Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Grab Targets Group Adjusted EBITDA Breakeven by H2 2024 as it Focuses on Profitability
Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) announced at its first Investor Day that it is targeting to achieve breakeven on a Group Adjusted EBITDA basis “by the second half of 2024, as it accelerates its path to profitability.”. For the second half of 2022, Group Adjusted EBITDA is “expected to...
crowdfundinsider.com
HSBC, Nova Credit to Offer Borderless International Credit Checking
Nova Credit, which claims to be one of the world’s leading consumer-permissioned credit bureaus, announced that it has partnered with HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) in order “to provide the bank with global access to its cross-border credit data product, Credit Passport, creating more opportunities for credit access to cross-border customers across the globe.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Cross-Border Payment Group Zepz Reaches Profitability in H1 ’22
Zepz, the group making remittance payments fair, fast and affordable by powering global cross-border remittance brands WorldRemit and Sendwave, recently announced the 2021 financial results that will be “published in its upcoming Companies House Listing Annual Report as well as an H1 ‘22 performance update, alongside the appointment of its new Group CFO, Robert Mitchell.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Galaxy Brings Open Finance Experience to MENA region
Fintech Galaxy, which claims to be one of the industry-leading financial innovation companies, has announced the addition of a team of global Open Banking/Finance experts “as it looks to ramp up its product offering and presence across the MENA region.”. Appointments reportedly “include Salt Edge’s former CEO and co-founder...
IN THIS ARTICLE
crowdfundinsider.com
DBS Introduces Crypto Trading Function for Accredited Wealth Clients
DBS (SGX:D05) recently announced that it has rolled out self-directed crypto trading via DBS digibank, enabling wealth clients who are accredited investors “to trade cryptocurrencies on DDEx at their convenience.”. This latest move “provides more seamless and hassle-free access to DDEx, one of the world’s first bank-backed digital exchanges.”...
crowdfundinsider.com
Mollie Introduces Mollie Capital to Provide Flexible Financing
The team at Mollie is pleased to introduce a new product to help their customers drive growth: Mollie Capital. Described as a fast and flexible way for their customers to access funding, Capital’s launch also signifies their “move into financial services.”. Mollie Capital is “a fully integrated business...
crowdfundinsider.com
Regtech Trulioo Expands International Presence to Singapore
Trulioo, a global identity verification company, has expanded to Singapore in response to growing customer demand in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The move allows Trulioo “to directly serve its extensive and expanding enterprise-level APAC customer base.”. Steve Munford, CEO of Trulioo, said:. “As businesses in the Asia-Pacific region continue...
crowdfundinsider.com
Capchase Integration with Xero to Offer SMBs Quick Access to Capital
Capchase, a provider of non-dilutive financing to SaaS companies, has announced a new integration with Xero, the global small business platform. Through this integration, UK small business customers will be able “to apply for growth capital via the Capchase app in the Xero App Store.”. Financial data will automatically...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crowdfundinsider.com
LevelField Financial Selects Cryptoquote for Digital Asset Data, Analytics
LevelField Financial, which claims to be the premier U.S. financial services firm, uniting digital assets and traditional banking services in one “trusted” platform, announced the selection of Cryptoquote, a provider of highly available data, analytics, and research tools, “to deliver LevelField customers industry-leading, real-time digital asset insights from within the LevelField trading platform.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Samsung India, Axis Bank Introduce Co-branded Credit Card
Samsung, which claims to be India’s largest consumer electronics company, and Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank, have partnered “to launch an exclusive co- branded credit card, powered by Visa.”. With the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card, consumers will “get 10% cashback across all Samsung...
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Quantum Computing Software Firm Classiq Expands Series B to $49M, Announces Japan, Europe Offices
Classiq, which claims to be the leader in quantum computing software, announced another significant expansion of its series B round to $49M by Canadian-Israeli VC Awz Ventures, from “an initial closing of $36M by strategic investors—in the largest quantum software round to date.”. Awz Ventures Founder & Managing...
crowdfundinsider.com
Investment Manager 7IM Enlists Bloomberg AIM to Boost Operations
7IM has selected Bloomberg AIM, an order management system, to boost the firm’s goal of an efficient target operating model to support assets under management (AUM) growth, according to the company. 71M is a young investment management platform that works with professional wealth managers, planners, advisers and private investors....
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Remittances Market Enjoys Significant Boost Amid After-effects of Covid-19
When COVID-19 cases first appeared in late 2019, its contagion abilities were wildly unanticipated by world leaders, and it was ungracefully downplayed by mainstream media. This caused a subsequent uncontrollable outbreak that eventually dampened the quality of life for billions and dented economies across the globe. Among numerous heavily affected sectors, remittance flows remained one of the most resilient, with the World Bank in their May 2021 report recording flows to low- and middle-income countries at $540 billion in 2020, merely 1.6% below the 2019 total of $548 billion.
crowdfundinsider.com
Archax, BondEvalue to Deliver Solutions for Trading of Fractional Fixed Income Products
Archax and BondEvalue have announced a strategic partnership “to deliver digital solutions for the ownership, trading and custody of fractional fixed income products using blockchain technology.”. Archax, which claims to be the “first” and only Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)-regulated digital securities exchange, broker and custodian, will “enable their clients...
crowdfundinsider.com
Voyager Completes Auction, Announces Agreement for FTX to Acquire Its Assets
Voyager Digital Ltd. (FRA: UCD2) announced that “after multiple rounds of bidding in a highly competitive auction process that lasted two weeks, its operating company Voyager Digital LLC, selected West Realm Shires Inc. (FTX US) as the highest and best bid for its assets.”. The Official Committee of Unsecured...
crowdfundinsider.com
Irish Life Chooses Stripe to Enable Smart Invest App Payments
Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, announced that the life insurance and pensions company Irish Life has chosen Stripe as “a strategic payments provider for its Smart Invest app.”. The partnership will “make it easier for Smart Invest users to initiate both one-off and top-up payments.”. Irish...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Assets: Gemini, Betterment to Bring Diversified Crypto Portfolios to Investors
The team at Gemini is pleased to announce a partnership with Betterment, which claims to be one of the largest independent digital investment advisors in the U.S., in order “to begin offering crypto investment portfolios to customers across its retail and Betterment for Advisors offerings.”. Betterment’s forthcoming crypto offering...
crowdfundinsider.com
Berlin’s Grover Receives €270M in Funding from Asset Manager M&G
Grover, the consumer-tech subscription platform, has finalized a new €270 million debt financing facility with M&G, the international asset manager. With the fresh capital, Grover will “expand its product inventory to serve rising demand from customers in existing markets such as Germany, Spain, Netherlands, and Austria and into new European markets.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto.com Obtains Regulatory Approval in France
Crypto.com, which claims to be one of the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms, announced it has been registered in France as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) following clearance from the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR).
Comments / 0