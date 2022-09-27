Shooting reported outside North Monterey County High School football field: Deputies

CASTROVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- There was a shooting outside of the North Monterey County High School football game on Friday night, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles made threats to a former student who was there to watch his relative play. They made these threats outside the football field around 7:30 p.m.

School officials escorted the juveniles who made the threats from the campus, said deputies.

According to deputies, the same two juveniles who were ejected from the campus later shot at the teen they were making threats against as they were driving away.

The shots hit the vehicle the victim and three of the victim's friends were in, said deputies. No arrests have been made, and nobody was seriously injured.

