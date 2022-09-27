ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Police say man charged in Chevelle theft found unconscious in another stolen vehicle

CASPER, Wyo. — A man has been charged in Natrona County Circuit Court with the theft of a prized 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle earlier this month. Jaelin Miller, 27, was arrested early Tuesday morning after being found unconscious in another stolen vehicle, according to a Casper police lieutenant’s affidavit. Miller also had six active arrest warrants.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Natrona County Fire District Perform Rope Rescue at Independence Rock, Climber Life Flighted

Members of the Natrona County Fire District were called to perform a rope rescue at Independence Rock on Tuesday. That's according to a social media post from the NCFD, who wrote that "Yesterday afternoon, the Natrona County Fire District was called for a fall at Independence Rock for a male patient stuck on top of the rock after injuring his leg."
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Traffic
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Casper, WY
Government
Casper, WY
Traffic
K2 Radio

Have you Heard About Casper Fire-EMS’s Safe Room?

At a Casper city council meeting on Sept. 6, someone came up to the council to say that she wished fire stations had cameras on the exterior and that more people knew about the safe room at the station. Councilmember Kyle Gamroth said at the meeting that despite being informed...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Construction Maintenance#Wyoming Boulevard#The Eastridge Mall
K2 Radio

Soaking up Sunshine in Casper Before the Stormy Weekend

It's not quite sweater weather yet, but according to the National Weather Service there's a storm brewing... Today's forecast is sunny with a high near 78 and a nice breeze attached, but heading into the tail end of the week the temps are expected to drop. Showers and thunderstorms are...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Sheriff’s Office finds felony escapee

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office found a felony escapee after he failed to return from work release. Phillip Campbell is described as a 43-year-old white man, about 5-foot-2 and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was found by deputies at 1:15 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walmart
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/28/22–9/29/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Fatal Crash South Of Thermopolis, Wyoming

THERMOPOLIS, WYOMING –– On September 24, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 121.4 on US 20 south of Thermopolis, Wyoming. Around 10:00 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2016 Cadillac Escalade was headed south on US 20 when the driver...
THERMOPOLIS, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Council Considers Penalties for False Alarms

On Tuesday, the Casper city council heard from Casper police chief Keith McPheeters about the prevalence of false alarms in the community, where they come from, and what the city could do to address them. McPheeters said that over the past year, they've been researching how to address the issue...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper Police Department announces new public information officer

CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the Casper Police Department announced Wyoming native Jessica Ostrander as the department’s new public information officer. This is a civilian position that acts as a liaison between the department and the Casper community and media. Ostrander grew up in a small Wyoming town...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Black bear, grizzly bear activity increasing at lower elevations in Cody region

CASPER, Wyo. — Black bear and grizzly bear activity has been increasing at lower elevations in the Cody region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Thursday. Increased bear activity has been observed on public and private lands along corridors of the South Fork and North Fork of the Shoshone River, the Clarks Fork River and the Greybull River, according to Luke Ellsbury, large carnivore biologist with Game and Fish.
CODY, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy