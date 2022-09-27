ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWEEK

Fearlandia Is Back, Making an Abandoned Orchards Garden Center Even Creepier

So far, Portland has seen the return of haunted houses at unusual venues ranging from an outer-eastside strip club to Oaks Amusement Park. Now, we’ve learned that the latest place that will morph into a fright fest next month is a long-abandoned Orchards garden center in a largely deserted strip mall (which, let’s face it, is inherently creepy).
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Get Spooked at Haunted Escape Room – Escapism’s Malice Manor in NE Portland | Private Rooms, 2022 Halloween Activity

Secrets can be hidden, but never destroyed. This was the harsh lesson learned by the members of the Randle family, whose cursed bloodline came to a tragic and mysterious end nearly a hundred years ago. Since then, tales of ghostly voices, doors that open themselves, and visions of a little girl have haunted the home. Now it’s up to you to unravel the mysteries of the child whose soul remains trapped there.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Cinema of Horrors DRIVE-IN @ Clark County Fairgrounds | Live- Action, Drive-in Horror Movie Experience

A live-action, drive-in horror movie experience where monsters from the screen come to life. With over eleven different horror thrillers, guests are guaranteed to scream this Halloween! This unique drive-in experience lasts approximately two hours and features high-quality sound and lighting, in-car audio, Hollywood-quality makeup, monsters, and terrifying surprises!. 🎥...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
WWEEK

5th Avenue Cinema Unveils Fall Programming

If you’re a Portland film geek of a certain temperament or a Portland State University graduate (or both), chances are you have a fondness for the 5th Avenue Cinema, which has been offering delightfully idiosyncratic film programming for years (everything from Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Dreamers to Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire).
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Maizee Mae’s Vintage and Collectible Market @ DoubleTree Hilton Lloyd Center | 55+ Vendors, Snacks + Drinks

Join us for fun shopping and treasure hunting! This market has something for everyone! Usually with more than 55 vendors selling all kinds of vintage and antique items; jewelry, clothes, toys, kitchen, kitsch, glass, furniture, military, lighting, signs, cast iron, posters, records, books … even some crafters. Now serving food and a bar! Mimosas in the morning, beer, wine or your favorite cocktail in the afternoon?
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

What to Do for Halloween in Portland

An entire month of horror at Clinton Street, giant pumpkin races, Halloween half-marathons, and more. From a Halloween-themed light spectacle at OMSI to the legendary Giant Pumpkin Regatta in Tualatin, there are plenty of festivities to keep us entertained this spooky season. Even if you’re not trick-or-treating on the night itself, we’ve a candy bucket full of events to keep you horrifically entertained.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland Pet Food Company turns brew waste into dog treats

PORTLAND, Ore. — The PDX based Portland Pet Food Company has made some big strides in the world of pet products. Their latest innovation is delicious dog treats made of brewers waste. The flavored snack bites take advantage of a readily available byproduct in Portland: spent grain. For anyone...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Swiss modern SE Portland house is for sale at $2 million

A new contemporary dwelling in Southeast Portland, with a steeply pitch roof and wide overhangs echoing tree canopies, is called The Treehouse by builder Mark Allen of PEG Construction. Another way Allen describes the four-level house with few exterior adornments but lots of expansive windows and skylights: Swiss modern meets...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

2022 Portland Regional Gem & Mineral Show in Hillsboro | Featuring 70+ Dealers, Rocks, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry, Beads & More!

Wingspan Event and Conference Center at the Westside Commons. (across from the Hillsboro airport) During this year’s show we will be hosting the annual meeting of the Northwest Federation of Mineralogical Societies. 70+ Dealers selling rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry, beads, faceted gems, and lapidary supplies. Many exhibits of a...
HILLSBORO, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Portland's Best Mexican Food

If someone tells you Portland doesn’t have good Mexican food, tell them they haven’t gotten out enough. From the center of the city to the suburbs, stellar Mexican cuisine abounds, hailing from regions including Oaxaca, Yucatán, Mexico City, and Guadalajara, plus unique fusions of Mexican and Pacific Northwest ingredients. You’ll find something to fit every price point, from burritos and pozole in the back of a convenience store to a award-winning high-end tasting menu, and of course, plenty of taco carts.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman pushed to ground, robbed in Vancouver Mall parking lot

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed Wednesday at the Vancouver Mall. According to police, the victim was walking through the parking lot on her way to work when a maroon-colored car resembling a Kia Optima drove past her and parked. Soon after, a man exited the car, attacked her from behind, pushing her to the ground and taking her purse.
VANCOUVER, WA
ibwhsmag.com

The Graveless Forgotten of the Lone Fir Cemetery

With the spooky holiday season rapidly approaching, you may find yourself wanting to embrace its eerie spirit. Some may find themselves going to haunted houses or corn mazes, but if you’re looking to take an alternative route, going to a place with a creepy history may be a unique way to celebrate the season. Although there are popular places in Portland with a sinister story attached, such as the Shanghai Tunnels, you may not have heard of the chilling history of Portland’s Lone Fir Cemetery.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

What to Do in Portland (Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2022)

WATCH: Poderoso Victoria (The Mighty Victoria) If you’re tired of the typical morose offerings of many indie film festivals, Poderoso Victoria is the ray of sunshine you’ve been looking for. The Spanish-language movie (with English subtitles) follows the remaining inhabitants of a remote town whose mine—its main economic engine—has just closed, triggering the cancellation of the railroad route. Determined to reconnect with the outside world, the townspeople begin building a steam engine with their bare hands. Poderoso Victoria has racked up multiple film festival wins since it debuted last year. Screens as part of the Portland Latin American Film Festival, which runs through Dec. 7. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday, Sept. 28. $10-$12.
PORTLAND, OR
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn reveals Parr Road plans

City of Woodburn looks to gain jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road at Parr RoadThe wheels began turning to move the city of Woodburn into pursuit of jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road. The stretch of road at issue runs between Hwy. 219 and Parr Road, which is the vicinity of the construction of Amazon's Fulfillment Center. The retail giant is in the process of installing a roundabout at the north end of this stretch, and Woodburn planners feel the south end of that road at the its intersection with Parr Road would be better regulated in the...
WOODBURN, OR

