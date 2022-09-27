ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield Township, MI

Man arraigned in homicide of radio host Jim Matthews

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A 55-year-old man has been charged in the slaying of a Detroit radio news anchor during an attack that also left two children and their mother injured.

Arthur Williamson was arraigned Monday on murder and other charges. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM, was found bludgeoned Friday at a home in Chesterfield Township, northeast of Detroit. A 35-year-old woman identified as Matthews’ girlfriend was stabbed.

Police were called about noon Friday after Matthews’ girlfriend and their 5-year-old daughter were seen running from the home. Police found Matthews’ body inside and their 10-year-old son beaten and bound in a closet.

The suspect was found in the basement. He had self-inflicted wounds and was overdosing.

