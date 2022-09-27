ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

KPCW

Crash on US 40 kills 1 near Strawberry Reservoir

A fatal wreck near Strawberry Reservoir on Monday blocked a busy highway for several hours. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Cameron Roden, a car pulled out in front of a semi-truck on Highway 40 while driving away from the Strawberry Reservoir marina. The car was turning onto the westbound side of the road, and the truck was heading east.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
KPCW

Utah Transit Authority changing PC-SLC Connect route, frequency

The Utah Transit Authority announced a series of route changes Wednesday due to a bus driver shortage. The Park City-Salt Lake City Connect bus route will be significantly reduced as part of the new schedule adjustments. The west-bound bus currently starts at Kimball Junction and runs through the University of...
PARK CITY, UT
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Government
Park City, UT
Government
KPCW

Vail Resorts releases financial report for 2022, sends Park City chairlifts to Whistler

During its earnings report Wednesday, Vail Resorts said the two chairlifts that were to be installed at Park City Mountain this summer are headed to Canada. Wrapping up its fiscal year, Vail announced Wednesday that overall pass sales are up 6% compared to last year, Epic and Epic Local pass sales are down 10% - and its unsuccessful attempt to put new chairlifts in at Park City Mountain cost it millions.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Show horses hit the Heber Valley

Known for their size, beauty and showmanship, draft horses are performing in Wasatch County Thursday through Saturday. Usually only seen in movies and beer commercials, Clydesdale, Belgian and Percheron horses are putting on a show in the fourth annual Heber Valley Draft Horse Show this weekend. “These horses weigh up...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Planned Parenthood hosts a Roevember event in Park City Oct. 2

Planned Parenthood of Utah is hosting a postcard-writing party in anticipation of the midterm elections in November. Election season is around the corner and organizations like Planned Parenthood are mobilizing to support candidates committed to reproductive healthcare. They are calling those efforts Roevember. One of the event’s Planned Parenthood has...
PARK CITY, UT
#Hazardous Material
KPCW

Heber Valley Airport eyes runway, buffer zone shifts

The Heber Valley community got a glimpse at the possible future of its airport at an open house Thursday. Future development of the Heber Valley Airport became a little more clear to the public Thursday evening. Planners revealed what they believe is the best path forward to bring the airport up to standards.
HEBER CITY, UT
News Break
Politics
KPCW

Park Record Publisher Andy Bernhard retires at the end of the month - long time advertising director Val Spung to take over

After a 35 year career as publisher of Park City’s local newspaper, The Park Record, Andy Bernhard is stepping down at the end of the month. When Andy Bernhard’s brother hired him as publisher of The Park Record in 1987, he had no experience as a publisher, but he had been selling newspaper advertising and knew his first duty was to keep the paper afloat. It didn’t take long to know that another big part of the job was to answer to the community when he published something that lit them up.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Heber City Council accuses mayor of misrepresenting airport study

The Heber City Council’s special meeting Tuesday turned into a two-hour dispute over a future public hearing and the mayor’s authority. Heber City Councilmember Ryan Stack said he called the special meeting Tuesday because he was frustrated at some outcomes of last week’s airport planning open house.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Harmons application returns to Snyderville Basin Planning Commission Tuesday

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission will return to an application Tuesday that would put a Harmons grocery store in the Outlets Park City. Harmons is a supermarket chain based in West Valley City that has several locations across the state. Representatives of the company have argued that the new location at the Outlets would give life to an area that is seeing declining visitorship, thanks to the rise of online shopping.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Besides location, Heber LDS temple details unclear

News that a temple will be built in the eastern part of the Heber Valley has sparked questions about what will happen next. Now that Heber Valley residents know the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build a temple east of Heber City, neighbors are curious how that will impact them.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Wildfire risk is a reality in Park City–community input is needed

Park City Municipal is looking for resident input as it enters into the next phase of its Community Wildfire Preparedness Plan. The plan, which was adopted by the city council in 2021, establishes wildfire planning and mitigation efforts. The plan is now in the risk assessment stage, which looks to examine local hazards and identify certain areas of the city that are at high risk of wildfire.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Neighborhood roads around Heber closing next week

Two well-trafficked roads in Heber City will close Monday. Heber City Hall announced that drivers who use Southfield Road and Daniels Road will have to find detours for the next three weeks. Construction development is requiring the closing of Southfield Road, which runs on the west side of Heber from...
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City Council considers 15 mph speed limit city-wide

The speed limit on Park City roads could be changing – and don’t expect to be driving any faster in town. With pleas from residents living in Prospector and Thaynes to slow down the traffic in their neighborhoods, the Park City Council last week directed staff to look at lowering speed limits across the city to 15 miles per hour – while allowing some wiggle room for exceptions for what are called collector and arterial roads, like Meadows Drive.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

