Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
WWEEK
Fearlandia Is Back, Making an Abandoned Orchards Garden Center Even Creepier
So far, Portland has seen the return of haunted houses at unusual venues ranging from an outer-eastside strip club to Oaks Amusement Park. Now, we’ve learned that the latest place that will morph into a fright fest next month is a long-abandoned Orchards garden center in a largely deserted strip mall (which, let’s face it, is inherently creepy).
pdxpipeline.com
Get Spooked at Haunted Escape Room – Escapism’s Malice Manor in NE Portland | Private Rooms, 2022 Halloween Activity
Secrets can be hidden, but never destroyed. This was the harsh lesson learned by the members of the Randle family, whose cursed bloodline came to a tragic and mysterious end nearly a hundred years ago. Since then, tales of ghostly voices, doors that open themselves, and visions of a little girl have haunted the home. Now it’s up to you to unravel the mysteries of the child whose soul remains trapped there.
pdxpipeline.com
Cinema of Horrors DRIVE-IN @ Clark County Fairgrounds | Live- Action, Drive-in Horror Movie Experience
A live-action, drive-in horror movie experience where monsters from the screen come to life. With over eleven different horror thrillers, guests are guaranteed to scream this Halloween! This unique drive-in experience lasts approximately two hours and features high-quality sound and lighting, in-car audio, Hollywood-quality makeup, monsters, and terrifying surprises!. 🎥...
KGW
Mexican-owned food truck turns family recipe to street food birria tacos in Southeast Portland
Birria is a Mexican delicacy that has boomed in Portland in recent years. In Mexican culture it's typically served for big life celebrations.
Jojo fried chicken and potato food cart opens a brick-and-mortar spot in Portland’s Pearl District
Jojo, the food cart known for its fried chicken sandwiches and extra crispy potato wedges, opened its first brick-and-mortar location this month in downtown Portland’s Pearl District. The new spot on the corner of Northwest 13th Avenue and Kearney Street still serves its double-fried potato wedges and various styles...
WWEEK
5th Avenue Cinema Unveils Fall Programming
If you’re a Portland film geek of a certain temperament or a Portland State University graduate (or both), chances are you have a fondness for the 5th Avenue Cinema, which has been offering delightfully idiosyncratic film programming for years (everything from Bernardo Bertolucci’s The Dreamers to Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire).
pdxpipeline.com
Maizee Mae’s Vintage and Collectible Market @ DoubleTree Hilton Lloyd Center | 55+ Vendors, Snacks + Drinks
Join us for fun shopping and treasure hunting! This market has something for everyone! Usually with more than 55 vendors selling all kinds of vintage and antique items; jewelry, clothes, toys, kitchen, kitsch, glass, furniture, military, lighting, signs, cast iron, posters, records, books … even some crafters. Now serving food and a bar! Mimosas in the morning, beer, wine or your favorite cocktail in the afternoon?
pdxmonthly.com
What to Do for Halloween in Portland
An entire month of horror at Clinton Street, giant pumpkin races, Halloween half-marathons, and more. From a Halloween-themed light spectacle at OMSI to the legendary Giant Pumpkin Regatta in Tualatin, there are plenty of festivities to keep us entertained this spooky season. Even if you’re not trick-or-treating on the night itself, we’ve a candy bucket full of events to keep you horrifically entertained.
KGW
Portland Pet Food Company turns brew waste into dog treats
PORTLAND, Ore. — The PDX based Portland Pet Food Company has made some big strides in the world of pet products. Their latest innovation is delicious dog treats made of brewers waste. The flavored snack bites take advantage of a readily available byproduct in Portland: spent grain. For anyone...
Swiss modern SE Portland house is for sale at $2 million
A new contemporary dwelling in Southeast Portland, with a steeply pitch roof and wide overhangs echoing tree canopies, is called The Treehouse by builder Mark Allen of PEG Construction. Another way Allen describes the four-level house with few exterior adornments but lots of expansive windows and skylights: Swiss modern meets...
pdxpipeline.com
2022 Portland Regional Gem & Mineral Show in Hillsboro | Featuring 70+ Dealers, Rocks, Minerals, Fossils, Jewelry, Beads & More!
