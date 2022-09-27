Read full article on original website
Ian regains hurricane strength on course to South Carolina after devastating a cross section of Florida
MIAMI (AP) — Ian regains hurricane strength on course to South Carolina after devastating a cross section of Florida. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(DNT) HURRICANE IAN BARRELS TOWARD FLORIDA (3:30pET)
Hurricane Ian is barreling toward Florida after it made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday morning. Gloria Pazmino reports.
FL BRACES FOR HURRICANE IAN: "TIME TO HUNKER DOWN" (10:45aET)
Hurricane Ian will begin to deliver "catastrophic" conditions in Florida soon. Ivan Rodriguez reports.
"HISTORIC" HURRICANE IAN MOVES ONSHORE (1:30pET)
Hurricane Ian, a powerful a Category 4 storm, will soon make landfall on Florida's western coast. Ivan Rodriguez reports.
People trapped, 2.5M without power after Ian swamps Florida; Coolio dies at 59; Judge ties Maris
Today is Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. By CHRIS MEGERIAN and KIM TONG-HYUNG - Associated Press. Updated 1 hr ago. AP. AP. Updated 3 hrs ago. AP. AP. Updated 4 hrs...
Pritzker gives $1M to Giannoulias’ campaign after backing rival for secretary of state
CHICAGO - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has contributed $1 million to the campaign of Democratic secretary of state candidate Alexi Giannoulias even though Pritzker just four months ago backed Giannoulias’ opponent in the primary. The contribution from Pritzker’s campaign, reported Thursday amid a flurry of roughly $10 million in contributions...
Watch now: Temps on the rise Friday in central Illinois. What's in store for the weekend?
Warmer, but still below normal temperatures Friday in central Illinois. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? We've got everything you need to know in our weekend forecast video. Ian is a hurricane once again and will make a second U.S. landfall later today. Here's the latest forecast:
Illinois to reduce $1.8 billion federal unemployment debt by $450 million
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a plan Tuesday to reduce a $1.8 billion Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund deficit by $450 million through an infusion of unemployment-related revenues. The trust fund is the pool of money paid into by employers to provide a social safety net for unemployed individuals....
Oregon gubernatorial candidates clash over guns, abortion
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor clashed Tuesday over gun control, abortions and other hot-button issues at an in-person debate, just six weeks before election day. Democratic nominee and former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek set the tone earlier Tuesday by...
Ameren prepares for ‘all situations' to keep the lights on
DECATUR — As Hurricane Ian raises concern along the Florida coast, Ameren Illinois on Tuesday assured it’s prepared for emergency weather back home in the prairie state. The power company showcased much of its emergency equipment during an emergency preparedness open house at its Decatur training center on Tuesday.
Vice-grip defense fuels St. Joseph-Ogden's win over Rantoul Township 6-0
St. Joseph-Ogden sent Rantoul Township home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 6-0 decision at Rantoul Township High on September 29 in Illinois boys high school soccer action. In recent action on September 22, Rantoul Township faced off against Tolono Unity and St Joseph-Ogden took on Champaign St. Thomas...
