crowdfundinsider.com

HSBC, Nova Credit to Offer Borderless International Credit Checking

Nova Credit, which claims to be one of the world’s leading consumer-permissioned credit bureaus, announced that it has partnered with HSBC (NYSE: HSBC) in order “to provide the bank with global access to its cross-border credit data product, Credit Passport, creating more opportunities for credit access to cross-border customers across the globe.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Cross-Border Payment Group Zepz Reaches Profitability in H1 ’22

Zepz, the group making remittance payments fair, fast and affordable by powering global cross-border remittance brands WorldRemit and Sendwave, recently announced the 2021 financial results that will be “published in its upcoming Companies House Listing Annual Report as well as an H1 ‘22 performance update, alongside the appointment of its new Group CFO, Robert Mitchell.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Galaxy Brings Open Finance Experience to MENA region

Fintech Galaxy, which claims to be one of the industry-leading financial innovation companies, has announced the addition of a team of global Open Banking/Finance experts “as it looks to ramp up its product offering and presence across the MENA region.”. Appointments reportedly “include Salt Edge’s former CEO and co-founder...
crowdfundinsider.com

DBS Introduces Crypto Trading Function for Accredited Wealth Clients

DBS (SGX:D05) recently announced that it has rolled out self-directed crypto trading via DBS digibank, enabling wealth clients who are accredited investors “to trade cryptocurrencies on DDEx at their convenience.”. This latest move “provides more seamless and hassle-free access to DDEx, one of the world’s first bank-backed digital exchanges.”...
crowdfundinsider.com

Mollie Introduces Mollie Capital to Provide Flexible Financing

The team at Mollie is pleased to introduce a new product to help their customers drive growth: Mollie Capital. Described as a fast and flexible way for their customers to access funding, Capital’s launch also signifies their “move into financial services.”. Mollie Capital is “a fully integrated business...
crowdfundinsider.com

Regtech Trulioo Expands International Presence to Singapore

Trulioo, a global identity verification company, has expanded to Singapore in response to growing customer demand in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The move allows Trulioo “to directly serve its extensive and expanding enterprise-level APAC customer base.”. Steve Munford, CEO of Trulioo, said:. “As businesses in the Asia-Pacific region continue...
crowdfundinsider.com

Capchase Integration with Xero to Offer SMBs Quick Access to Capital

Capchase, a provider of non-dilutive financing to SaaS companies, has announced a new integration with Xero, the global small business platform. Through this integration, UK small business customers will be able “to apply for growth capital via the Capchase app in the Xero App Store.”. Financial data will automatically...
crowdfundinsider.com

LevelField Financial Selects Cryptoquote for Digital Asset Data, Analytics

LevelField Financial, which claims to be the premier U.S. financial services firm, uniting digital assets and traditional banking services in one “trusted” platform, announced the selection of Cryptoquote, a provider of highly available data, analytics, and research tools, “to deliver LevelField customers industry-leading, real-time digital asset insights from within the LevelField trading platform.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Samsung India, Axis Bank Introduce Co-branded Credit Card

Samsung, which claims to be India’s largest consumer electronics company, and Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank, have partnered “to launch an exclusive co- branded credit card, powered by Visa.”. With the Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card, consumers will “get 10% cashback across all Samsung...
crowdfundinsider.com

ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Investment Manager 7IM Enlists Bloomberg AIM to Boost Operations

7IM has selected Bloomberg AIM, an order management system, to boost the firm’s goal of an efficient target operating model to support assets under management (AUM) growth, according to the company. 71M is a young investment management platform that works with professional wealth managers, planners, advisers and private investors....
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Remittances Market Enjoys Significant Boost Amid After-effects of Covid-19

When COVID-19 cases first appeared in late 2019, its contagion abilities were wildly unanticipated by world leaders, and it was ungracefully downplayed by mainstream media. This caused a subsequent uncontrollable outbreak that eventually dampened the quality of life for billions and dented economies across the globe. Among numerous heavily affected sectors, remittance flows remained one of the most resilient, with the World Bank in their May 2021 report recording flows to low- and middle-income countries at $540 billion in 2020, merely 1.6% below the 2019 total of $548 billion.
crowdfundinsider.com

Archax, BondEvalue to Deliver Solutions for Trading of Fractional Fixed Income Products

Archax and BondEvalue have announced a strategic partnership “to deliver digital solutions for the ownership, trading and custody of fractional fixed income products using blockchain technology.”. Archax, which claims to be the “first” and only Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)-regulated digital securities exchange, broker and custodian, will “enable their clients...
crowdfundinsider.com

Voyager Completes Auction, Announces Agreement for FTX to Acquire Its Assets

Voyager Digital Ltd. (FRA: UCD2) announced that “after multiple rounds of bidding in a highly competitive auction process that lasted two weeks, its operating company Voyager Digital LLC, selected West Realm Shires Inc. (FTX US) as the highest and best bid for its assets.”. The Official Committee of Unsecured...
crowdfundinsider.com

Irish Life Chooses Stripe to Enable Smart Invest App Payments

Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, announced that the life insurance and pensions company Irish Life has chosen Stripe as “a strategic payments provider for its Smart Invest app.”. The partnership will “make it easier for Smart Invest users to initiate both one-off and top-up payments.”. Irish...
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Assets: Gemini, Betterment to Bring Diversified Crypto Portfolios to Investors

The team at Gemini is pleased to announce a partnership with Betterment, which claims to be one of the largest independent digital investment advisors in the U.S., in order “to begin offering crypto investment portfolios to customers across its retail and Betterment for Advisors offerings.”. Betterment’s forthcoming crypto offering...
crowdfundinsider.com

Berlin’s Grover Receives €270M in Funding from Asset Manager M&G

Grover, the consumer-tech subscription platform, has finalized a new €270 million debt financing facility with M&G, the international asset manager. With the fresh capital, Grover will “expand its product inventory to serve rising demand from customers in existing markets such as Germany, Spain, Netherlands, and Austria and into new European markets.”
crowdfundinsider.com

Crypto.com Obtains Regulatory Approval in France

Crypto.com, which claims to be one of the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency platforms, announced it has been registered in France as a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) following clearance from the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR).
