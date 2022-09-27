ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Millington man accused of shooting at several people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man has been arrested after he was accused of firing shots at several people. Eric Lone, 52, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Deputies responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Navy Road at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to court documents, a woman said Lone […]
MILLINGTON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in North Memphis. At 8;18 a.m., Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Bryan Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information is available. Call 901-528-CASH with...
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in Whitehaven, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor’s Note: Memphis Police originally said that a child was shot, along with the man. Police later issued a correction, saying only the man was shot. This story has been updated to reflect that correction. One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Whitehaven...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting in Hollywood area leaves 1 dead, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the Hollywood area Thursday morning. Officer responded to a shooting on Bryan Street around 8:18 a.m. to find the man suffering a gunshot wound. He died on the scene. No suspect information...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man injured in afternoon shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the scene on Cane Ridge Drive just after 3 p.m. One victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police originally identified a second victim, but later said there was only one...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shooting in North Memphis leaves one dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being shot in North Memphis early Thursday. Officers responded around 8:15 a.m. on the 1400 block of Bryan Street where they found one man dead at the scene. Police do not have any suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of causing fatal motorcycle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man who they say caused a fatal motorcycle crash in June. Police responded to a crash on National Street near Coleman Avenue at around 8 p.m. on June 27. According to court documents, a witness told police a Mercedes-Benz traveling northbound in the right lane on National […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman found guilty after former DeSoto County deputy hit by car

This story has been corrected to reflect that Austin Eldridge is a former DeSoto County deputy. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman was found guilty of DUI resulting in permanent injury Wednesday after a former DeSoto County deputy was struck while he was changing a tire on I-269 in 2021. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman indicted after child dies in hot car outside Memphis daycare

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman has been indicted after a child died after he was left inside a hot car outside of a Memphis daycare earlier this year. Fay Eschoe was indicted on charges of aggravated child abuse and criminally negligent homicide. Police said a daycare worker left 1-year-old Carson Flowers in the backseat of a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man cashes stolen checks worth nearly $100K: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of cashing over 40 stolen checks and making off with nearly $100,000. William Vescovi, 43, is facing several charges, including theft of property $60,000 – $250,000 and forgery. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on June 17, a man reported a burglary at his home on Humphrey […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Manager scares off suspects during Piccadilly robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of snatch and grabs targeting businesses across the city. In four robberies, the suspects push the clerks and then run off with the cash, according to police. Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a masked and gloved man bum-rushing a clerk at a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man shot, killed on Directors Row

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed on Directors Row near Airways Boulevard. On September 25, 2022 at 12:15 a.m. Officer responded to a shooting on 3000 Directors Row. When officers arrived, they found the victim, that was pronounced dead on the scene, against his vehicle in...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Thieves raid woman’s purse, steal car from Memphis hospital, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for the suspects responsible for raiding a woman’s purse in a hospital bathroom and stealing her car. According to MPD, a woman arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and went to the restroom. She left the bathroom 20 minutes later and noticed she forgot her purse.
MEMPHIS, TN

