Lompoc, CA

California refusing to release school test results | Dan Walters

California’s Department of Education has finally acknowledged the obvious: It is arbitrarily delaying the release of results from this year’s round of academic testing. In years past, scores from the spring Smarter Balanced tests of academic achievement have been released in late summer or early fall, but this year, the department denied a request for statewide results even though it authorized individual districts to make their data available.
Week seven predictions: Can Lompoc bounce back? Can Santa Ynez slow down St. Joe's?

There were two dramatic upsets in area high school football action last week. In his predictions, the author missed on both. Lompoc's (4-1, 1-1) unbeaten string hit the skids at War Memorial Stadium on the Flamson Middle School campus in Paso Robles last week. Paso Robles (4-1, 1-1) rallied from 33-21 down in the fourth quarter to nab a 34-33 Mountain League win.
Hancock women's soccer team earns huge win

The Hancock College women's soccer team scored one of the biggest wins in program history Tuesday, blanking nationally-ranked Los Angeles Pierce 2-0 in a Western State Conference game at Hancock in a match-up between two unbeaten teams. The game was scoreless at halftime. The visiting Brahmas came in ranked No....
Santa Ynez, CA

