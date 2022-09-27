ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

joedudeuhuh
3d ago

Now they don’t have to ride the redline. They’ll be “staying” at the “jets” on lasalle street thanks to Beetlejuice. Chicago is soooooo finished.

CBS Chicago

Chicago police arrest suspect in connection with brutal CTA Red Line attack

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police arrested a suspect for a violent attack on the CTA Red Line last Saturday.Police officials announced the arrest of Solomon Washington, 30, of Chicago Heights on Wednesday in connection with the attack and a separate robbery that took place late on Sunday.The brutal attack was caught on video, from a CTA passenger, which police used to track down the suspect in south suburban Glenwood.The video, which police said went viral, shows a man and a woman, on the 95th Street Red Line train.It's not clear what happened moments before the attack, but the suspect visibly...
WGN News

Man arrested in brutal Red Line bottle attack

CHICAGO — Chicago police have arrested a person in connection with an attack and robbery on the CTA Red Line. A man was attacked and robbed by two people early Sunday morning a the Red Line train near 95th Street. Police said 30-year-old Solomon Washington of Chicago Heights was arrested Wednesday in connection to the […]
NBC Chicago

Construction Worker Shot During Attempted Robbery on Southwest Side

A construction worker was shot during an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon in Chicago, authorities said. The 42-year-old man was working on a construction site just before 12:30 p.m. in the 5700 block of South Paulina, near the West Englewood neighborhood, when authorities said someone walked up, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings. When the man refused, the gunman opened fire, striking the worker in the right thigh and grazing his left arm, police said.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood Wednesday night. Police say the man, 24, was near a sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue around 7:53 p.m. when he was hit in the chest and arm by gunfire. The victim took himself...
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 40, shot while walking on Near West Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Thursday morning on the Near West Side. The 40-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 8:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Wilcox Street when someone started shooting in his direction, police said. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the...
CBS Chicago

Man robbed at gunpoint by 3 suspects while walking in Ravenswood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is robbed in the Ravenswood neighborhood Thursday just after midnight. Police said around 12:10 a.m., a 45-year-old man was walking southbound, in the 4600 block of North Rockwell when a black SUV approached. Three unknown male offenders exited the vehicle, displayed a firearm, and demanded the victim's belongings.  The victim complied and the offenders got back into the SUV with the property and fled southbound. Some of the victim's belongings were recovered several blocks away, police said.  No injuries were reported. No one is in custody.Area Three detectives are investigating. 
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, seriously wounded in Jefferson Park home

CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded inside a residence Wednesday night in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. The 27-year-old was inside a home around 11:11 p.m. in the 5500 block of North McVicker Avenue when someone he knew pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said.
WGN News

Construction worker robbed, shot in West Englewood

CHICAGO — A construction worker was was robbed and shot In West Englewood Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old man was working on a construction site at the 5700 block of South Paulina Street around 12:26 p.m. when an unknown person approached him, displayed a handgun and demanded his belongings, police say. According to officials, the man, […]
WGN News

Man, 30, shot to death while driving on South Side

CHICAGO — A 30-year-old man was fatally shot while driving on the city’s South Side, Chicago police say. The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 200 block of East 31st Street while the man was driving eastbound. Police said someone inside a white sedan fired shots. The man was shot multiple times and […]
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in head in Chicago's Hyde Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the head in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say around 9:20 p.m. a 44-year-old man was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car in the 5500 block of South Shore Drive when a man ran up and opened fire.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