Wingspan Event and Conference Center at the Westside Commons. (across from the Hillsboro airport) During this year’s show we will be hosting the annual meeting of the Northwest Federation of Mineralogical Societies. 70+ Dealers selling rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry, beads, faceted gems, and lapidary supplies. Many exhibits of a...
‘There’s No Way I Could Leave the Twins So Early in Their Lives’
Diana Carhart, 31, lives in Salem, Oregon, with her wife, Erin, and their twins, Genevieve and Langston, now three months. She comes from a performing arts background and, before the birth of the twins, was working in a local organic supermarket. Diana wanted to take at least six months off but had no paid leave.
pdxmonthly.com
Portland's Best Mexican Food
If someone tells you Portland doesn’t have good Mexican food, tell them they haven’t gotten out enough. From the center of the city to the suburbs, stellar Mexican cuisine abounds, hailing from regions including Oaxaca, Yucatán, Mexico City, and Guadalajara, plus unique fusions of Mexican and Pacific Northwest ingredients. You’ll find something to fit every price point, from burritos and pozole in the back of a convenience store to a award-winning high-end tasting menu, and of course, plenty of taco carts.
Kohr Explores: Save on kid clothes at Gresham retail event
Looking for a way to save some money on clothing for the kiddos? There's a retail event perfect for just that.
‘We could’ve been homeless’: Portland home repair program helps people stay off the streets
HILLSBORO, Ore. — There are many different reasons for why people become homeless. One of them is because their home or apartment fell into disrepair so badly, they couldn't live there anymore. Habitat for Humanity has a program that prevents that. Their latest project was in a Hillsboro neighborhood...
kptv.com
Woman pushed to ground, robbed in Vancouver Mall parking lot
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed Wednesday at the Vancouver Mall. According to police, the victim was walking through the parking lot on her way to work when a maroon-colored car resembling a Kia Optima drove past her and parked. Soon after, a man exited the car, attacked her from behind, pushing her to the ground and taking her purse.
‘So Help Me Todd,’ new series set in Portland, premiering Thursday
Portland will be basking in the limelight as "So Help Me Todd' premieres on KOIN 6 (CBS) Thursday night.
ibwhsmag.com
The Graveless Forgotten of the Lone Fir Cemetery
With the spooky holiday season rapidly approaching, you may find yourself wanting to embrace its eerie spirit. Some may find themselves going to haunted houses or corn mazes, but if you’re looking to take an alternative route, going to a place with a creepy history may be a unique way to celebrate the season. Although there are popular places in Portland with a sinister story attached, such as the Shanghai Tunnels, you may not have heard of the chilling history of Portland’s Lone Fir Cemetery.
WWEEK
What to Do in Portland (Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2022)
WATCH: Poderoso Victoria (The Mighty Victoria) If you’re tired of the typical morose offerings of many indie film festivals, Poderoso Victoria is the ray of sunshine you’ve been looking for. The Spanish-language movie (with English subtitles) follows the remaining inhabitants of a remote town whose mine—its main economic engine—has just closed, triggering the cancellation of the railroad route. Determined to reconnect with the outside world, the townspeople begin building a steam engine with their bare hands. Poderoso Victoria has racked up multiple film festival wins since it debuted last year. Screens as part of the Portland Latin American Film Festival, which runs through Dec. 7. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday, Sept. 28. $10-$12.
Woodburn reveals Parr Road plans
City of Woodburn looks to gain jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road at Parr RoadThe wheels began turning to move the city of Woodburn into pursuit of jurisdiction over a portion of Butteville Road. The stretch of road at issue runs between Hwy. 219 and Parr Road, which is the vicinity of the construction of Amazon's Fulfillment Center. The retail giant is in the process of installing a roundabout at the north end of this stretch, and Woodburn planners feel the south end of that road at the its intersection with Parr Road would be better regulated in the...
