
Douglas tree trimming services prepare for possible stormy weather
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Several Southwest Georgia tree service businesses say they are picking up business ahead of Hurricane Ian’s path toward Florida. Trees are already starting to get removed in several residential areas where trees stand over people’s homes. South Georgia Tree Service Owner Jeremy Shaw said he had to cut down 17 trees just for one resident on Tuesday.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. shoppers preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As people prep for Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Southwest Georgia, store shelves in the Dougherty County area are already taking a hit. At Publix on Dawson Road in Albany, many customers said they are stocking up on water in preparation for the storm. When WALB News 10 checked the shelves earlier on Tuesday, there was enough water in stock for people to buy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Americus Times-Recorder
Area Beat Report September 26 through 27
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary. Clark, Cornelius Veron (In Jail), 57, Theft By Shoplifting. Jackson, Tanikaya Somona (Bonded Out), 40, City Probation. Lewis, Warren Charles (In Jail), 27, Failure to have license on person/Violating restriction of driver’s license/Failure to maintain lane/Probation Violation. Washington, Kadarius Marquise (In...
Americus Times-Recorder
Americus Music Festival: Bringing the Community Together Through Music
On Saturday, October the 8th, hundreds of Americus’ residents, as well as folks from all over Sumter County and beyond will flock to the Jackson Street Depot in Americus, Georgia to indulge their ears & tastebuds to a full day of music, art, food, and so much more. The...
Americus Times-Recorder
School District Seeks Community Input to Develop Strategic Plan
The Sumter County School District is embarking on a strategic planning process that requires input from citizens, staff, parents, students and civic leaders. The input will be used to ensure that the resulting plan will reflect the wishes of the district’s citizenry. There are two opportunities for the community...
Americus Times-Recorder
County Vehicles declared Surplus, County Logo approved and Revision of Solid Waste Material ordinance approved at BOC Regular Meeting
AMERICUS – The Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) met on Tuesday, September 20 at the Sumter County Courthouse for its monthly regular meeting. Among some of the issues the BOC dealt with was the issue of declaring certain vehicles used by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) as surplus and putting them up for sale at www.govdeals.com.
3 Ga. women created fake college, stole fake students’ financial aid in fraud scheme, DOJ says
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three Georgia women pleaded guilty Thursday in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Education’s federal financial aid programs. The U.S. Department of Justice said Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus and Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty in the elaborate scheme involving a sham university. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phoenix City, Alabama, also pleaded guilty in the case.
Albany Herald
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful the place to get rid of unwanted and broken electronic devices
ALBANY — One of the biggest questions Jwana Washington has been hearing since a September e-cycling and medication disposal event has been “When are you going to do it again?”. Turns out, any weekday is an opportunity to drop off old televisions and electronics at Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful,...
WALB 10
Suspects wanted for theft of around $120K worth of lawn mowers in Dougherty Co.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are still wanted by the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) after they say they stole four lawnmowers. Kenneth Cox, 59, of Albany, and Antwann Henderson, 36, of Albany are wanted for theft by receiving. Out of the four lawn mowers stolen from the...
WTVM
Tricare to leave nearly 15,000 pharmacies in Oct.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The military’s healthcare program and government-managed health insurance, better known as Tricare, will be dropped from thousands of independent and community pharmacies. According to Military.com, the change with take effect on Oct. 24, with 14,963 retail pharmacies no longer participating in the pharmacy network. Defense...
Comments / 0