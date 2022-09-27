Read full article on original website
Arkansas Prep X-tra podcast episode 48
The final week of September means we are at the halfway point of the regular season and there were some great finishes in Week 4 with plenty more ahead. 7A-Week 4 scores. (2:25) -Fayetteville offense was too much for Bentonville West. (3:09) -North Little Rock has a big opportunity this week ...
KTLO
Tuesday golf results include Viola girls winning state title
The Viola High School girls’ golf team was able to claim the title of state champions on Tuesday. The Lady Longhorns won the Class 1A State Tournament at Mountain Ranch Golf Club in Fairfield Bay with a total of 296 to beat out runner-up Ozark Catholic by 38 strokes. Mammoth Spring finished fourth at 351, and Lead Hill was seventh at 369.
KTLO
Tuesday volleyball schedule includes MHHS hosting Alma
Tuesday’s high school volleyball schedule includes Mountain Home returning to the Hangar for a 5A-West outing with Alma. The junior varsity match begins at 4:30 followed by the varsity match. Elsewhere, Mountain Home Christian Academy travels to Flippin, Cotter hosts Yellville-Summit, Bakersfield entertains Summersville, Salem makes the trip to...
KTLO
Mountain Home High School tennis teams fare well at first day of conference tournament
Mountain Home’s Pierce Blackmon and Zane Darracq compete during Monday’s opening round of the 5A West Conference Tournament in Russellville (Photos by Jim Blackmon) The Mountain Home High School tennis teams opened play in the 5A West Conference Tournament in Russellville Monday. The Lady Bombers had both singles players and both doubles teams advance to the second day while the Bombers had one of their doubles teams move on to the semifinals.
kjfmradio.com
2022 Missouri State Football Rankings Week 5
KJFM SPORTS — Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 10-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parenthesis. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cole Young, PrepsKC; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Tommy Rezac, KFEQ St. Joseph; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; JC Reeves, Southeast Missourian/semoball.com; Jason Peake, SOMOSports.com; Brian Rosener, Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic.
Predictions for the top 10 Fort Smith-area high school football games in Week 5
Conference races continue to heat up as teams near the midpoint of the 2022 high school football season. Here are predictions for some of the top Fort Smith-area games in Week 5. Sallisaw Central (3-1) at Pocola (3-2) Central and Pocola are locked in an early District A-8 battle. Both...
KTLO
Thursday football schedule includes MH freshmen hosting Douglas MacArthur
Thursday’s junior high football schedule includes Mountain Home’s freshmen returning to Bomber Stadium as Douglas MacArthur comes in from Jonesboro. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30. Elsewhere, Yellville-Summit entertains Melbourne, Salem travels to Newport, and Harrison is home against Prairie Grove. On the eight-man level, Marshall hosts Mountain View.
Little Rock Catholic, West Memphis meet in unlikely conference clash
By Jeff Halpern Going into the season, not many expected Little Rock Catholic (4-0, 3-0) and West Memphis (4-0, 3-0) to be playing for first place in the 6A-East Conference. And with good reason, both teams were coming off a stretch of losing seasons. Catholic hadn’t won more than seven games ...
