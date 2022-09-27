Read full article on original website
Man charged with attempted murder after victim shot while riding in car, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old faces attempted murder and other charges after another man was allegedly shot while riding in a car with his mom. On Sept. 23, a man said he was confronted by two people in the 2000 block of Goodman Road in West Horn Lake. According...
Man shot outside liquor store in Binghampton, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Bullets flew outside of a liquor store Thursday evening, leaving a man in the hospital seriously injured, according to Memphis Police. Police said the gunfire happened on Summer Avenue near Tee Jay’s Liquor around 7:30 p.m. One man was found critically injured and rushed to...
Millington man accused of shooting at several people
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Millington man has been arrested after he was accused of firing shots at several people. Eric Lone, 52, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. Deputies responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Navy Road at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to court documents, a woman said Lone […]
Man shot and killed in North Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Thursday morning in North Memphis. At 8;18 a.m., Memphis Police officers responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Bryan Street. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No suspect information is available. Call 901-528-CASH with...
Man shot in Whitehaven, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor’s Note: Memphis Police originally said that a child was shot, along with the man. Police later issued a correction, saying only the man was shot. This story has been updated to reflect that correction. One person was seriously injured after a shooting in Whitehaven...
Man found shot to death near Hollywood area in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near the Hollywood area Thursday morning. Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1400 block of Bryan Street near Chelsea Ave just after 8:15 a.m. Investigators said the victim was found dead at the scene.
Shooting in Hollywood area leaves 1 dead, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the Hollywood area Thursday morning. Officer responded to a shooting on Bryan Street around 8:18 a.m. to find the man suffering a gunshot wound. He died on the scene. No suspect information...
Woman shot after opening the the door at Midtown apartments, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 38-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital after gunfire ripped through a Midtown apartment, according to Memphis Police. Police said the shooting happened at an apartment complex on North Belvedere Boulevard around 4:30 p.m. on September 22. The woman told police that she heard knocking...
Man injured in afternoon shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the scene on Cane Ridge Drive just after 3 p.m. One victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police originally identified a second victim, but later said there was only one...
Shooting in North Memphis leaves one dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being shot in North Memphis early Thursday. Officers responded around 8:15 a.m. on the 1400 block of Bryan Street where they found one man dead at the scene. Police do not have any suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
Man accused of causing fatal motorcycle crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man who they say caused a fatal motorcycle crash in June. Police responded to a crash on National Street near Coleman Avenue at around 8 p.m. on June 27. According to court documents, a witness told police a Mercedes-Benz traveling northbound in the right lane on National […]
Woman found guilty after former DeSoto County deputy hit by car
This story has been corrected to reflect that Austin Eldridge is a former DeSoto County deputy. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman was found guilty of DUI resulting in permanent injury Wednesday after a former DeSoto County deputy was struck while he was changing a tire on I-269 in 2021. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s […]
Woman indicted after child dies in hot car outside Memphis daycare
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman has been indicted after a child died after he was left inside a hot car outside of a Memphis daycare earlier this year. Fay Eschoe was indicted on charges of aggravated child abuse and criminally negligent homicide. Police said a daycare worker left 1-year-old Carson Flowers in the backseat of a […]
Man narrowly escapes after getting caught in crossfire at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after another man at a Southeast Memphis gas station found himself caught in the crossfire when bullets started flying from two vehicles. Darran Coleman’s work van was hit by gunfire while he was making a routine stop for gas at the BP station at Riverdale and Raines on […]
Man allegedly shot at car with 2 kids inside during road rage incident on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting at a car with two kids inside during a road rage incident. On Sept. 9, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault. A man and woman said they were traveling westbound on I-40 with two children...
Man cashes stolen checks worth nearly $100K: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of cashing over 40 stolen checks and making off with nearly $100,000. William Vescovi, 43, is facing several charges, including theft of property $60,000 – $250,000 and forgery. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on June 17, a man reported a burglary at his home on Humphrey […]
VIDEO: Manager scares off suspects during Piccadilly robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a series of snatch and grabs targeting businesses across the city. In four robberies, the suspects push the clerks and then run off with the cash, according to police. Surveillance video from one of the incidents shows a masked and gloved man bum-rushing a clerk at a […]
Memphis shooting spree suspect indicted on 26 more charges including homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, Ezekiel Kelly has been indicted on 26 additional charges related to the Sept. 7 shooting spree, including two homicides. 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of First-Degree Murder in the shooting...
Man shot, killed on Directors Row
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed on Directors Row near Airways Boulevard. On September 25, 2022 at 12:15 a.m. Officer responded to a shooting on 3000 Directors Row. When officers arrived, they found the victim, that was pronounced dead on the scene, against his vehicle in...
Thieves raid woman’s purse, steal car from Memphis hospital, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for the suspects responsible for raiding a woman’s purse in a hospital bathroom and stealing her car. According to MPD, a woman arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and went to the restroom. She left the bathroom 20 minutes later and noticed she forgot her purse.
