Dawson, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

Lady Hurricanes unable to find equalizer in loss to Young Harris

AMERICUS – Over the final 12 minutes of the Georgia Southwestern State University Women’s Soccer Team’s Peach Belt Conference match against Young Harris College, the Lady Hurricanes put forth a desperate effort to try and get an equalizer, as they trailed the Lady Mountain Lions 1-0. Unfortunately for GSW, they were not able to get that equalizer and fell to YHC 1-0 at Hurricane Field on Wednesday, September 28.
YOUNG HARRIS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Sumter County Panthers fall at Cook in defensive struggle

ADEL, GA – Due to anticipated bad weather from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, the high school football game between the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) and the Cook Hornets at Cook High School (CHS) in Adel, GA had to be moved from this Friday to Wednesday, September 28. In that game, the Panthers played solid on the defensive end, but struggled to get their offense going. As a result, SCHS fell to CHS 13-7 in its first GHSA Region 1-AA contest of the season.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Schley County continues taking care of business with win over Chattahoochee County

ELLAVILLE – The high school football game between the Schley County Wildcats (SCHS) and the Chattahoochee County Panthers (CHATTCO) was moved from Friday to Thursday due to weather concerns stemming from Hurricane Ian, but it didn’t affect the Wildcats in the least. SCHS sophomore running back Zayden Walker scored a rushing touchdown on offense and came up with a pick six on defense to help lead the Wildcats to a 29-6 region victory over the Panthers.
ELLAVILLE, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Southland Academy hires new personnel

On August 10, 2022, Southland Academy opened its doors for its 55th year of operation with sixteen new. faculty and staff members. Directing the lower school music program this year is Lori Burke. She and her. husband have two children, and she lists reading, sports, and spending time with family...
AMERICUS, GA
Dawson, GA
WTVM

Muscogee Co. School District’s Odis Spencer Stadium nearing completion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District’s new Odis Spencer Stadium - the city’s newest sports complex - is close to completion. It’s a multi-purpose facility - with the hopes of attracting the Georgia High School Athletic Association’s regional and state-wide events. Paid through the Educational - Special Local Option Sales Tax - or E-SPOLST - the construction also continues the cities commitment to south Columbus.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
wrbl.com

Gusty winds will be the main impact from Ian

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Gusty winds will be the main impact from now Tropical Storm Ian, sustained wind speeds will be between 15-20 but gust will occasionally reach 30 mph. We may not see the direct impacts of strong winds and heavy rain, but our winds will be enough to cause issues for some.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

ASU student dies in off-campus incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany State University student has died in an off-campus incident, according to the university. Derex Moore, Jr. died in the incident, which university officials said was an “unfortunate off-campus accident” that resulted in his death. “This has been a difficult week of loss...
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

SGTC to start eight-week class sessions beginning October 12th

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College will be offering eight-week class sessions beginning October 12th. It is not too late to sign up. Financial aid and other aid is available which might make classes practically tuition free! Students can secure a full-semester of credit in just eight weeks. SGTC...
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Aldi opens new location in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shoppers now have another grocery option in Albany. The first Aldi in southwest Georgia opened Thursday on Nottingham Way. “There was a line as early as 5 or 6 o’clock this morning just to get in line and come in when we opened,” Aldi employee, Todd Gonzales said.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Douglas tree trimming services prepare for possible stormy weather

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Several Southwest Georgia tree service businesses say they are picking up business ahead of Hurricane Ian’s path toward Florida. Trees are already starting to get removed in several residential areas where trees stand over people’s homes. South Georgia Tree Service Owner Jeremy Shaw said he had to cut down 17 trees just for one resident on Tuesday.
DOUGLAS, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. shoppers preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As people prep for Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Southwest Georgia, store shelves in the Dougherty County area are already taking a hit. At Publix on Dawson Road in Albany, many customers said they are stocking up on water in preparation for the storm. When WALB News 10 checked the shelves earlier on Tuesday, there was enough water in stock for people to buy.
ALBANY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

Area Beat Report September 26 through 27

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary. Clark, Cornelius Veron (In Jail), 57, Theft By Shoplifting. Jackson, Tanikaya Somona (Bonded Out), 40, City Probation. Lewis, Warren Charles (In Jail), 27, Failure to have license on person/Violating restriction of driver’s license/Failure to maintain lane/Probation Violation. Washington, Kadarius Marquise (In...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

School District Seeks Community Input to Develop Strategic Plan

The Sumter County School District is embarking on a strategic planning process that requires input from citizens, staff, parents, students and civic leaders. The input will be used to ensure that the resulting plan will reflect the wishes of the district’s citizenry. There are two opportunities for the community...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

County Vehicles declared Surplus, County Logo approved and Revision of Solid Waste Material ordinance approved at BOC Regular Meeting

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Board of Commissioners (BOC) met on Tuesday, September 20 at the Sumter County Courthouse for its monthly regular meeting. Among some of the issues the BOC dealt with was the issue of declaring certain vehicles used by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) as surplus and putting them up for sale at www.govdeals.com.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 Ga. women created fake college, stole fake students’ financial aid in fraud scheme, DOJ says

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three Georgia women pleaded guilty Thursday in a multimillion-dollar scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Education’s federal financial aid programs. The U.S. Department of Justice said Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus and Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty in the elaborate scheme involving a sham university. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phoenix City, Alabama, also pleaded guilty in the case.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Tricare to leave nearly 15,000 pharmacies in Oct.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The military’s healthcare program and government-managed health insurance, better known as Tricare, will be dropped from thousands of independent and community pharmacies. According to Military.com, the change with take effect on Oct. 24, with 14,963 retail pharmacies no longer participating in the pharmacy network. Defense...
COLUMBUS, GA

