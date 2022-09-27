ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delano, CA

BC's Delano Campus celebrates 50 years of providing opportunities

By Henry Flores, 23ABC, Amy Pachla, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OpRX4_0iBPnI3a00

The Delano Campus of Bakersfield College celebrated its 50th anniversary on Monday. The milestone was commemorated at a luncheon on the campus where guest speakers Rudy Salas, members of the Kern Community College District Board of Trustees, and KCCD Chancellor Sonya Christian talked about the importance of the college to the community.

“It was 1972 that this campus came to be,” said Christian. “It that time, it was just a few students and one class. That’s how the Delano campus started.”

From an unused high school district building in 1972, to the Randolph Campus constructed in the late 70’s, to its current location on Timmons Avenue, the Delano campus has grown steadily over the last half century. The growth continues, as earlier this year, the college broke ground on a second building at its current location. Current Delano enrollment is around 4,500 students.

Romeo Agbalog, president of the KCCD Board of Trustees, extended credit to the forward-thinking of the people who started the Delano campus, calling the college a critical resource, providing the kind of opportunities that will improve the futures of the rural communities of northern Kern County.

“I know firsthand the value of this campus because i was a student there myself,” said Agbalog. “I learned from educators who not only challenged me to focus on my future but gave me the skills and the confidence to dream big and dare to achieve goals that I otherwise would have never believed could be possible.”

After being open for half a century, the Bakersfield College Delano campus continues to provide higher education opportunities to residents in Delano and the surrounding communities.

Bakersfield College
California State Assembly Member Rudy Salas speaks at a luncheon commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Delano Campus of Bakersfield College on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Chancellor Christian believes that the reason the campus has grown so much is because it brings college closer to home for local students.

“If you think about transportation, that is a big issue, so when you look at the distance between Bakersfield and Delano, many students don’t go to college because of the distance,” said Christian.

The campus continues to grow. The new building the college recently broke ground on is intended to be a science building.

“The new building, 40,000 square feet of space,” said Christian. “We’re going to have science labs, we’re going to have CTE labs, and eventually, bring a bachelor’s degree right here to Delano.”

Visit the Bakersfield College website for more information about both the history and future of the Delano Campus.

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: National Coffee Day with Dutch Bros

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Dutch Bros South Bakersfield Operator Toni Mestre and host Ryan Nelson as they celebrate National Coffee Day on September 29. To celebrate, Dutch Bros is holding a promotion that gives customers the chance to win free drinks for an entire year.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delano, CA
Education
City
Delano, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Education
Local
California Education
Taft Midway Driller

Brush fire threatens TUHS ag and FFA facility

A small brush fire threatened Taft Union High School's ag and FFA facility Tuesday night but damage to school property was minimal and the animals are all OK, TUHSD Supt. Jason Hodgson said. While many of the FFA animals are at the Kern County Fair, there were still some present...
TAFT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Salas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakersfield College#High School#California State Assembly#Linus College#The Delano Campus
KGET

School district holds meeting to address fentanyl concerns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two weeks after a 13-year-old student at one of its schools was arrested with 150 fentanyl pills, the Bakersfield City School District board of trustees–Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.–will discuss possible new regulations pertaining to “administering medication and monitoring health conditions.”  District spokeswoman Tabatha Mills told 17 News the two agenda […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle on Union Avenue and 4th Street in the city of Bakersfield on Tuesday night, Sept. 27, around 11:20 p.m. A Bakersfield Police Department officer was flagged down for a vehicle versus pedestrian on the 300 block of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
Bakersfield Now

Pet of the week: 9/29

Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Bella from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Bella or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Narcan saves 5 KHSD students from opioid overdoses since August

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parents are falling down a spiral of concern and worry as the Kern High School district fails to answer their questions about the opioid overdoses at North High School. The Kern High School District announced Monday evening, school nurses and police officers have administered Narcan five times at schools to children overdosing […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy