Average San Diego County gas price nears record
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County is creeping toward record-high prices established in June after increasing 12.2 cents on Friday to $6.322. The average gasoline price recorded in the region is within 5.1 cents of the record high of $6.373 set on...
San Diego County, MTS, warns of active tuberculosis detected in transit rider
San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency has identified an active tuberculosis case in a Metropolitan Transit System rider, the agency recently announced. An MTS passenger was recently diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) used the following routes between Feb. 16 and Aug. 16:. Trolley Blue Line from...
Recent study: Nearly 30% of San Diegans struggle to put food on the table
The numerous of monthly bills are taking a toll on the health of local San Diegans. A recent report by the San Diego Hunger Coalition says that 1 in 4 San Diego locals struggled to afford the right amount of food needed to keep a healthy lifestyle. That is nearly...
San Diego Blood Bank seeks donors to help maintain supply as Hurricane Ian reaches the Southeast
The San Diego Blood Bank is calling on San Diegans to donate blood to maintain a stable and adequate supply of blood and platelets as Hurricane Ian reaches Florida and moves throughout the Southeast with dangerous storm surges, winds, and flooding. In coordination with the AABB Interorganizational Task Force on...
Road Runner Sports opens first southbay location in Otay Ranch Town Center
Roadrunner members no longer have to go to northern San Diego for apparel. The fitness store is set to open its newest location here in the southbay on October 7, at the Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista. The weekend-long event is kicking off at 4 p.m. with an...
San Diego County to create rental subsidy program for older low-income adults
San Diego County is poised to establish a subsidy pilot program for seniors at risk of homelessness as a direct response to the additional hardships older adults have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The San Diego County Board Of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to establish the Pilot Shallow Rental Subsidy...
New San Diego Hunger Coalition report finds more than one in four San Diegans face nutrition insecurity
San Diego Hunger Coalition on Wednesday released a new report that found that more than a quarter of San Diego County residents face nutritional insecurity. Researchers analyzed data from March of this year on economic conditions to assess the needs of San Diego County residents. The report comes during Hunger Awareness month, which is observed every year in September.
Tips Sought in Effort to Find Teen Runaway From Spring Valley
Authorities asked the public today to keep an eye out for a 15-year-old runaway from Spring Valley. Alene Mitchem was reported missing last Thursday, after she gathered a few personal items and disappeared, leaving behind a note telling her family she was running away, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Chula Vista City Council expresses support for third-annual South Bay Rainbow Ride and Festival
Chula Vista City Council said it will support the local nonprofit organization Rainbow Spaces to coordinate the third annual community-led South Bay Rainbow Ride. South Bay Rainbow Ride and Festival will be hosted on Oct.8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m, at the Otay Ranch Town Center, and in honor of National Coming Out Day. The South Bay community may participate in the Rainbow Ride by decorating their cars to demonstrate inclusion for LGBTQ families, and the festival will take place immediately after.
University of San Diego Sees Record-Breaking Diversity rates in its Newest Class
The University of San Diego sees a new number of minority students enrolling as Toreros. A recent report said that USD class of 2026 welcomed more academic students of color than Caucasian scholars, which is historic news for the university, a university that was recently ranked as the most beautiful campus in the country.
Chula Vista seeks volunteers for its 19th annual Beautify Chula Vista neighborhood clean-up
The City of Chula Vista and the South Bay Sustainable Communities network call on volunteers to register for the 19th annual Beautify Chiua Vista neighborhood cleanup. The annual event is hosted by Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas on Oct. 22, and the neighborhood beautification will run from 8:30 a.m. through noon. Beautification activities will take place at two locations:
U.S. Department of Education grants $6.5 million award to National University for teacher residency program in Chula Vista
National University receives the U.S. Department of Education Teacher Quality Partnership grant to tackle one of the city's main issues in education, teacher shortages. The school is a veteran-founded nonprofit university that is recognized has one of the biggest distributors of teaching credentials in the U.S. This news became official...
A special election to be held if voters select late Simon Silva as Chula Vista City Attorney
The recent passing of Simon Silva, Veteran Deputy of the Chula Vista City Attorney’s office has raised several questions and concerns about the November runoff election. Simon Silva, a registered Democrat, succumbed to cancer on Sept. 3 at age 56, leaving a vacancy in the race for city attorney. Federal Attorney and registered Republican, Dan Smith, is running against Silva for the open seat.
Chula Vista accepts finding to create and implement an Age-Friendly Business and Business District and Designation program
Chula Vista City Council recently approved a $40,000 grant from the San Diego Foundation to establish a “Business Designation Toolkit” for businesses and business districts in order to increase livability among residents. The San Diego Foundation’s Age-Friendly Community grant aim to establish “Age-Friendly Businesses” and implement an “Age-Friendly...
Chula Vista Fire Department to host open house to highlight fire prevention week
The Chula Vista Fire Department will be hosting its annual free Open House for Fire Prevention week where attendees can view live demonstrations, fire equipment displays, and fire prevention exhibits. The free event takes place at Fire Station 5, located at 341 Orange Avenue, next to the South Chula Vista...
