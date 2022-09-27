ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maren Morris Reveals Performing Is Her ‘Therapy’ Amid Brittany Aldean Feud

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Amiee Stubbs/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Maren Morris, 32, is not letting her recent feud with Brittany Aldean take away from the enjoyment of performing to her fans. The country singer, who made headlines with the wife of Jason Aldean last month, admitted she’s doing “good” despite the negativity that was brought on after she called out a seemingly transphobic social media post made by Brittany.

“I’m good,” Maren told ET at the 2022 iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday. “Honestly, I’ve been so kind of in it with my shows that, like, that’s really where my focus and heart lies. And I just take stock of what I actually have and not what I don’t have.”

Maren Morris performing. (Amiee Stubbs/imageSPACE/Shutterstock)

“I’ve got my tour rolling, I’ve got my husband, I’ve got my son. I have an amazing team around me and amazing fans,” she continued. “So I think that like, yeah, it’s been good. I just kind of throw myself into tour. That’s kind of like where I get my therapy and angst out, and sadness, anger, joy. I get to do it every night.”

Maren’s positive words come after she clapped back at a video Brittany posted of herself doing her makeup. The clip included a controversial caption Brittany wrote that read, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.” After Cassadee Pope criticized the video on Twitter, Maren supported her by responding with, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Brittany Aldean called Maren a ‘lunatic country music person’ after the singer called her out for a seemingly transphobic caption. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

It didn’t take long for things to escalate when Brittany was asked about the comment during an interview with Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. The host went on to call Maren a “lunatic country music person” and the “Make You Say” crooner decided to use the words on a new line of merchandise that she’s selling to support GLAAD’s Transgender Media Program and the Trans Lifeline. When asked about the nickname Brittany gave her, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Maren admitted she’s “not a victim” but doesn’t have sympathy either. “Look, I’m not a victim in this and neither is she. But I don’t have feelings of kindness when it comes to humans being made fun of for questioning their identity, especially kids,” she said.

