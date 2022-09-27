Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Charges filed against accused Ballard fentanyl dealer
King County prosecutors have filed charges against a man arrested in a big fentanyl bust in Ballard last week. 23-year-old Jose Luque-Gutierrez was arrested last week after Seattle Police, Homeland Security, and the FBI teamed up on a controlled-buy operation with the help of a cooperative witness. According to charging...
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH: Drug sting; assault arrest (updated); stolen white Accord
DRUG STING: We learned about this via charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. 62-year-old Thomas B. Hull is charged with a drug felony and unlawful gun possession after what court documents describe as an undercover drug sting, making three buys at an RV on SW Marginal Place (which has been reoccupied since its summer sweep). Prosecutors say three undercover buys were made before Hull was arrested and the RV was searched: “Inside the RV, police found a significant amount of several types of drugs, a scale, and he had 5 thousand dollars in cash. Police also found a 22-caliber revolver, bullets, and a musket.” The “several types of drugs,” according to the charging documents, included fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.” Hull has 12 felony convictions, including burglaries, drug violations, and forgery. Prosecutors asked for $100,000 bail; a judge set it at $10,000. Hull got out of jail one day after his arrest last Friday; he was charged on Tuesday.
KOMO News
Covington man, a Little League umpire, accused of raping teen girl
A Little League umpire accused of child rape will appear in court next week. Prosecutors said Michael Wearmouth, 58, of Covington, raped a 15-year-old special education student multiple times within a five-week period. Documents show he gave the teen marijuana and meth in exchange for sex. The teen girl suffered...
q13fox.com
2 men arrested for fatal shooting in Tacoma in May
TACOMA, Wash. - Two men were arrested in connection to a fatal Tacoma shooting on May 7. According to authorities, a 24-year-old man and 23-year-old man were arrested for the murder of 24-year-old Samuel Garza-Gonzalez, who was shot and killed back in May. Another suspect in the incident was arrested on May 8.
Man accused of threatening to stab Renton bartender pleads not guilty
Carlos Perez pled not guilty at an arraignment this week for reportedly threatening to stab a Renton bartender earlier this month. A judge ordered him held on $3,000 bail, agreeing with prosecutors that he posed a significant risk to the community. The bartender said he asked Perez to leave because...
MyNorthwest.com
The Crime Blotter: Cops find big stash of stolen vehicles in Parkland
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 10200 block of D. Street E. in Parkland because a GPS tracker indicated a stolen vehicle was there. A deputy found the vehicle and discovered several other stolen vehicles, which prompted further investigation, and...
thejoltnews.com
Man gets 19 years in prison for 8 felonies
A Lakewood man was sentenced to 19 years in jail after pleading guilty to eight felonies and one misdemeanor committed in April 2022 and November 2021. Gata Leilua plead guilty to the following charges on Sept. 21, according to the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office:. First-degree attempted robbery. Second-degree...
'The law has let us down': Family of man killed by Olympia police want legislative change
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The mother of a man killed by an Olympia Police Department (OPD) officer in August said she always worried her son would die at the hands of police. “This very thing, I feared,” Millie Green said. Her son, Timothy Green, was shot and killed by...
thejoltnews.com
Distraught over pet rat’s death, man attacks with baseball bat
A resident of a local shelter was charged with a felony after allegedly hitting another person with a baseball bat, claiming he was distraught over the death of his pet rat. The suspect, 23, was charged with second-degree assault by the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney on Sept. 26. On Sept....
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Strangling Brother
A Lewis County Superior Court judge has ordered a mental health evaluation for a Centralia man accused of strangling his brother Saturday morning. The man, Joseph Raymond Whearty, 40, allegedly placed his brother in a headlock, causing “obvious injuries to his neck and shoulder,” according to court documents.
MyNorthwest.com
Tacoma officer fires gun, breaks up bar fight
A Tacoma Police Officer fired their gun while on a call to a confrontation at a bar late Wednesday night. At around 11:00 p.m., police received a call about a fight at The Office Bar and Grill on Pacific Avenue near S 8th Street, including one man who reportedly fired his gun inside the bar.
ilovekent.net
Kent Police’s undercover theft emphasis operation at Lowe’s ‘quite successful’
The Kent Police Department recently conducted an undercover theft emphasis at a local Lowe’s store, and officials say it was successful. “We’ve had some very aggressive thefts occurring in a few of our stores; many of them leading to assaults when a store employee tries to object to the five-fingered discounts. Your KPD Patrol Officers have been brainstorming ways to combat this trend. It is costly to the business and impacts the safety for the store’s employees.
The Crime Blotter: Detectives searching for rape suspect, fear he may flee to Mexico
Detectives are actively looking for a child rape suspect with a felony warrant. Juan Steagall-Martinez, 51, worked at a mobile home park in Midland, where he allegedly sexually assaulted three young children over an approximately one-year period, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. A felony arrest warrant has...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Tuesday, September 27, 2022
On 09/27/22 at 6:07 a.m. in the 4800 block of 45th Ave SE, police arrested Marina C Lowe, 24, on suspicion of third-degree driving while license suspended. On 09/27/22 at 5:29 a.m. in the 1200 block of Marvin Rd NE, police arrested Johnathan Gordon Polito, 41, on a Lacey warrant.
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for 'armed and dangerous' assault suspect wanted in Pierce County
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Bonney Lake Police and Pierce County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find 28-year-old Marcus Wagar. In addition to his felony arrest warrants for multiple assault charges, failure to remain at an injury accident, second-degree attempted theft, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, he is also a suspect in multiple recent car prowls and catalytic converter thefts.
Army Col. Owen Ray found guilty, faces 10 years in prison
After a years-long process, Army Colonel Owen Ray has been found guilty of three of the seven charges he was facing, and could now be sentenced to up to ten years in prison.
Normandy Park Blog
Man shot, killed in south Burien Tuesday morning
Burien Police / King County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that a man was shot and killed on Tuesday morning, Sept. 27, 2022 in south Burien. Police say that Tuesday morning, just after 9:30 a.m., King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) received a 911 call regarding a shooting in south Burien.
q13fox.com
Auburn Police seek help identifying car theft suspect
AUBURN, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole a car in Auburn last weekend. According to surveillance camera footage provided by the Auburn Police Department (APD), the suspect stole a vehicle just before 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The suspect...
KOMO News
Seattle man arrested with Molotov cocktails on Metro bus, report says
SEATTLE — Prosecutors have charged a man who was taken into custody after he allegedly brought two Molotov cocktails on a Metro bus in downtown Seattle. Robert William Johnson, 31, of Seattle, was charged in King County Superior Court with one count of possession of an incendiary device. On...
KOMO News
Man accused of throwing rocks at drivers in Renton arrested
RENTON, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has arrested a man accused of throwing rocks and other debris at passing vehicles on SR-900 in Renton. State troopers arrested the man just after 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from WSP. Officials said the arrest was made possible through the help of the community and the attention the case got from local news media.
