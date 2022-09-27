Read full article on original website
Park City evacuation exercise Wednesday brings emergency drills to local streets
Park City residents, don’t be alarmed if you see emergency vehicles and personnel running through town Wednesday morning. A full-scale exercise to test the city’s emergency evacuation plan is happening from 9 am to 1 pm Wednesday. About 60 volunteers alongside organizers from Park City Fire, Park City...
Crash on US 40 kills 1 near Strawberry Reservoir
A fatal wreck near Strawberry Reservoir on Monday blocked a busy highway for several hours. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Cameron Roden, a car pulled out in front of a semi-truck on Highway 40 while driving away from the Strawberry Reservoir marina. The car was turning onto the westbound side of the road, and the truck was heading east.
Summit County hosts open house to get input on proposed trail along S.R. 32 in Kamas
The first section of the State Route 32 trail between Oakley and Francis began 15 years ago. Slowly, the trail is making its way south, and the section through Kamas’ downtown area is the focus this year. Summit County Engineer Steve Dennis says the section of trail is located...
Utah Transit Authority changing PC-SLC Connect route, frequency
The Utah Transit Authority announced a series of route changes Wednesday due to a bus driver shortage. The Park City-Salt Lake City Connect bus route will be significantly reduced as part of the new schedule adjustments. The west-bound bus currently starts at Kimball Junction and runs through the University of...
The ghosts of Glenwood Cemetery in Park City are coming to life this weekend
Park City Museum hosts a tour of the Glenwood Cemetery this Saturday with re-enactments of departed Parkites’ lives. Glenwood Cemetery, located at the base of the Park City Mountain Resort near the Snow Flower condominiums, dates back to 1885 when Park City was a mining town. Diane Knispel is...
Vail Resorts releases financial report for 2022, sends Park City chairlifts to Whistler
During its earnings report Wednesday, Vail Resorts said the two chairlifts that were to be installed at Park City Mountain this summer are headed to Canada. Wrapping up its fiscal year, Vail announced Wednesday that overall pass sales are up 6% compared to last year, Epic and Epic Local pass sales are down 10% - and its unsuccessful attempt to put new chairlifts in at Park City Mountain cost it millions.
Show horses hit the Heber Valley
Known for their size, beauty and showmanship, draft horses are performing in Wasatch County Thursday through Saturday. Usually only seen in movies and beer commercials, Clydesdale, Belgian and Percheron horses are putting on a show in the fourth annual Heber Valley Draft Horse Show this weekend. “These horses weigh up...
Planned Parenthood hosts a Roevember event in Park City Oct. 2
Planned Parenthood of Utah is hosting a postcard-writing party in anticipation of the midterm elections in November. Election season is around the corner and organizations like Planned Parenthood are mobilizing to support candidates committed to reproductive healthcare. They are calling those efforts Roevember. One of the event’s Planned Parenthood has...
Park City and Summit County leaders to discuss sustainable tourism plan, park & ride in joint meeting
The Park City Council and Summit County Council are meeting jointly on Tuesday. They will see a presentation from the chamber of commerce on their new sustainable tourism plan. The chamber’s plan has been a long time coming, and local officials will see a polished version Tuesday. The final...
Park City's gallery stroll offers exhibits, music, chance to meet artists
J GO Gallery owner Jude Grenny said the Park City Gallery Association promotes arts and culture in the Wasatch Back. She said a gallery's curator or owner typically brings artists' works in based on personal artistic taste. Grenny said there is no shortage of talented artists to choose from when choosing works to feature.
Heber Valley Airport eyes runway, buffer zone shifts
The Heber Valley community got a glimpse at the possible future of its airport at an open house Thursday. Future development of the Heber Valley Airport became a little more clear to the public Thursday evening. Planners revealed what they believe is the best path forward to bring the airport up to standards.
Snyderville Planning Commission cites benefits of a Harmons at the outlets as it studies proposal
A new Harmons grocery store at the back of the outlets – where the Halloween Store is now, among other tenants – would be somewhat bigger and taller than that area is zoned for. But its presence could revitalize the outlets, which have had increasing vacancies in recent years.
Park Record Publisher Andy Bernhard retires at the end of the month - long time advertising director Val Spung to take over
After a 35 year career as publisher of Park City’s local newspaper, The Park Record, Andy Bernhard is stepping down at the end of the month. When Andy Bernhard’s brother hired him as publisher of The Park Record in 1987, he had no experience as a publisher, but he had been selling newspaper advertising and knew his first duty was to keep the paper afloat. It didn’t take long to know that another big part of the job was to answer to the community when he published something that lit them up.
Heber City Council accuses mayor of misrepresenting airport study
The Heber City Council’s special meeting Tuesday turned into a two-hour dispute over a future public hearing and the mayor’s authority. Heber City Councilmember Ryan Stack said he called the special meeting Tuesday because he was frustrated at some outcomes of last week’s airport planning open house.
Heber airport open house to present future options, answer public’s questions
In a public quarterly meeting Thursday, Heber City will reveal future development options it’s considering with its airport. As part of a master planning process the Heber Valley Airport is undergoing, the meeting Thursday evening will present multiple possible options for the evolution of the airport. The planning began...
Harmons application returns to Snyderville Basin Planning Commission Tuesday
The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission will return to an application Tuesday that would put a Harmons grocery store in the Outlets Park City. Harmons is a supermarket chain based in West Valley City that has several locations across the state. Representatives of the company have argued that the new location at the Outlets would give life to an area that is seeing declining visitorship, thanks to the rise of online shopping.
Besides location, Heber LDS temple details unclear
News that a temple will be built in the eastern part of the Heber Valley has sparked questions about what will happen next. Now that Heber Valley residents know the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to build a temple east of Heber City, neighbors are curious how that will impact them.
Wildfire risk is a reality in Park City–community input is needed
Park City Municipal is looking for resident input as it enters into the next phase of its Community Wildfire Preparedness Plan. The plan, which was adopted by the city council in 2021, establishes wildfire planning and mitigation efforts. The plan is now in the risk assessment stage, which looks to examine local hazards and identify certain areas of the city that are at high risk of wildfire.
Neighborhood roads around Heber closing next week
Two well-trafficked roads in Heber City will close Monday. Heber City Hall announced that drivers who use Southfield Road and Daniels Road will have to find detours for the next three weeks. Construction development is requiring the closing of Southfield Road, which runs on the west side of Heber from...
Park City Council considers 15 mph speed limit city-wide
The speed limit on Park City roads could be changing – and don’t expect to be driving any faster in town. With pleas from residents living in Prospector and Thaynes to slow down the traffic in their neighborhoods, the Park City Council last week directed staff to look at lowering speed limits across the city to 15 miles per hour – while allowing some wiggle room for exceptions for what are called collector and arterial roads, like Meadows Drive.
