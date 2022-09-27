Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
(UPDATE) Crash, vehicle fire forces I-80 closure in Wyoming; westbound Cheyenne–Laramie travel closed
CASPER, Wyo. — Westbound travel along Interstate 80 is closed between Laramie and Cheyenne as of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash and a vehicle fire, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Please use alternate routes if possible,”...
oilcity.news
County rescuers extract injured man from top of Independence Rock
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County Fire District crews successfully extracted an injured man from the top of Independence Rock on Tuesday afternoon, according to an agency release. The man had injured his leg and was stuck, the release said. A female waved over arriving crews and informed them as...
Red Flag Warning In Effect For Natrona Co., South-central Wyoming
The Riverton office of the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning has been issued for Natrona County and much of south-central Wyoming through 6 p.m. today. "A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly," the Weather Service said. "A...
PHOTOS: Black Smoke in Glenrock Caused by Active Fire at Black Hills Lignite Plant
There is currently an active fire at the Black Hills Lignite Plant in Glenrock, Wyoming. That's according to Converse County Emergency Management, who posted to social media that the thick, black smoke in Glenrock is due to the fire. "The Glenrock Fire Department is on scene at this active fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oilcity.news
Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol: 83-Year-Old Man Likely Caused Fatal Head-On Wind River Canyon Crash
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An 83-year-old Texas man driving a Cadillac Escalade may have caused the fatal head-on collision that killed a Casper father and son, along with himself. The man, identified by Wyoming Highway Patrol as Peter A. Sherman, was driving south on U.S....
Wyoming Highway Patrol Release Details of the Fatal Crash That Led to Three Fatalities
The devastating accident that claimed the life of two Casperites and a Texas man has left the community heartbroken. The crash happened at milepost 121.4 on US south of Thermopolis, Wyoming around 10:00 AM, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. A 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20...
Casper Council Considers Penalties for False Alarms
On Tuesday, the Casper city council heard from Casper police chief Keith McPheeters about the prevalence of false alarms in the community, where they come from, and what the city could do to address them. McPheeters said that over the past year, they've been researching how to address the issue...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oilcity.news
Pretzel Logic: New business with an old twist reopens in Casper’s Eastridge Mall
CASPER, Wyo. — In 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in America, Carol Allred decided to close the Pretzelmaker shop she had owned and operated in the Eastridge Mall food court for 28 years. Business had been slowing down as the mall’s foot traffic decreased, and she...
LOOK: Dog Safely Recovered From Awning in Casper by Good Samaritans
It's not everyday that you see a dog that appears to enjoy being in high places. That was the case earlier today (Wednesday, September 28th, 2022), when a dog got out of a window by crawling in a space between an air conditioning unit on the top floor of the upcoming new location for Northside Vapes.
Fire Weather Advisory Today and Tomorrow in Natrona County
It’s the last week of September and Wyomingites are still liable to get a sunburn. Good grief!. The National Weather Service in Riverton has declared a Fire Weather Watch for the whole day. “A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur.”. Watch for...
Soaking up Sunshine in Casper Before the Stormy Weekend
It's not quite sweater weather yet, but according to the National Weather Service there's a storm brewing... Today's forecast is sunny with a high near 78 and a nice breeze attached, but heading into the tail end of the week the temps are expected to drop. Showers and thunderstorms are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
oilcity.news
Authorities confident truck that plunged off Casper Mountain Road was unoccupied
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is confident that a pickup truck was unoccupied when it plunged off Casper Mountain Road sometime after Friday night. Sgt. Clint Christensen told Oil City on Saturday afternoon that the highway patrol has been in contact with the registered owner as it investigates how the pickup truck came to rest on the steep hillside almost 200 yards from the winding roadway above.
county17.com
WHP: Casper teacher, son died in head-on collision near Thermopolis on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. – A respected NCHS science teacher and his son died on Saturday morning after their vehicle was hit head-on by another vehicle attempting to pass. According to a report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Mauro Diaz of Casper was heading north on US 20 at around 10 a.m. near milepost 121 when an 83-year-old Texas resident driving a 2016 Cadillac Escalade heading south attempted to pass another vehicle. The Escalade then hit the 2014 BMW X-6 Diaz was driving head-on.
Vehicle That Drove Off Casper Mountain Road Believed to be Unoccupied
A vehicle has driven off Casper Mountain Road, but authorities do not believe the vehicle was occupied in the moment that it left the roadway. That's according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Clint Christensen, who told K2 Radio News that at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, a jogger on the Casper Mountain hiking trail noticed debris from a vehicle on the trail.
On Anniversary of Officer’s Death, Casper PD Reminds Community They’re ‘Right Here With You’
It was a year ago. It was a Monday night. It was one of the hardest stories we ever had to write. On September 27, 2021, the Casper Police Department announced the passing of Lieutenant Danny Dundas. The news shocked the entire community and, almost immediately, the tributes came pouring...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/27/22–9/28/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (9/19/22–9/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Sept. 19 through Sept. 26. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
PHOTOS: Mills Spring Ranch Barbecue & Hayrides
On Saturday the Spring Mills Ranch hosted a large gathering to celebrate Fall. It was a beautiful afternoon on Casper Mountain. As if the trees and fresh air weren't enough, there was horseshoe, corn hole, and volleyball. Mills Spring Ranch fed hundreds, even sending volunteers back to town to buy...
LOOK INSIDE: Beautifully Historic 100-Year-Old Casper Home is a Gem
There are many wonderful homes in the Casper area, but none with the level of history and beauty as this one. Located at 233 East 12th Street, this amazing home is 100-years old, but still has all of the sophistication of the latest mansion. The house, which is 3650 square...
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1