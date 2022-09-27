ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 1

Related
oilcity.news

County rescuers extract injured man from top of Independence Rock

CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Fire District crews successfully extracted an injured man from the top of Independence Rock on Tuesday afternoon, according to an agency release. The man had injured his leg and was stuck, the release said. A female waved over arriving crews and informed them as...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Traffic
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Government
Casper, WY
Traffic
oilcity.news

Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
My Country 95.5

Casper Council Considers Penalties for False Alarms

On Tuesday, the Casper city council heard from Casper police chief Keith McPheeters about the prevalence of false alarms in the community, where they come from, and what the city could do to address them. McPheeters said that over the past year, they've been researching how to address the issue...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Dusk#Construction Maintenance#Wyoming Boulevard#The Eastridge Mall
My Country 95.5

Soaking up Sunshine in Casper Before the Stormy Weekend

It's not quite sweater weather yet, but according to the National Weather Service there's a storm brewing... Today's forecast is sunny with a high near 78 and a nice breeze attached, but heading into the tail end of the week the temps are expected to drop. Showers and thunderstorms are...
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
oilcity.news

Authorities confident truck that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was unoccupied

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is confident that a pickup truck was unoccupied when it plunged off Casper Mountain Road sometime after Friday night. Sgt. Clint Christensen told Oil City on Saturday afternoon that the highway patrol has been in contact with the registered owner as it investigates how the pickup truck came to rest on the steep hillside almost 200 yards from the winding roadway above.
CASPER, WY
county17.com

WHP: Casper teacher, son died in head-on collision near Thermopolis on Saturday

CASPER, Wyo. – A respected NCHS science teacher and his son died on Saturday morning after their vehicle was hit head-on by another vehicle attempting to pass. According to a report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Mauro Diaz of Casper was heading north on US 20 at around 10 a.m. near milepost 121 when an 83-year-old Texas resident driving a 2016 Cadillac Escalade heading south attempted to pass another vehicle. The Escalade then hit the 2014 BMW X-6 Diaz was driving head-on.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Vehicle That Drove Off Casper Mountain Road Believed to be Unoccupied

A vehicle has driven off Casper Mountain Road, but authorities do not believe the vehicle was occupied in the moment that it left the roadway. That's according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Clint Christensen, who told K2 Radio News that at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, a jogger on the Casper Mountain hiking trail noticed debris from a vehicle on the trail.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/27/22–9/28/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (9/19/22–9/26/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 19 through Sept. 26. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

PHOTOS: Mills Spring Ranch Barbecue & Hayrides

On Saturday the Spring Mills Ranch hosted a large gathering to celebrate Fall. It was a beautiful afternoon on Casper Mountain. As if the trees and fresh air weren't enough, there was horseshoe, corn hole, and volleyball. Mills Spring Ranch fed hundreds, even sending volunteers back to town to buy...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy