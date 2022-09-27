Read full article on original website
RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL BOARD TO DISCUSS AFTER-SCHOOL CARE PROGRAM
The River Valley School Board meets tonight and on the agenda will be discussion and approval of an after-school care program that will be offered by the district. The program will be offered for children in PreK to 5th Grades with a charge of $3 per child per hour for one child or $2 per child per hour if there are more than two children from the same family using the service. The program is scheduled to begin on October 3rd. Payment for the program must be done electronically and in advance. Care will be provided at both Blairsville and Saltsburg elementary schools, with transportation to-and-from provided by the family.
Franklin Regional puts new spin on homecoming vote
Franklin Regional officials have introduced an additional round of homecoming voting this year to recognize student achievement. “We chose four categories — academics, arts, athletics and citizenship — and asked students to first nominate classmates for those categories, explaining their reasoning,” said FR Communications Director Tina Gillen.
NEGOTIATIONS UNDERWAY BETWEEN APSCUF, PASSHE FOR NEW FACULTY CONTRACT
Negotiations have stated between the State System of Higher Education and the union that represents the faculty at IUP and other state-owned universities. According to a news release, the faculty contract negotiations got underway about nine months before the contract expires, which will be on June 30th of next year. On Monday, both sides met to discuss the negotiations process, and the negotiation teams scheduled a meeting for next month.
IUP TO RECEIVE LARGEST GRANT IN UNIVERSITY HISTORY
IUP has received the first payment of what is anticipated to be the largest single grant that the university has ever received in its history. According to a news release, the university received $4.98 million from the Department of Defense for the first three years of a new project to enhance Cybersecurity and STEM education program. The project is expected to “establish a dynamic, collaborative consortium of community colleges, with IUP as the lead organization” with the goal of increasing completion rates of certificate programs that strengthen cybersecurity and STEM workforces.
IUP Campus Threat
Officials with the Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) say they are investigating a social media rumor of an alleged threat against the campus. Campus officials say, as a precaution, the university has increased the police presence around the campus but add that “no evidence has been found” to deem the threat credible.
LEADER’S CIRCLE FINALISTS TO BE ANNOUNCED TONIGHT
Tonight will be a big night for some individuals as the finalists for the 2022 Leader’s Circle awards will be announced. The announcement comes tonight during the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce After Hours event at the Indiana Gazette. The nominees announced will be for the Male and Female Civic Leader of the year, along with the Athena and Young Athena Awards.
YMCA officials dispel rumor of Vandergrift day care center closing, say school only undergoing licensing process
The operators of a Vandergrift preschool center are trying to dispel concerns among some parents that the program is being dismantled. In reality, the West Vandergrift Early Learning Center is in the process of obtaining state licensing, which is required, and there is no disruption in service, said Kelli McIntyre, CEO of the Valley Points YMCA, which operates the center.
Clearfield County Commissioner Resigns
Commissioner Antonio “Tony” Scotto announced his resignation from the Clearfield County Commission at Tuesday’s meeting. Scotto said he will resign effective October 10. He said he was already planning not to run for re-election in November 2023. Scotto told 6 News he is taking a job in...
Westmoreland eyes construction of county gun range
Westmoreland County has targeted the end of the year to open its new shooting range. Ground was broken this week on a $30,000 project to construct an outdoor facility behind the Westmoreland County Prison in Hempfield. “Any county agency can use it,” county park police Chief Henry Fontana, said.
RYAN MATTHEW BOWERS, 38
Ryan Matthew Bowers, 38, of Archbald, Pa., passed away peacefully at his childhood home in Indiana on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. He was the son of Susan (Bowman) Bowers and the late Donald Ray Bowers, of Indiana. Ryan was born April 11, 1984 in Latrobe. Ryan was a 2003 graduate...
