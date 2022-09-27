ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

German lawmakers break Europe's silence on suspected Nord Stream pipeline saboteur to point the finger at Russia

Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over suspected sabotage of Nord Stream. The leaking Russia-to-Europe pipelines are spewing natural-gas into the Baltic Sea. The Kremlin said claims about Russia's involvement were "predictably stupid and absurd." Two senior German lawmakers have pointed the finger at Russia over...
ECONOMY
NBC Chicago

Stock Futures Inch Lower Following Thursday's Broad Sell-Off

Stock futures were lower on Friday morning following a sharp sell-off that brought the S&P 500 to a new 2022 low. Futures tied to the S&P 500 were down 0.25%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 0.36% or 106 points. Nasdaq 100 futures were 0.26% lower. The 2022 sell-off resumed...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#New Cars#S P Global Ratings#Chinese
The Associated Press

Inflation hits record 10% in 19 EU countries using euro

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency has broken into double digits as prices for electricity and natural gas soar, signaling a looming winter recession for one of the globe’s major economies as higher prices undermine consumers’ spending power. Consumer prices...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Benzinga

Dow Futures Surge Over 200 Points After Thursday's Sell-Off; Nike Shares Drop After Q1 Results

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Friday after recording sharp losses in the previous session. The Dow fell 1.54% on Thursday, while the S&P 500 declined 2.11% to 3,640.47, notching a new closing low for the year. US major averages are on pace to record losses for the month, with the Dow and S&P down around 7.3% and 7.9%, respectively in September.
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

Treasury Yields Slip Across the Board After Sharp Stock Market Sell-Off

Treasury yields fell across the board on Friday, after a major stock sell-off over potential future interest rate hikes sent the S&P 500 to close at a 2022 low on Thursday. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down 2 basis points to 3.7181% at around 4:40 a.m. ET. The note has had a highly volatile week, soaring to a 14-year high before seeing its steepest inter-day decline since 2020 during Wednesday's session.
STOCKS
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
74K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy