San Diego County, CA

chulavistatoday.com

Average San Diego County gas price nears record

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County is creeping toward record-high prices established in June after increasing 12.2 cents on Friday to $6.322. The average gasoline price recorded in the region is within 5.1 cents of the record high of $6.373 set on...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego, CA
Los Angeles, CA
California Government
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
California Traffic
chulavistatoday.com

New San Diego Hunger Coalition report finds more than one in four San Diegans face nutrition insecurity

San Diego Hunger Coalition on Wednesday released a new report that found that more than a quarter of San Diego County residents face nutritional insecurity. Researchers analyzed data from March of this year on economic conditions to assess the needs of San Diego County residents. The report comes during Hunger Awareness month, which is observed every year in September.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Tips Sought in Effort to Find Teen Runaway From Spring Valley

Authorities asked the public today to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old runaway from Spring Valley. Alene Mitchem was reported missing last Thursday, after she gathered a few personal items and disappeared, leaving behind a note telling her family she was running away, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista City Council expresses support for third-annual South Bay Rainbow Ride and Festival

Chula Vista City Council said it will support the local nonprofit organization Rainbow Spaces to coordinate the third annual community-led South Bay Rainbow Ride. South Bay Rainbow Ride and Festival will be hosted on Oct.8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, at the Otay Ranch Town Center, and in honor of National Coming Out Day. The South Bay community may participate in the Rainbow Ride by decorating their cars to demonstrate inclusion for LGBTQ families, and the festival will take place immediately after.
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista seeks volunteers for its 19th annual Beautify Chula Vista neighborhood clean-up

The City of Chula Vista and the South Bay Sustainable Communities network call on volunteers to register for the 19th annual Beautify Chiua Vista neighborhood cleanup. The annual event is hosted by Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas on Oct. 22, and the neighborhood beautification will run from 8:30 a.m. through noon. Beautification activities will take place at two locations:
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

U.S. Department of Education grants $6.5 million award to National University for teacher residency program in Chula Vista

National University receives the U.S. Department of Education Teacher Quality Partnership grant to tackle one of the city's main issues in education, teacher shortages. The school is a veteran-founded nonprofit university that is recognized has one of the biggest distributors of teaching credentials in the U.S. This news became official...
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

A special election to be held if voters select late Simon Silva as Chula Vista City Attorney

The recent passing of Simon Silva, Veteran Deputy of the Chula Vista City Attorney’s office has raised several questions and concerns about the November runoff election. Simon Silva, a registered Democrat, succumbed to cancer on Sept. 3 at age 56, leaving a vacancy in the race for city attorney. Federal Attorney and registered Republican, Dan Smith, is running against Silva for the open seat.
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista accepts finding to create and implement an Age-Friendly Business and Business District and Designation program

Chula Vista City Council recently approved a $40,000 grant from the San Diego Foundation to establish a “Business Designation Toolkit” for businesses and business districts in order to increase livability among residents. The San Diego Foundation’s Age-Friendly Community grant aim to establish “Age-Friendly Businesses” and implement an “Age-Friendly...
CHULA VISTA, CA

