syvnews.com
Los Olivos Elementary paves way as first U.S. school district with electric-powered bus
Los Olivos Elementary School is paving the way as the first U.S. school district to own a 100% zero-emission school bus fleet — starting with "The Achiever." While its name signifies a nod to the scholarly passengers who will soon ride the Type A electric school bus, it also symbolizes a pioneering drive into the future.
Solvang detached garage appeal denied after both sides agree on revised project
A proposed detached garage in Solvang got the green light Wednesday after the property owner and neighbors who filed an appeal of the project reached an agreement on revisions to the plan. With both sides agreeing to changes in the project, the appeal was rendered moot. So the Santa Barbara...
About Town: Free breakfast served every Saturday at St. Mark’s Community Kitchen
Free hot breakfast served at St. Mark’s every Saturday. The community is invited to enjoy a free hot breakfast at the newly renovated Santa Ynez Valley Community Kitchen each Saturday at 8 a.m. The meal, which is available to everyone at no charge, includes hot and cold, gluten-free, and...
California refusing to release school test results | Dan Walters
California’s Department of Education has finally acknowledged the obvious: It is arbitrarily delaying the release of results from this year’s round of academic testing. In years past, scores from the spring Smarter Balanced tests of academic achievement have been released in late summer or early fall, but this year, the department denied a request for statewide results even though it authorized individual districts to make their data available.
Santa Ynez Valley neighbors: Obituaries for September 27
Read through the obituaries published in Santa Ynez Valley News.
Blessing of the Animals event at St. Mark's Church in Los Olivos slated for Oct. 2
St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Church in Los Olivos invites members of the public — and their four-legged friends — to the annual "Blessing of the Animals" event slated for Sunday, Oct. 2. Beginning at 5 p.m., Rev. Randall Day, St. Mark’s priest and rector, will welcome animals and their people...
Week seven predictions: Can Lompoc bounce back? Can Santa Ynez slow down St. Joe's?
There were two dramatic upsets in area high school football action last week. In his predictions, the author missed on both. Lompoc's (4-1, 1-1) unbeaten string hit the skids at War Memorial Stadium on the Flamson Middle School campus in Paso Robles last week. Paso Robles (4-1, 1-1) rallied from 33-21 down in the fourth quarter to nab a 34-33 Mountain League win.
Injuries don't slow Santa Ynez football team as Pirates ready to host St. Joseph
When it comes to injuries, if it wasn't for bad luck, the 2022 Santa Ynez football team would have no luck at all. "The injury bug bit us at the start of the season," veteran Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg said after his team ran its record for the year to 4-1, 1-1 with a 31-11 Mountain League win at Righetti last Friday night.
Cal Poly Homecoming football game against Sacramento State this Saturday
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- Cal Poly, which rallied from 17-0 and 27-14 deficits against San Diego for its only win in three non-conference games, opens Big Sky Conference play in San Luis Obispo with its Homecoming Game on Saturday afternoon against unbeaten and No. 5-ranked Sacramento State inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
Hancock women's soccer team earns huge win
The Hancock College women's soccer team scored one of the biggest wins in program history Tuesday, blanking nationally-ranked Los Angeles Pierce 2-0 in a Western State Conference game at Hancock in a match-up between two unbeaten teams. The game was scoreless at halftime. The visiting Brahmas came in ranked No....
