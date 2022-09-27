ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Harrison Barnes: Sacramento Kings Media Day 2022

By Sean Cunningham
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – At the annual media day in Sacramento, Kings forward Harrison Barnes discusses his role on this year’s team, the improvements he’s seen across the roster, playing under new head coach Mike Brown and hoping to make a statement by advancing to the postseason.

