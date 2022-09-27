When it comes to injuries, if it wasn't for bad luck, the 2022 Santa Ynez football team would have no luck at all. "The injury bug bit us at the start of the season," veteran Santa Ynez coach Josh McClurg said after his team ran its record for the year to 4-1, 1-1 with a 31-11 Mountain League win at Righetti last Friday night.

SANTA YNEZ, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO