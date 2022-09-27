Read full article on original website
Eagles Players Who Should be on the Trade Block After Week 3
The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the most active teams on the trade market in recent years. A.J. Brown, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Darius Slay were acquired through trades to improve holes on the team's roster in that span. Philadelphia has one of the best rosters in the NFL, and...
Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Has 'Slim Chance' of Returning From Injury in Week 5
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott "seems to have a good chance" to retake the field Oct. 16 when his team plays the Philadelphia Eagles. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Wednesday reported that note and more regarding Prescott, who suffered a fractured thumb Sept. 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Russell Wilson Responds to Eli Manning's Contract Joke: 'I'm 3-0 Against Chad Powers'
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson fired back at Eli Manning for his joke from earlier this week. During the ManningCast of the Monday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, Eli quipped that the Broncos should've paid punter Corliss Waitman the $250 million they paid Wilson after he punted the ball 10 times in Sunday's 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Patriots Rumors: Injured QB Mac Jones Told Teammates to Not Rule Him out vs. Packers
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly told teammates he could play in Sunday's Week 4 road game against the Green Bay Packers despite an ankle injury. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network reported an update on Jones' status Thursday:. The 24-year-old limped off the field late in the fourth...
2022 NFL Rookies Who Are Earning More Playing Time
Three games into the 2022 NFL season it's clear that some rookies are starting to get comfortable with life in the league. Coaching staffs and teams might be hesitant to put too much on a rookie too early in the season, but as we approach the first quarter of the season, young players always begin to demand playing time with their performance.
Bleacher Report's Expert Week 4 NFL Picks
Bleacher Report’s NFL experts had a taste of what it’s like to finish above .500 last week. Now, they will look to build momentum with their Week 4 picks as we move into October. NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brent Sobleski, Kris Knox and Maurice Moton; editors Ian Kenyon...
NFL, NFLPA Make Pro Bowl Participation Mandatory After Changes for 2022 Events
The NFL has removed the Pro Bowl this season, but the newly created Pro Bowl Games will be mandatory for players, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "Players selected will be required to participate in the event," the league wrote to the NFL Players Association in a side letter. "Players who have a medical issue, however, may be excused from participation."
Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy Addresses Viral Patrick Mahomes Spat: 'Who Cares?'
Things did not exactly go as planned for the Kansas City Chiefs during their Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy doesn't think his heated exchange with quarterback Patrick Mahomes as they were headed into the halftime locker room was a big deal. "So the...
Zac Taylor's Play-Calling Slammed by Twitter as Bengals Rally to Knock Off Dolphins
The Cincinnati Bengals managed to defeat the Miami Dolphins 27-15 on Thursday Night Football, but it was in spite of head coach Zac Taylor's ineptitude. Cincinnati's offense looked pedestrian for most of the game under Taylor's play-calling. The Bengals didn't attack through the air as much as they should've, attempting too many run plays against Miami's stout front seven.
Tua Tagovailoa's Head Injury Draws Concern from Twitter amid NFLPA's Dolphins Probe
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a scary injury when he was sacked and his head hit the ground. It was reported during the Thursday Night Football broadcast that Tagovailoa suffered head and neck trauma, and he was transported to a...
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa to Be Discharged from Hospital After Head, Neck Injuries
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field with head and neck injuries during the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals after taking a sack, the team announced. Tagovailoa was conscious with movement in all of his extremities and transported to the University of Cincinnati...
Teddy Bridgewater Applauded by Fans for Valiant Effort in Dolphins' Loss to Bengals
The actual football took on secondary importance for much of Thursday's game after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field following a scary injury, but the Miami Dolphins came up short in a 27-15 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. What was seen as a potential AFC preview between...
Mike McDaniel on Dolphins' Handling of Concussions: ‘We Don’t Mess With That’
The Miami Dolphins' handling of Tua Tagovailoa is under the spotlight after he stumbled when getting up following a hard hit during Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills and then exited Thursday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals with a concussion a mere four days later. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel...
Aaron Rodgers Says Jumbotron Comments Had 'Nothing to Do' With Bucs' 2-Point Attempt
Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and said the sports world overreacted to his comments that he noticed something on the Jumbotron during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' final drive in Green Bay's 14-12 win on Sunday, and that the information he relayed had nothing to do with the decisive failed two-point conversion attempt.
Aaron Rodgers Rips CFB's 'Ridiculous' Targeting Rule: 'Are You S--ttin' Me?'
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has never been hesitant to speak his mind, and on Tuesday, he railed against what he feels is an unnecessary rule. During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the reigning NFL MVP expressed his distaste for the targeting rule in college football. "We...
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Is 'Going to Defy All Odds,' Says Jaguars HC Doug Pederson
Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts has played like an MVP candidate through the first three weeks of the season, and Doug Pederson seems proud of his former player. "He's going to defy all odds," Pederson told reporters on Wednesday. "That's just the way his career has been built. He's overcome adversity everywhere he's been, at Alabama and Oklahoma."
Bengals Respond to Report About Having the Least-Diverse Staff in NFL This Season
The Cincinnati Bengals released a statement in response to a USA Today report Thursday showing they have the least-diverse staff in the NFL with five non-white coaches. "This organization and its founders have a long-standing history of supporting diversity in the NFL dating back to 1946 when [team founder] Paul Brown signed Marion Motley and Bill Willis, breaking pro football's color barrier," the Bengals said.
Report: Dolphins Used 12 Men on Offense After Seeing People Watching Walkthrough
The Miami Dolphins started using 12 men on offense after they discovered people watching their walkthrough practice Wednesday as they geared up for a Thursday Night Football matchup at the Cincinnati Bengals. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dolphins?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dolphins</a> noticed people watching their walkthrough Wednesday in Cincinnati, so they made a sly adjustment: All...
Ryan Fitzpatrick: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Brian Flores Relationship Was 'Difficult'
Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick thinks the team is succeeding this season because Tua Tagovailoa has the full support of head coach Mike McDaniel. Speaking to Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Fitzpatrick felt the dynamic between Tagovailoa and former head coach Brian Flores was "difficult" in some ways.
Raiders Rumors: Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby Led Players-Only Meeting After Titans Loss
The Las Vegas Raiders' leadership group, including quarterback Derek Carr and defensive end Maxx Crosby, reportedly held a players-only meeting after Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans, which dropped the team's record to 0-3. Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported Wednesday the Raiders are "taking stock" in their sluggish...
