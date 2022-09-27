Read full article on original website
Optus data breach: federal police launch ‘Operation Guardian’ to protect identity of 10,000 victims
The Australian federal police have launched “Operation Guardian” to protect current and former Optus customers from identity crime and financial fraud. The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, confirmed on Friday that Optus had agreed to pay for the replacement of passports exposed in the leak of 9.8 million customer records.
US woman appears via videolink in UK in fatal accident case
LONDON (AP) — An American woman who fled the U.K. claiming diplomatic immunity after she was involved in a fatal traffic accident has appeared in a British court via videolink — an apparent breakthrough in the long-deadlocked case. Anne Sacoolas, 45, was accompanied by her lawyer during the...
Massive data hack leaves Optus facing an 'extinction-level event' says leading tech analyst, as she blasts the telco's pathetic response to the security breach
Optus is facing an 'extinction-level event' after its massive loss of customer data to a hacker, a technology analyst says. Shara Evans, who is the CEO of leading tech research firm Market Clarity, says the telco's response has been completely inadequate and could see it face massive fines both in Australia and Europe.
TPG telecom confirms that the Vodafone 3G network will shut down in December 2023
TPG telecom, the corporate behind Vodafone, TPG, iiNet and felix to call a couple of manufacturers, has confirmed that it’s going to shutdown its 3G community on the fifteenth December 2023. For these prospects nonetheless utilizing a 3G solely gadget, that’s loads of time to replace to a 4G...
UK Regulator Says Banks Should Reimburse Victims of APP Scams
Banks in the U.K. will have to make good on the money their customers lose from the biggest type of payment fraud in Britain under a proposal by the Payment System Regulator (PSR). In the PSR’s latest consultation, wider protections from Authorised Push Payment (APP) scam losses are proposed as...
Hacker’s target WhatsApp Work Group for frauds
As WFH culture has picked up, all because of the never ending COVID-19 pandemic, hackers are seen targeting WhatsApp Work Group in order to get details of users and impersonate the group admins to seek fund transfers by seeking alms through personal messages. Law enforcement agencies in America and in...
