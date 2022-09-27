The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is sad to announce the passing of Wasco Chief Alfred Smith Jr yesterday! All Tribal Council meetings have been canceled for this week out of respect for Chief Smith and his family. They are asking that all flags be lowered to half-mast to mourn his passing and honor his service. The 509J School district is planning on lowering flags to half mast as will Jefferson County and St. Charles-Madras.

WARM SPRINGS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO