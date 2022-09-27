ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

WESH

Walt Disney World parks to close due to Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World announced on Tuesday evening that its parks would be closing due toHurricane Ian. The parks will be closed Wednesday and Thursday, including Disney Springs. "We are monitoring weather conditions so we can make timely decisions for the safety of our casts and guests,"...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Universal announces it will close for Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando announced Tuesday afternoon that it will close its Florida theme parks and CityWalk on Sept. 28 and 29 in anticipation of Hurricane Ian's impact on the state. Because the park will be closed, the company has also canceled its Halloween Horror Nights events on...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Disney resort floods as Hurricane Ian dumps rain on Orlando

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — New video taken at a Disney resort shows what it has been like in Orlando as Hurricane Ian moved into Central Florida. Flooding started picking up Wednesday night at the Disney Swan and Dolphin Resort. The streets in the Lake Buena Vista area could...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Wild video shows rough hurricane hunter's flight into Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. — A hurricane hunter that goes by Tropical Nick Underwood shared a video with WESH 2 that shows a rough ride into Hurricane Ian. "When I say this was the roughest flight of my career so far, I mean it. I have never seen the bunks come out like that. There was coffee everywhere. I have never felt such lateral motion," he said. "Please stay safe out there."
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
WESH

WATCH: Catfish swims in flooded street in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A catfish interrupted WESH 2 Reporter Kelsi Thorud's live report Thursday morning, swimming through a flooded street in Kissimmee. So much rain has fallen in the area that the water reached into some homes, neighbors told WESH 2. >> Continuous Coverage | Ian weakens to tropical...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

Orlando Sanford International Airport to close Tuesday afternoon

SANFORD, Fla. — The Orlando Sanford International Airport will close Tuesday afternoon as Hurricane Ian heads for Florida. The airport will close after the final flight out, which is scheduled to depart at 4 p.m. If passengers have travel scheduled after that through SFB, they should contact their airline.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Port Canaveral officials assessing Hurricane Ian damage

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Port Canaveral city officials said they're assessing damage from Hurricane Ian. Officials are examining the conditions of roadways, facilities and waterways, Port Canaveral leaders also said they've been in communication with cruise partners about events impacted by the hurricane. Cargo and fuel operators have been...
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
WESH

VIDEOS: See Hurricane Ian's impact in Florida and beyond

Video above: Heavy winds in Volusia County, Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa as a massive Category 4 storm on Wednesday afternoon, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge. Watch videos below that already show the storm's devastating impact:. Lake...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Orange County mayor discusses preparation for Hurricane Ian

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and other county leaders spoke Wednesday morning on how residents can prepare for Hurricane Ian. At 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, the county's leaders spoke at the Orange County Emergency Operations Center. Demings was joined by Orange County Sheriff John Mina and...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

