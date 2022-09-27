Harrison Barnes: Sacramento Kings Media Day 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – At the annual media day in Sacramento, Kings forward Harrison Barnes discusses his role on this year’s team, the improvements he’s seen across the roster, playing under new head coach Mike Brown and hoping to make a statement by advancing to the postseason.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
