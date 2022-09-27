ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severn, MD

High school sports roundup (Sept. 26)

By Baltimore Sun staff, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
Carroll varsity roundup Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Monday, Sept. 26.

Field hockey

Archbishop Spalding 7, St. John’s (DC) 0: Lily Mullen led the Cavaliers with four goals, one of two players with three-goal games on the day. Marison Torreyson added three goals in the win. Ally Keith, Skylar Gilman and Jilly Lawn each had two assists in the game and Gabby Prentice led the Cavs with five saves.

