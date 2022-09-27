ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Herald & Review

Illinois to reduce $1.8 billion federal unemployment debt by $450 million

SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a plan Tuesday to reduce a $1.8 billion Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund deficit by $450 million through an infusion of unemployment-related revenues. The trust fund is the pool of money paid into by employers to provide a social safety net for unemployed individuals....
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Oregon gubernatorial candidates clash over guns, abortion

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The three women who want to be Oregon's next governor clashed Tuesday over gun control, abortions and other hot-button issues at an in-person debate, just six weeks before election day. Democratic nominee and former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek set the tone earlier Tuesday by...
OREGON STATE
Herald & Review

Ameren prepares for ‘all situations' to keep the lights on

DECATUR — As Hurricane Ian raises concern along the Florida coast, Ameren Illinois on Tuesday assured it’s prepared for emergency weather back home in the prairie state. The power company showcased much of its emergency equipment during an emergency preparedness open house at its Decatur training center on Tuesday.
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Ap News
Herald & Review

Vice-grip defense fuels St. Joseph-Ogden's win over Rantoul Township 6-0

St. Joseph-Ogden sent Rantoul Township home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 6-0 decision at Rantoul Township High on September 29 in Illinois boys high school soccer action. In recent action on September 22, Rantoul Township faced off against Tolono Unity and St Joseph-Ogden took on Champaign St. Thomas...
RANTOUL, IL

