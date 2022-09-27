Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Friday’s weather: Mostly sunshine with a high of 64
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid-50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.
manchesterinklink.com
Thursday’s weather: Sunny, breezy and cool, high of 64
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 18. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds in the morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
manchesterinklink.com
Wednesday’s weather: Seasonably fall-like with highs in the upper 60s
The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s… except in the lower 40s at elevations above 5,000 feet. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
manchesterinklink.com
SAT bootcamps offer free test prep for New Hampshire students
CONCORD, NH – New Hampshire students are invited to participate in two upcoming SAT prep courses, at no cost, to prepare for the November and December SAT exams. Schoolhouse.world is running two, four-week bootcamps for students planning to take upcoming SAT tests:. Each bootcamp will include eight sessions with...
manchesterinklink.com
Associated Builders and Contractors endorse Sununu
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday morning, the re-election bid of New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu was officially endorsed by the Associated Builders and Contractors of New Hampshire and Vermont (ABC-NH/VT) in a ceremony outside of the currently under construction 409 Elm St. apartment building. “Governor Sununu’s pro-free enterprise and...
manchesterinklink.com
2022 First Amendment Award recipients to be honored Oct. 20
MANCHESTER, NH – Gilles Bissonnette, ACLU-NH’s Legal Director, is this year’s Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications First Amendment Award honoree, and will be saluted by the School on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The annual event honors New Hampshire individuals or groups that have advanced or exercised...
