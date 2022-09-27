Read full article on original website
WSMV
17-year-old wanted for July shooting arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old wanted on charges relating to a shooting in July in the parking lot of a Brick Church Pike motel was arrested Wednesday night. Metro Police said Violent Crimes detectives spotted the stolen truck Wednesday on E. Nocturne Drive. MNPD helicopters followed the stolen vehicle to a home in the 300 block of Ewing Drive. When they arrived, the 17-year-old and 28-year-old Deshawn Williams had gotten out of the truck and were walking when detectives moved in. Police added that one of them had tossed the truck key in a nearby ditch.
wgnsradio.com
Fatal Wednesday Night Shooting At McDonald's
(MURFREESBORO) At 11:41PM Wednesday (9/28/2022) night, Murfreesboro Police responded to a fatal shooting at McDonald's Restaurant on South Rutherford Boulevard (1716 S. Rutherford Boulevard). The McDonald's is across the street from Publix grocery store, near the Manchester Highway (HWY 41) in Murfreesboro. The Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is gathering evidence...
WSMV
Separate shooting investigations underway in South Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were busy Wednesday night as two shootings, one of them deadly, occurred within 5 miles of each other in South Nashville. According to police, the first shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the Burger King parking lot on Old Hickory Blvd. Police said a man was shot in the lot, then he ran over to the Exxon gas station for help and collapsed. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to recover.
Teen wanted for shots fired incident arrested after getting out of stolen pickup truck
A 17-year-old wanted for firing a gun in July was arrested Wednesday night after he fled from police in a stolen pickup truck.
Murfreesboro Man Charged with Attempted Murder
A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday by Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives. Suspect Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro, was charged with attempted first-degree murder by lead Detective Derrick McCullough. Howse allegedly shot the 32-year-old man Aug. 14 at Handlebars grill and bar...
Bellevue homes burglarized in broad daylight, police say
Metro Nashville Police Department officers are looking for a robbery suspect after several Bellevue homes were burglarized.
WSMV
Release date set for ex-Nashville police officer jailed for killing man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former Nashville police officer who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a man while on duty in 2018 will get out of jail early, officials said Thursday. Andrew Delke, who accepted a plea deal last year agreeing to a three-year jail sentence for voluntary manslaughter...
fox17.com
Man shot on Bridgeway Avenue, suspects sought
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is in stable condition after he was shot in the chest Wednesday morning on Bridgeway Avenue, Metro Nashville Police have confirmed. Police say the shooting happened in a red car. Officers at the scene tell FOX 17 News they are looking for two suspects. They believe the incident stemmed from a possible drug deal.
fox17.com
MNPD: Man admits to shooting victim twice due to anger
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is in custody after police say he shot another man Tuesday near the airport in Nashville. Metro Nashville Police say the shooting happened on Briley Parkway just before 8 p.m. MNPD says video evidence shows Rubin Miles approaching another man carrying a gun....
WSMV
Murder victim’s family renews $20,000 reward for update in case
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The family of a man who was murdered six years ago Wednesday renewed a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in his death. Metro Nashville Police said six years ago, 29-year-old Ryan Scott Trent was found dead inside his...
murfreesboro.com
Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder
A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday by Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives. Suspect Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro, was charged with attempted first-degree murder by lead Detective Derrick McCullough. “There appeared to be a disturbance resulting in Howse firing multiple rounds and...
Man accused of going 120 mph on Briley Parkway charged amid Operation Roundabout
Hundreds of people were stopped and/or cited in Nashville Wednesday -- including a man going more than 100 mph -- as cops and troopers participated in Operation Roundabout along Briley Parkway.
WSMV
Friedmann hid weapons inside jail in ‘emotionally disturbed mindset’ from prior rapes, court documents show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time, documents filed with a Davidson County court reveal that Alex Friedmann planted weapons inside the Downtown Detention Center so if he were ever jailed again, he could escape. WSMV4 Investigates obtained the documents for the first time Thursday morning, which describe Friedmann’s...
Man surrenders to police following East Nashville gas station burglary
A man facing charges in connection with an early morning burglary at an East Nashville gas station reportedly decided to turn himself in to the police late Monday night.
Frustrated family of Nashville man murdered in 2018 wants justice
Four years after a Nashville man was murdered in the parking lot of a Dollar General store, his killer remains on the run. His family wants answers.
wgnsradio.com
Local Suspect Charged with Robbery and Theft Under $1,000 after Allegedly Stealing $29
(MURFREESBORO, TN) After parking his car behind JD’s Market at the intersection of Vine Street and Maney Avenue, the soon-to-be victim began walking towards the store. In his hand, he carried a total of $9 in cash with his intent focused on making a quick purchase. To his surprise, a man ran up behind him and forcibly grabbed the $9 from his hand. To the surprise of the alleged thief, the victim ran after the suspect – grabbing the subjects shorts in an effort to stop him. The 33-year-old suspect dropped the cash, allowing for the victim to retrieve his money.
WSMV
Pearl-Cohn student arrested for bringing loaded handgun to campus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old student was arrested for carrying a gun on campus as he exited his bus at Pearl-Cohn High School on Wednesday morning. A school resource officer learned the 11th grader had threatened to bring the gun to his bus stop on Tuesday. During a search Wednesday morning, a 380-caliber handgun with two bullets in the magazine was found inside the student’s backpack.
WSMV
Off-duty UPS security guard killed after getting off work
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating a shooting of an off-duty UPS security guard on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, 21-year-old De’Terrius Smith was shot outside of the UPS facility on Whites Creek Pike. The investigation showed Smith got off work and left the property just after 3 p.m. before returning at 4:21 p.m.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: More Details on Robbery Case in Murfreesboro that Allegedly Involved a Cellphone Store Customer
UPDATE (MURFREESBORO, TN) – WGNS has more details on an upcoming October court case involving an alleged robbery that was reported in Murfreesboro. The incident occurred at Phones and More on Northwest Broad Street late last month. According to a police report filed with the Murfreesboro Police Department on...
Drug investigation underway in Antioch
Tactical officers responded to a home on Calderwood Court around 9 a.m.
