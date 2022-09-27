ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
myfox28columbus.com

Woman injured in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman is recovering after being shot early Thursday morning in the Hilltop. The shooting happened along South Burgess Avenue just after 2 a.m. Police said the woman was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. Officers are searching for several suspects in...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man shot in foot while checking car's tire in east Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was shot while standing outside his vehicle in east Columbus Tuesday night. The shooting happened at Nelson Road and Maryland Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. Police said the 34-year-old man was checking his vehicle's tire when an unknown man ran up to him...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Vehicle crashes into apartment complex in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A vehicle crashed into a building in northeast Columbus Wednesday morning. Police responded to the accident at an apartment complex along Fitzroy Place South. Officers are investigating the incident as a majority of the car went through the building causing damage. A driver of an...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Homicide suspect in custody following east Columbus barricade situation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted in a homicide from 2021 is in custody following an east Columbus barricade situation on Tuesday. Several police units were called to a barricade situation at an apartment complex located along Burgandy Lane. Police confirmed the suspect, Brandonlee Berry, came out of...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

No injuries reported after early morning Hilltop house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fire broke out early Tuesday morning in the Hilltop. Firefighters arrived on the scene along Hilltonia Avenue around 2 a.m. When crews arrived at the house, flames were shooting from the second floor. No injuries were reported. Investigators said it's too early to determine...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Opening statements begin in Holli Osborn murder trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Opening statements began Wednesday afternoon in the Holli Osborn murder trial. The Dublin woman is charged with shooting and killing her husband back in July 2018. On July 18, Christopher Osborn was found shot to death in his Dublin home along Ennishannon Place. According to...
DUBLIN, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Shoeprint expert in Pike Co. trial identifies 2 separate shoes of same make at crime scene

WAVERLY, Ohio (WKRC) - The state shoeprint expert assigned to the Pike County massacre case testified Tuesday there were two separate left shoes of the same model but different sizes at one of the crime scenes. That’s where family and police found the bodies of Chris Rhoden Sr. and his cousin, Gary Rhoden, two of eight victims of the killings in April 2016.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

10th Annual Honor Guard Memorial run returns in-person with longer route

The 10th Annual Columbus Police Honor Guard 5K returning to Genoa Park this weekend, Saturday, October 1st! New this year, the fundraiser run will include a 10k option for runners looking for a longer commitment along the route. Children are invited to join in the event by crossing the finish line for cookies at the end of the Kid's fun run! Sgt. Rich Brooks, Honor Guard President, joins Good Day Columbus to talk about how to support the non-profit and sign up for remaining slots ahead of race day!
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Woman, 18, dies after crashing car into horse-drawn cart

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A young woman was killed after she crashed her car into a horse-drawn cart in Knox County. Emma West, 18, died after she drove off the roadway following the crash, flipping her car and striking a tree, according to a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Neighbors in Short North voice thoughts on Operation Unity and their safety

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Concerns from neighbors grow in the Short North as violence continues to rise, however, the city is hoping to curb violence with Operation Unity. The operation aims to stop guns, drugs and all sorts of violence. The latest sixth operation focused on the Driving Park community as well as the Short North.