IUP COVID STATUS CHANGE ANNOUNCED FOR ARMSTRONG, INDIANA, ALLEGHENY COUNTY CAMPUSES
Another change in Covid Status has been announced for IUP’s main campus and branch campuses. According to a news release from the University, the Centers for Disease Control updated the community level Covid-19 statuses late last week to Low status for Indiana, Armstrong and Allegheny County. Jefferson County remains in the low status.
Penn
Josh Shapiro meets with Indiana County community
On Saturday afternoon, Josh Shapiro, the Pennsylvania Attorney General, visited local bar and restaurant Spaghetti Benders for a meet and greet. Students and community members took the opportunity to listen to the gubernatorial candidate and to ask questions about his platform. Shapiro spoke on his record as attorney general, which...
BENJAMIN FRANKLIN GAPSHES, 82
Benjamin Franklin Gapshes, 82, of Penn Run, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Born April 26, 1940, in Dubois, he was a son of the late Tony and Wilda Mae (Beatty) Gapshes. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Leamer) Gapshes, whom he married November 10, 1962.
INDIANA COUNTY’S UNEMPLOYMENT RATE JUMPS OVER HALF A PERCENTAGE POINT
Indiana County’s unemployment rate jumped over the month of August. According to the PA Department of Labor and Industry, Indiana County’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate went up six-tenths of a percentage point to 5.4 percent. In July, the unemployment rate had gone down by about five-tenths to 4.8 percent. In August of 2022, the county like much of the state was still recovering from the unemployment spike due to Covid-19, with the unemployment rate at 7.2 percent, meaning that over the year, the county’s unemployment rate dropped 1.8 points.
COMMISSIONERS ENTER NEW LAWSUIT CONCERNING OPIOID EPIDEMIC
The Indiana County Commissioners have entered into a new lawsuit connected with the opioid epidemic . The new lawsuit was filed against McKenzie Corporation, a global consulting firm that worked with Purdue Pharma and other companies in the chain of distribution of prescription opioids to increase sales. Attorney Robert Marcus of Marcus and Mack, working on behalf of the county, explained the lawsuit that the county and several other counties are filing.
I-ACT TEAM HOLDS MEETING IN ADVANCE OF HOMECOMING WEEKEND
On Tuesday, the Indiana Area Collaborative Team held a stakeholder meeting as part of the group’s preparation for IUP Homecoming weekend. Representatives from various stakeholder groups including law enforcement, the university, landlord groups and others were on hand to share information for the events that will happen for the remainder of the week and for homecoming weekend. I-ACT media representative Michelle Fryling talked about the importance of everyone working together for the mission of keeping things safe over this celebratory weekend.
JOSEPH LYNN FRY, 75
Joseph Lynn Fry of Indiana, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022. The oldest child and son of Joseph E. and Garnet S. (Rhoads) Fry, was born April 19,1947 in Indiana, PA. Lynn was also known to many as Coach and Chico. He will be remembered as a loving husband to Carol (Glasser) Fry whom he married in 1988 and the proud father of Evan Fry and fiancée Taryn Brand of Ohio.
DOLORES “DEE” JEANNE WELLS, 87
Dolores “Dee” Jeanne Wells, 87, Indiana, passed away September 27, 2022, while at the Communities at Indiana Haven. The daughter of William and Mary E. (Steele) Little, she was born April 12,1935 in Indiana. Dee along with her husband were the owners of C L Wells & Sons...
Road work to restrict traffic in North Apollo, Kiski Township
Resurfacing work will restrict traffic on North Warren Avenue in North Apollo and River Road in Kiski Township the week of Oct. 10, PennDOT announced. Milling and resurfacing work is scheduled to start at 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10. Drivers should expect traffic pattern changes and lane restrictions between North 11th Street in North Apollo and Gravel Bar Road in Kiski Township, PennDOT said.
Cranberry woman, family sentenced for $87M Medicaid fraud
A Cranberry Township woman was sentenced Wednesday to 84 months in prison for her role in collecting more than $87 million in illegal state Medicaid payments through four entities she operated with family members. U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon sentenced Arlinda Moriarty, 53, on counts of health care fraud, conspiracy...
