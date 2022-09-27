ORLANDO, Fla. — A hurricane hunter that goes by Tropical Nick Underwood shared a video with WESH 2 that shows a rough ride into Hurricane Ian. "When I say this was the roughest flight of my career so far, I mean it. I have never seen the bunks come out like that. There was coffee everywhere. I have never felt such lateral motion," he said. "Please stay safe out there."

