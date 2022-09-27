ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Fabolous ft. Dave East "Bach To Bach," Cam'ron "Killed A Man" & More | Daily Visuals 9.27.22

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Lately, it seems like Brooklyn and Harlem rappers have been developing some bromances thanks to Maino, Jim Jones, and Fabolous kicking it together as of late. But this time around, Fab links up with another Harlemnite for his latest offering and we ain’t complaining one bit.

In his latest visuals to “Bach To Bach,” Fabolous recruits the talents of Dave East to kick it with him in front of a line of Maybach cars complete with hydraulics that makes them bounce like booty in the club. A Maybach that bounces. Who would’ve thought?

Keeping the scene in New York, Cam’ron gives everyone a little history lesson, and his clip to “Killed A Man” breaks down how he got into the street game and the moves he made that made him the man he is today.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from DaBaby, Sada Baby, and more.

FABOLOUS FT. DAVE EAST – “BACH TO BACH”

CAM’RON – “KILLED A MAN”

DABABY – “DROP DAT DISS”

SADA BABY – “MACHETE”

NYM LO, DAVE EAST, STATIK SELEKTAH – “I LOVE THE GAME”

HOTBOII – “FIRST CLASS”

SIR – “NOTHING EVEN MATTERS”

REAL BOSTON RICHEY – “DON’T GET ME STARTED”

BOOKA600 – “JUGGLED”

The post Fabolous ft. Dave East “Bach To Bach,” Cam’ron “Killed A Man” & More | Daily Visuals 9.27.22 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

HipHopWired

NYPD Gets 3 Drill Rappers Dropped From ‘Rolling Loud’ New York Lineup

Once again the NYPD has intervened in a Rolling Loud concert and gotten rappers taken off the lineup. Drill Rappers have been targeted this time around and removed from the bill. A few years after the NYPD had acts like Casanova, Pop Smoke, Don Q and others dropped from Rolling Loud, Variety is reporting that […] The post NYPD Gets 3 Drill Rappers Dropped From ‘Rolling Loud’ New York Lineup appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
CBS New York

Search for gunman after 4 men shot on Harlem sidewalk

NEW YORK - Four men are recovering at the hospital after being shot overnight in Harlem. It happened on West 116th Street just before midnight. Police have not released many details, except that all the victims are men in their 20s, and one of them is in serious condition. The crime scene stretches nearly an entire block on 116th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard and Frederick Douglass Boulevard.The four men were shot Tuesday just before midnight. They were standing on the sidewalk when another man was seen opening fire on them.   They were taken to a nearby hospital where three of them...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Man wanted in deadly stabbing at Brooklyn smoke shop

NEW YORK -- Police are trying to find a man wanted in connection to a deadly stabbing at a Brooklyn smoke shop.They want to locate 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza.The stabbing happened on Sept. 20 outside a smoke shop on 4th Avenue.READ MORE: Man, 37, stabbed to death after argument at Brooklyn smoke shopVideo from inside the smoke shop shows 37-year-old Joan Nunez and Pedroza apparently arguing.A store employee told CBS2 the argument started when Nunez held the front door open for Pedroza, then criticized him for failing to say "thank you."The argument escalated into a physical fight, which spilled onto the sidewalk outside the shop.Police say Pedroza then pulled out a knife and stabbed Nunez before taking off on an e-bike.Nunez was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    
BROOKLYN, NY
