Warm Springs, OR

kwso.org

KWSO News for Tue., Sep. 27, 2022

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is sad to announce the passing of Wasco Chief Alfred Smith Jr yesterday! All Tribal Council meetings have been canceled for this week out of respect for Chief Smith and his family. They are asking that all flags be lowered to half-mast to mourn his passing and honor his service. The 509J School district is planning on lowering flags to half mast as will Jefferson County and St. Charles-Madras.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
kwso.org

MAWS Tribal Member Art Exhibit

The Museum at Warm Springs “29th Annual Tribal Member Adult and Youth Art Exhibit” will run November 15, 2022 through February 11, 2023. The deadline to submit work is Saturday October 15, 2022. Categories include contemporary, traditional and video art. Tribal Member Adults (18 years and older) will...
WARM SPRINGS, OR
kwso.org

JOM Applications due Friday (9/30/22)

Applications for the Johnson O’Malley Committee’s fall allowance for extra-curricular activities for 509-J and South Wasco County students are being accepted until this Friday September 30th. Application Packets are available at the Higher Education office and you can also download the packet HERE.
WASCO COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Hunters: Get Your Deer or Elk Sampled for CWD at Check Stations in Prineville, Celilo Park and Elgin

ELGIN – (Release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife) Big game hunters who tag a deer or elk early in the season should stop by one of ODFW’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) check stations the opening weekend of major rifle seasons. ODFW staff will be sampling animals for this deadly disease recently detected in Idaho near Oregon’s northeast border.
PRINEVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend City Council mulls camping code during round table meeting

The Bend City Council held a round table meetings Tuesday and is holding another one Thursday to discuss a potential camping code to address the homeless issue in the city. “We’ve never had a meeting, that I know of, where all of our boards, committees and commissions can come together with council to discuss a topic. So, I am really excited to see how it works,” said Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon dog trainer has 4.7 million fans on TikTok

He’s a dog trainer based in Culver that breeds and trains elite protection dogs and now he’s amassed an online following in the millions thanks to his TikTok videos. His name is Matt Folsom, and breeding and training Malinois protection dogs is his passion. And when you watch Matt and his dogs work, it’s pretty clear this is a little different level than training old fido how to fetch or sit.
CULVER, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend man catches mountain lion on Ring camera

A Ring doorbell camera at a home near Shevlin Park in Bend captured a mountain lion on the porch last week. The camera shows the lion walking onto the porch. A few seconds later, it walks away and down the path, back toward the street. The owner of the video...
BEND, OR

