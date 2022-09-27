Read full article on original website
Woman injured in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning in the Hilltop. The shooting happened along South Burgess Avenue just after 2 a.m. Police said the woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Officers are searching for several suspects in...
Man shot in foot while checking car's tire in east Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot while standing outside his vehicle in east Columbus Tuesday night. The shooting happened at Nelson Road and Maryland Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Police said the 34-year-old man was checking his vehicle's tire when an unknown man ran up to him...
Mom of three who gunned down during weekend bar fight, remembered as vibrant and loving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of a young mom who lost her life to gun violence over the weekend when shots were fired inside an eastside bar, is remembering her for her friendship and laughter. "She was vibrant, sarcastic, and her laugh was deep," Tiara Walton said as...
10-year-old student charged after taking gun to Columbus elementary school zone
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 10-year-old boy was taken into custody Thursday after police said he took a gun to a Columbus elementary school zone. Just before 10 a.m. Thursday, school faculty at Westgate Alternative Elementary School notified Columbus police that a student took a handgun into the school zone.
Vehicle crashes into apartment complex in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A vehicle crashed into a building in northeast Columbus Wednesday morning. Police responded to the accident at an apartment complex along Fitzroy Place South. Officers are investigating the incident as a majority of the car went through the building causing damage. A driver of an...
Homicide suspect in custody following east Columbus barricade situation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted in a homicide from 2021 is in custody following an east Columbus barricade situation on Tuesday. Several police units were called to a barricade situation at an apartment complex located along Burgandy Lane. Police confirmed the suspect, Brandonlee Berry, came out of...
3 teen suspects remain at large in gas station shooting that left woman critically injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police provided an update Tuesday on the investigation into the shooting of 33-year-old Marissa Jones. Jones remains in critical condition after she was shot at a Sunoco Gas Station on Cleveland Avenue on Sept. 21. Police said Jones and a 51-year-old...
East Broad Street reopens after car crashes into pole, one person critically injured
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is in critical condition following a car crash in east Columbus. Police responded to an area on East Broad Street on a report of a car crashing into a pole. East Broad Street was closed from Meijer Drive to Waggoner Road for a...
No injuries reported after early morning Hilltop house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire broke out early Tuesday morning in the Hilltop. Firefighters arrived on the scene along Hilltonia Avenue around 2 a.m. When crews arrived at the house, flames were shooting from the second floor. No injuries were reported. Investigators said it's too early to determine...
Man caught on camera throwing food, drinks at Westerville store worker, fighting customer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It was a frightening, wild, dangerous scene for workers at a Westerville restaurant and police said they may have been dealing with more than just a disgruntled customer. Now investigators are looking for a man caught on tape throwing food at workers and scuffling with...
Opening statements begin in Holli Osborn murder trial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Opening statements began Wednesday afternoon in the Holli Osborn murder trial. The Dublin woman is charged with shooting and killing her husband back in July 2018. On July 18, Christopher Osborn was found shot to death in his Dublin home along Ennishannon Place. According to...
Shoeprint expert in Pike Co. trial identifies 2 separate shoes of same make at crime scene
WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - The state shoeprint expert assigned to the Pike County massacre case testified Tuesday there were two separate left shoes of the same model but different sizes at one of the crime scenes. That’s where family and police found the bodies of Chris Rhoden Sr. and his cousin, Gary Rhoden, two of eight victims of the killings in April 2016.
Campouts, drugs, trespassing and violence suspend walk-ins at Impact Community Action
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A series of viewers who claim they were turned away from Impact Community Action called ABC6 On Your Side to say they were denied benefits. The Problem Solvers team contacted Impact about the allegations. Leaders of the agency called it a necessary move due to recent violence and criminal activity.
Hurricane Ian: Columbus crews hit the road for Florida to help cleanup efforts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Crews across the U.S. have been sending extra help down south, including some from central Ohio, to help with clean-up as Hurricane Ian batters Florida and the southeast. “We have done this before,” said Ken Neverman, with ServiceMaster by Neverman, of his crews responding to...
10th Annual Honor Guard Memorial run returns in-person with longer route
The 10th Annual Columbus Police Honor Guard 5K returning to Genoa Park this weekend, Saturday, October 1st! New this year, the fundraiser run will include a 10k option for runners looking for a longer commitment along the route. Children are invited to join in the event by crossing the finish line for cookies at the end of the Kid's fun run! Sgt. Rich Brooks, Honor Guard President, joins Good Day Columbus to talk about how to support the non-profit and sign up for remaining slots ahead of race day!
Abandoned baby gets headstone after 103 years thanks to Columbus Rotary
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A special memorial was held Thursday for a Columbus baby who was abandoned and died more than 100 years ago. "Baby Jim" was buried in an unmarked grave at Green Lawn Cemetery 103 years ago after he died from the stomach flu. It was a...
Woman, 18, dies after crashing car into horse-drawn cart
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A young woman was killed after she crashed her car into a horse-drawn cart in Knox County. Emma West, 18, died after she drove off the roadway following the crash, flipping her car and striking a tree, according to a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Neighbors in Short North voice thoughts on Operation Unity and their safety
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Concerns from neighbors grow in the Short North as violence continues to rise, however, the city is hoping to curb violence with Operation Unity. The operation aims to stop guns, drugs and all sorts of violence. The latest sixth operation focused on the Driving Park community as well as the Short North.
Linden shooting victim's mom and sister speak out as she fights for her life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Marissa Jones, 33, is fighting for her life in the ICU after someone shot her outside a gas station on Sept. 21. "It’s heartbreaking," Jones' older sister, Aleshia Osley, said, "It’s heartbreaking to see her there." When Jones' mom received a call about...
Retired to paradise, former Marion firefighter rides out category 4 storm
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — He’s no stranger to danger, but a retired Marion firefighter thought he had more time to escape Hurricane Ian. Instead, Wade Ralph and his wife are riding out the storm, as winds and rain blast his Fort Myers home. Ralph retired last year from...
