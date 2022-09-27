Read full article on original website
Walt Disney World parks to close due to Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World announced on Tuesday evening that its parks would be closing due toHurricane Ian. The parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including Disney Springs. "We are monitoring weather conditions so we can make timely decisions for the safety of our casts and guests,"...
Universal announces it will close for Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando announced Tuesday afternoon that it will close its Florida theme parks and CityWalk on Sept. 28 and 29 in anticipation of Hurricane Ian's impact on the state. Because the park will be closed, the company has also canceled its Halloween Horror Nights events on...
Disney resort floods as Hurricane Ian dumps rain on Orlando
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — New video taken at a Disney resort shows what it has been like in Orlando as Hurricane Ian moved into Central Florida. Flooding started picking up Wednesday night at the Disney Swan and Dolphin Resort. The streets in the Lake Buena Vista area could...
Wild video shows rough hurricane hunter's flight into Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — A hurricane hunter that goes by Tropical Nick Underwood shared a video with WESH 2 that shows a rough ride into Hurricane Ian. "When I say this was the roughest flight of my career so far, I mean it. I have never seen the bunks come out like that. There was coffee everywhere. I have never felt such lateral motion," he said. "Please stay safe out there."
Hurricane Ian brings flooding, strong winds to Lake Eola
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought flooding to many areas of Florida, and Lake Eola was among the areas impacted. At Lake Eola, there were strong winds and tree branches scattered across the sidewalk along with flooded waters.
How to watch WESH 2 News if you lose power during Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you lose power or cable during Hurricane Ian there are several ways you can still watch WESH 2 News. The WESH 2 News app is available in the iTunes App Store for iOS devices and in the Google Play Store for Android devices. WESH 2...
Orlando International Airport shutters commercial operations as Hurricane Ian heads for Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Commercial airport operations at Orlando International Airport are officially on hold until after Hurricane Ian makes its way through. The commercial operations ended at 10:30 Wednesday morning. Airport leadership said they are proud of how things went Wednesday. Now, officially, every flight out of MCO has...
A traffic light in downtown Orlando got knocked down by Hurricane Ian's powerful winds
How strong were Hurricane Ian's winds in Central Florida? This video shows what damage Ian caused in downtown Orlando. WESH 2 News reporter Amanda Dukes was on Orange Avenue where a traffic light was completely bent over. "We're told this happened sometime after 11 p.m.," Dukes said. The video above...
WATCH: Catfish swims in flooded street in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A catfish interrupted WESH 2 Reporter Kelsi Thorud's live report Thursday morning, swimming through a flooded street in Kissimmee. So much rain has fallen in the area that the water reached into some homes, neighbors told WESH 2. >> Continuous Coverage | Ian weakens to tropical...
Orlando International Airport halting operations Wednesday as Hurricane Ian approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport will stop operations Wednesday asHurricane Ian continues on its path to Florida. The airport will cease operations at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Anyone will questions about their flights needs to contact their airline directly. OIA was one of several airports that is impacted by...
Orlando Sanford International Airport to close Tuesday afternoon
SANFORD, Fla. — The Orlando Sanford International Airport will close Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian heads for Florida. The airport will close after the final flight out, which is scheduled to depart at 4 p.m. If passengers have travel scheduled after that through SFB, they should contact their airline.
‘There goes that roof’: High winds tear roof off Daytona Beach building
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A video shared with WESH 2 News Thursday morning shows high winds tearing the roof off of a building in Daytona Beach as Ian continues to bring heavy rain and damaging winds to Florida. Watch the video above to see the moment the roof was...
Officials: 211 information and crisis line available during Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Heart of Florida United Way will have a crisis line available during Hurricane Ian. For Orange, Osceola and Seminole County residents, the 211 information and crisis line will be open 24 hours each day. Residents can dial 211 about emotional support, shelter information, food, storm...
Port Canaveral officials assessing Hurricane Ian damage
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Port Canaveral city officials said they're assessing damage from Hurricane Ian. Officials are examining the conditions of roadways, facilities and waterways, Port Canaveral leaders also said they've been in communication with cruise partners about events impacted by the hurricane. Cargo and fuel operators have been...
Alligator spotted in high water as Hurricane Ian moves across Florida
ASTOR, Fla. — An alligator was caught on camera swimming through the floodwaters in Lake County, Florida, as Hurricane Ian brings major flooding to parts of the state on Wednesday. The video above, taken by WESH’s Marlei Martinez, shows an alligator about 9 or 10 feet long in the...
VIDEOS: See Hurricane Ian's impact in Florida and beyond
Video above: Heavy winds in Volusia County, Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Watch videos below that already show the storm's devastating impact:. Lake...
Winn-Dixie closing stores in over 40 Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian
Winn-Dixie announced the closure of stores in dozens of Florida counties due to Hurricane Ian. Stores will be closed in over 40 counties across Florida, including Osceola, Orange, Volusia, Seminole, Flagler and Marion counties. "To ensure the safety of our associates and customers, we are beginning to close stores as...
Orange County residents seen being rescued from floodwaters caused by Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Chopper 2 video above shows flooding near buildings and homes in Orange County due to Hurricane Ian. Rescues were underway as some residents evacuated. Some people could be seen wading in waist-deep water and paddling away on small boats through parking lots. During a press...
Orange County mayor discusses preparation for Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and other county leaders spoke Wednesday morning on how residents can prepare for Hurricane Ian. At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the county's leaders spoke at the Orange County Emergency Operations Center. Demings was joined by Orange County Sheriff John Mina and...
WESH 2's Tony Atkins rescues woman who attempted to drive through floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2's Tony Atkins rescued a woman who attempted to drive through floodwaters early Thursday. The woman was a nurse on her way to work when her vehicle became stuck in high water on Orange Avenue. Atkins and the WESH 2 crew had been at this...
