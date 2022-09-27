Read full article on original website
thejoltnews.com
Olympia joins Intercity Transit, proclaims Walk to School Month
The Olympia City Council signed a proclamation yesterday designating October 2022 as Walk to School Month. The proclamation's goal is to encourage families, school employees, and community leaders to show children that walking is a fun, safe, and healthy way to get to destinations in their neighborhoods. "Walking to school...
‘This Doesn’t Just Happen by Chance’: How the Chehalis School District Became a Jewel in Public Education
Editor’s note: This is the first installment in an ongoing series focused on the Chehalis School District and the success of its Student Achievement Initiative, which was launched in 2013. When W.F. West High School held its 2010 graduation, about 77% of the senior class received a diploma. Less...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia announces upcoming vacancies on boards and commissions
Olympia will open its application period for boards and commissions for 2023 starting in October, according to Strategic Communications Director Kellie Purce Braseth who spoke at the Community Livability and Public Safety meeting yesterday. Braseth said there are currently eight vacant positions on various Olympia boards and commissions. She added...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia, LOTT, Port begin plans for a technical training center
The City of Olympia, LOTT Clean Water Alliance, and Port of Olympia are working together to plan a new technical and trade training center and anticipate seeking experts to develop programs to address current and future workforce issues. At the Olympia Finance Committee meeting on September 21, Olympia’s Economic Development...
thurstontalk.com
The Evergreen State College Receives $2.1 Million in Title III Grant To Improve Student Access/Success
This week, the U.S. Department of Education awarded more than $2 million in Title III grant dollars to The Evergreen State College for its Strengthening Institutions Program. The grant money funds a five-year project that will continue Evergreen’s work to increase college capacity in student access and success for historically underserved students through holistic advising and coordinated wrap-around services. The funding will also help leverage technology to strengthen Evergreen’s student support services and expand community- and career-connected learning.
q13fox.com
‘I was crushed, panicking’: Kentridge High School students "sold out" of homecoming
KENT, Wash. - A hard start to the Kent school year with some students at Kentridge High School left without tickets to attend this year's homecoming dance. The event, scheduled for Saturday night, sold out in less than a week leaving many seniors out. The situation became a difficult reality...
KXRO.com
City of Aberdeen moving further away from Gateway Center
The City of Aberdeen has taken another step away from the proposed yet languishing Gateway Center. In August, the council voted to place planning for the Gateway Center project on a long-term hold, with the conversation alluding to it staying there until full funding could be secured or other projects throughout the city could be completed.
The Suburban Times
Senior Trip to Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Show
City of DuPont announcement. Come with DuPont Parks & Recreation to the 40th annual Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Festival at the Tacoma Dome. The largest holiday show in the west. When: Thursday, October 20, 2022. Where: Depart from City Hall at 9am. Return to City hall at 1pm. Cost:...
Armed veteran patrols on sidewalk outside of North Thurston schools after Texas school shooting
LACEY, Wash. — Following the Uvalde, Texas school shooting in May, Anthony Triplett said his daughters asked what schools were doing to keep them safe. Triplett, an Army veteran, said not enough. Triplett, who was medically retired from the Army in 2018, decided he wanted to help, so he...
gigharbornow.org
Kopachuck State Park renewal nearing, minus beach portion
Kopachuck State Park’s renovation will begin in early 2023, but work on the lower, beach area will be delayed. The park was re-envisioned for day use only after the campground area closed in 2011 as a safety precaution. Douglas fir trees had become infected with laminated root rot and hundreds were cut down.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia’s hazard pay ordinance for grocery workers turns into a pumpkin on Halloween
Olympia will cease implementation of its COVID-19-related ordinance that requires some grocery employers to pay hazard pay to some workers on October 31, Mayor Cheryl Selby announced at the city council meeting last night. Selby said Gov. Jay Inslee is terminating the remaining COVID-19 proclamations and the state of emergency...
Pierce County Council Member Derek Young Retires from Politics for Unknown Future
Pierce County Councilmember and Chair Derek Young (D-7th, Gig Harbor) will leave the political stage when he completes his final term in January.
seattlemedium.com
Three Sites Recommended For Next Airport
The Aviation commission has recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. Sea-Tac Airport serves about 50 million passengers a year, according to a study from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC). The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state. This is all part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050.
thejoltnews.com
Another deal with Weyerhaeuser? Residents here need answers first.
According to an article in The Olympian, the Port of Olympia is dragging its feet on getting substantial public input for its next contract with Weyerhaeuser when it expires later this year. So far, they have refused to hold a public meeting to address this issue. This is unconscionable. The port can not operate without taxpayer money.
The Stranger
The Mayor Wants to Pay Human Service Providers Less
In a Wednesday Budget Committee meeting, staff briefed the City Council on the Mayor’s budget proposal for the first time this year. While members of the public and the budget chair continue to pick through the 744-page document, they seem to agree that at least one line-item needs to change: a measure to effectively cut pay for shelter workers, case managers, and other human service providers.
County asks District 12 fire commissioners to resign amid investigation
A fraud investigation report from the Washington State Auditor’s office revealed that nearly $200,000 in public funds may have been misappropriated by three Mason County employees with Fire District 12. The fire chief, her father — one of three District 12 fire commissioners — and her secretary were identified as alleged suspects in the investigation.
thejoltnews.com
Browsers Bookshop Author Event: Adam M. Sowards & Lauren Danner
Join them as Adam M. Sowards speaks with Olympia's Lauren Danner (author of "Crown Jewel Wilderness") about his new book, "Making America's Public Lands" on Thursday, September 29 at 6:00 PM, this event will be held in person and upstairs. Adam Sowards, an environmental historian, combines public lands history from...
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
If you live in Washington or you plan on traveling there soon and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, this article is for you because I have put tougher a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
New police oversight agency unable to investigate killing by Olympia officer
A memorial to Timothy Green, set up at the spot where he was shot by Olympia police. Photo: Melissa Santos/AxiosMillie Green says that if a new state office to investigate police was up and running, an Olympia officer would have thought twice before killing her son last month.Driving the news: Timothy Green died on Aug. 22, after an Olympia police officer shot him next to a Starbucks drive-thru.A team — composed mostly of law enforcement officers from neighboring police agencies — is now investigating the shooting.But Millie Green questions why the investigation into her son's death is being handled...
Chronicle
State Salmon Recovery Board Awards Nearly $2.8M to Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor County Projects
The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board (SRFB) announced in a news release on Monday the approval of almost $76 million in grants to help recover salmon populations around the state. Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor county projects will be receiving a total of $2,791,766 in grant funding. The amount...
