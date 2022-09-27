ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Charges filed against accused Ballard fentanyl dealer

King County prosecutors have filed charges against a man arrested in a big fentanyl bust in Ballard last week. 23-year-old Jose Luque-Gutierrez was arrested last week after Seattle Police, Homeland Security, and the FBI teamed up on a controlled-buy operation with the help of a cooperative witness. According to charging...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

CRIME WATCH: Drug sting; assault arrest (updated); stolen white Accord

DRUG STING: We learned about this via charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. 62-year-old Thomas B. Hull is charged with a drug felony and unlawful gun possession after what court documents describe as an undercover drug sting, making three buys at an RV on SW Marginal Place (which has been reoccupied since its summer sweep). Prosecutors say three undercover buys were made before Hull was arrested and the RV was searched: “Inside the RV, police found a significant amount of several types of drugs, a scale, and he had 5 thousand dollars in cash. Police also found a 22-caliber revolver, bullets, and a musket.” The “several types of drugs,” according to the charging documents, included fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.” Hull has 12 felony convictions, including burglaries, drug violations, and forgery. Prosecutors asked for $100,000 bail; a judge set it at $10,000. Hull got out of jail one day after his arrest last Friday; he was charged on Tuesday.
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Covington man, a Little League umpire, accused of raping teen girl

A Little League umpire accused of child rape will appear in court next week. Prosecutors said Michael Wearmouth, 58, of Covington, raped a 15-year-old special education student multiple times within a five-week period. Documents show he gave the teen marijuana and meth in exchange for sex. The teen girl suffered...
COVINGTON, WA
q13fox.com

2 men arrested for fatal shooting in Tacoma in May

TACOMA, Wash. - Two men were arrested in connection to a fatal Tacoma shooting on May 7. According to authorities, a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old man were arrested for the murder of 24-year-old Samuel Garza-Gonzalez, who was shot and killed back in May. Another suspect in the incident was arrested on May 8.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

The Crime Blotter: Cops find big stash of stolen vehicles in Parkland

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 10200 block of D. Street E. in Parkland because a GPS tracker indicated a stolen vehicle was there. A deputy found the vehicle and discovered several other stolen vehicles, which prompted further investigation, and...
PARKLAND, WA
thejoltnews.com

Man gets 19 years in prison for 8 felonies

A Lakewood man was sentenced to 19 years in jail after pleading guilty to eight felonies and one misdemeanor committed in April 2022 and November 2021. Gata Leilua plead guilty to the following charges on Sept. 21, according to the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:. First-degree attempted robbery. Second-degree...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Distraught over pet rat’s death, man attacks with baseball bat

A resident of a local shelter was charged with a felony after allegedly hitting another person with a baseball bat, claiming he was distraught over the death of his pet rat. The suspect, 23, was charged with second-degree assault by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Sept. 26. On Sept....
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Man Accused of Strangling Brother

A Lewis County Superior Court judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for a Centralia man accused of strangling his brother Saturday morning. The man, Joseph Raymond Whearty, 40, allegedly placed his brother in a headlock, causing “obvious injuries to his neck and shoulder,” according to court documents.
CENTRALIA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Tacoma officer fires gun, breaks up bar fight

A Tacoma Police Officer fired their gun while on a call to a confrontation at a bar late Wednesday night. At around 11:00 p.m., police received a call about a fight at The Office Bar and Grill on Pacific Avenue near S 8th Street, including one man who reportedly fired his gun inside the bar.
TACOMA, WA
ilovekent.net

Kent Police’s undercover theft emphasis operation at Lowe’s ‘quite successful’

The Kent Police Department recently conducted an undercover theft emphasis at a local Lowe’s store, and officials say it was successful. “We’ve had some very aggressive thefts occurring in a few of our stores; many of them leading to assaults when a store employee tries to object to the five-fingered discounts. Your KPD Patrol Officers have been brainstorming ways to combat this trend. It is costly to the business and impacts the safety for the store’s employees.
KENT, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Tuesday, September 27, 2022

On 09/27/22 at 6:07 a.m. in the 4800 block of 45th Ave SE, police arrested Marina C Lowe, 24, on suspicion of third-degree driving while license suspended. On 09/27/22 at 5:29 a.m. in the 1200 block of Marvin Rd NE, police arrested Johnathan Gordon Polito, 41, on a Lacey warrant.
LACEY, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies looking for 'armed and dangerous' assault suspect wanted in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Bonney Lake Police and Pierce County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find 28-year-old Marcus Wagar. In addition to his felony arrest warrants for multiple assault charges, failure to remain at an injury accident, second-degree attempted theft, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, he is also a suspect in multiple recent car prowls and catalytic converter thefts.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Normandy Park Blog

Man shot, killed in south Burien Tuesday morning

Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that a man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, 2022 in south Burien. Police say that Tuesday morning, just after 9:30 a.m., King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) received a 911 call regarding a shooting in south Burien.
BURIEN, WA
q13fox.com

Auburn Police seek help identifying car theft suspect

AUBURN, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a car in Auburn last weekend. According to surveillance camera footage provided by the Auburn Police Department (APD), the suspect stole a vehicle just before 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The suspect...
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Seattle man arrested with Molotov cocktails on Metro bus, report says

SEATTLE — Prosecutors have charged a man who was taken into custody after he allegedly brought two Molotov cocktails on a Metro bus in downtown Seattle. Robert William Johnson, 31, of Seattle, was charged in King County Superior Court with one count of possession of an incendiary device. On...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man accused of throwing rocks at drivers in Renton arrested

RENTON, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has arrested a man accused of throwing rocks and other debris at passing vehicles on SR-900 in Renton. State troopers arrested the man just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from WSP. Officials said the arrest was made possible through the help of the community and the attention the case got from local news media.
RENTON, WA

