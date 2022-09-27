Read full article on original website
Southern Utah Events Guide – September 29, 2022
St. George, UT – This week’s Southern Utah Events Guide features the Grand Circle Trailfest, Tuacahn productions, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Beethoven Symphony No. 7, Medieval Days Renaissance Faire, Farmer’s Markets, local live music, and more. If you would like to add an upcoming...
It's the first weekend in October! Here's a list of events happening in Utah
This weekend kicks off the month of October, so get out and enjoy the nice weather with some weekend fun in Utah!
CHEF’STORE to open 2nd Utah location in 2023
CHEF’STORE, the fast-growing warehouse retail concept from US Foods, will open its second location in Utah in February, Rosemont, Illinois-based US Foods said Wednesday. The 20,000-square-foot store will be located at 2986 E. Panther Way in St. George. With the addition of the St. George location, US Foods will have 88 CHEF’STORE locations across the continental United States, the company said in a statement.
Cedar City to honor beloved teacher with a park
CEDAR CITY, Utah — There’s an effort underway in Cedar City to honor a beloved teacher who lost her battle with breast cancer earlier this year. Pam Garfield Smith touched the lives of her elementary students, their parents and the community of Cedar City during her 30 years as a teacher in the Iron County School District.
Manhunt Over, Search Continues for Evading Suspect in St. George
(St. George, UT) -- St. George Police say they have one in custody and are still looking for another, but are no longer conducting an active manhunt for that suspect. This all began Wednesday morning in the area of Riverside Drive and River Road when a male fled from a moped police had stopped in the area. That moped had crashed. A female is in custody. The suspect at large is described as a white male, average build, dark hair, long gray basketball shorts, a black tank top that reads "Champion." He was wearing a black hat, black backpack and one white shoe. If you see him, call St. George Police.
West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert
CEDAR CITY, Utah — A West Valley City, Utah man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
Woman in custody after fleeing from St. George police, male suspect outstanding
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Police are searching for a man who fled from them after almost hitting people on a bike path with a moped Wednesday morning. Sgt. Tiffany Mitchell, with St. George police, said they had extra patrols in the area because of an increase in vehicle burglaries when officers noticed a man and a woman on an unregistered moped.
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
Woman killed in T-bone, semi-truck crash on Hwy 40
STRAWBERRY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is deceased and a man is in critical condition after a crash on US-40, according to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP). Authorities say that a car was turning from the Strawberry Marina to westbound US-40 near Starvation Reservoir when the car was T-boned by an eastbound tanker semi-truck. The […]
Credit card fraud arrest leads police to ‘clandestine drug lab’ in Santa Clara apartment
SANTA CLARA, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Washington County man was arrested and booked into jail Sunday on nine felony counts of financial card fraud, and a search warrant served Monday on his former apartment revealed what police are calling a clandestine drug lab. Alejandro Castillo,...
