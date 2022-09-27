ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

WOWK

US woman appears via videolink in UK in fatal accident case

LONDON (AP) — An American woman who fled the U.K. claiming diplomatic immunity after she was involved in a fatal traffic accident has appeared in a British court via videolink — an apparent breakthrough in the long-deadlocked case. Anne Sacoolas, 45, was accompanied by her lawyer during the...
Daily Mail

Massive data hack leaves Optus facing an 'extinction-level event' says leading tech analyst, as she blasts the telco's pathetic response to the security breach

Optus is facing an 'extinction-level event' after its massive loss of customer data to a hacker, a technology analyst says. Shara Evans, who is the CEO of leading tech research firm Market Clarity, says the telco's response has been completely inadequate and could see it face massive fines both in Australia and Europe.
pymnts.com

UK Regulator Says Banks Should Reimburse Victims of APP Scams

Banks in the U.K. will have to make good on the money their customers lose from the biggest type of payment fraud in Britain under a proposal by the Payment System Regulator (PSR). In the PSR’s latest consultation, wider protections from Authorised Push Payment (APP) scam losses are proposed as...
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Hacker’s target WhatsApp Work Group for frauds

As WFH culture has picked up, all because of the never ending COVID-19 pandemic, hackers are seen targeting WhatsApp Work Group in order to get details of users and impersonate the group admins to seek fund transfers by seeking alms through personal messages. Law enforcement agencies in America and in...
