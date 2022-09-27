Read full article on original website
Related
German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia
Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
Toyota CEO Doubles Down on EV Strategy Amid Criticism It's Not Moving Fast Enough
Toyota Motor is standing by its electric vehicle strategy, including hybrids like the Prius, following criticism. Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda said Thursday the company will move forward with plans to offer an array of so-called electrified vehicles for the foreseeable future. Toyota plans to invest roughly $70 billion in electrified...
IEA Birol: "very obvious" who was behind the Nord Stream sabotage
PARIS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), said on Thursday it was "very obvious" who was behind the suspected sabotage against the Nord Stream pipelines which caused major leaks into the Baltic Sea.
Stock Futures Inch Lower Following Thursday's Broad Sell-Off
Stock futures were lower on Friday morning following a sharp sell-off that brought the S&P 500 to a new 2022 low. Futures tied to the S&P 500 were down 0.25%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 0.36% or 106 points. Nasdaq 100 futures were 0.26% lower. The 2022 sell-off resumed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is the UK Now a Buy? Analysts Weigh in After Market Meltdown and Bank of England Intervention
The Bank of England on Wednesday was forced to intervene in the bond market with a temporary purchase program. U.K. bond yields are on course for their sharpest monthly incline since at least 1957, while the pound fell to an all-time low against the dollar on Monday. Although some analysts...
European Markets Climb, Looking for Relief Rally After Global Sell-Off; Stoxx 600 Up 1%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. LONDON ― European markets advanced on Friday, gaining some respite from a torrid week as the third quarter drew to a close. The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 1% in early trade, with oil and gas stocks climbing 2.2% to lead gains...
Inflation hits record 10% in 19 EU countries using euro
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency has broken into double digits as prices for electricity and natural gas soar, signaling a looming winter recession for one of the globe’s major economies as higher prices undermine consumers’ spending power. Consumer prices...
Apple VP Leaves Company After Vulgar Comment Goes Viral on TikTok
Apple's VP of procurement, Tony Blevins, has left the company after a TikTok video showed him making a vulgar comment about women at a car show. Apple's vice president of procurement, Tony Blevins, has left the company after a TikTok video showed him making a vulgar comment about women at a car show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Britain's Liz Truss to Hold Emergency Talks With Budget Watchdog as the Pound Stabilizes
LONDON — British Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng are set to meet the U.K.'s independent monetary watchdog for talks on Friday. The Office for Budget Responsibility, which produces financial forecasts for the U.K. economy, has reportedly been asked to write a draft report for Oct. 7 which will be handed to Kwarteng.
U.K.・
Dow Futures Surge Over 200 Points After Thursday's Sell-Off; Nike Shares Drop After Q1 Results
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Friday after recording sharp losses in the previous session. The Dow fell 1.54% on Thursday, while the S&P 500 declined 2.11% to 3,640.47, notching a new closing low for the year. US major averages are on pace to record losses for the month, with the Dow and S&P down around 7.3% and 7.9%, respectively in September.
Dow Jones Bear Market: History Tells Us 1 Important Thing
The market may look bleak right now, but there's one promising sign.
Jim Cramer Says This ‘Trifecta' Needs to See Dampening Inflation for the Fed to Stop Raising Rates
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that there are three crucial areas where inflation needs to come down for the Federal Reserve to stop inflicting pain on the stock market. "They're not winning on food, they're not winning on housing, and they're not winning on wages and they need to hit that trifecta before this will end," he said.
NBC Chicago
Treasury Yields Slip Across the Board After Sharp Stock Market Sell-Off
Treasury yields fell across the board on Friday, after a major stock sell-off over potential future interest rate hikes sent the S&P 500 to close at a 2022 low on Thursday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down 2 basis points to 3.7181% at around 4:40 a.m. ET. The note has had a highly volatile week, soaring to a 14-year high before seeing its steepest inter-day decline since 2020 during Wednesday's session.
Russia Opens Draft Offices Along Its Borders to Intercept Fleeing Citizens Amid Mass Exodus of Men
Russian authorities are opening more military enlistment offices near Russia's borders in an apparent effort to intercept some of the Russian men of fighting age who are trying to flee the country by land to avoid getting called up to fight in Ukraine. A new draft office opened at the...
Trading at Multiyear Lows, Is Salesforce Stock a Buy?
Indications from the company's often-overlooked annual Dreamforce event reaffirm that it's still a growing business.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0