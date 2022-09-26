ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Looking for mental health support? Megan Thee Stallion's new website is for you

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

"Bad B— Have Bad Days Too" has multiple meanings for Megan Thee Stallion. First, it was a line from her song "Anxiety." Now, it's the name of her mental health website, which the "Her" rapper launched over the weekend.

On Sunday, Megan Thee Stallion debuted "Bad B— Have Bad Days Too," which highlights numerous resources, ranging from therapy platforms to hotlines. The website also features directories for mental health organizations specifically focused on patients who are Black, members of the LGBTQ community and more.

At the end of the page, the website has a "Find a Therapist" button that redirects users to the psychologist locator by the American Psychological Assn.

Before the list of resources, the website offers visitors the animated video for "Anxiety." In the video, a woman drowns as Megan Thee Stallion sings about her feelings.

"Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday / Bad b— have bad days too / Friday, Saturday, Sunday, bounce back / How a bad b— always to," Megan Thee Stallion raps. "All I really wanna hear is 'it'll be OK' / Bounce back 'cause a bad b— can have bad days."

The Grammy-winning rapper's new website comes two years after she spoke to The Times in 2020 about her mental health.

She said allegedly getting shot by rapper Tory Lanez (who pleaded not guilty in November 2020 ) and the negative social media backlash left her in a "dark place." Not having her late mother, who died in 2019, around during the time of the shooting didn't help either, she said.

“Sometimes you need a day when you just want to holler,” she told The Times.

In October 2021, she also spoke to Taraji P. Henson for the actor's Facebook Watch series about processing her feelings after her parents' death.

"I've lost both of my parents. Now I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?'" she said. "I just started learning that it's OK to ask for help and it's OK to want to go get therapy."

"Bad B— Have Bad Days Too" went live days after "Saturday Night Live" announced that Megan Thee Stallion would return to its stage in October. The rapper, who made her "SNL" debut in 2020, will serve as both host and musical guest on Oct. 15.

