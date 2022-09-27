ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Girls Athlete of the Week?

By JD Humburg
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Oregon High School Girls Athlete of the Week for Sept. 19-25 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers.

Read through the nominees and cast your vote. We’ll send a free SBLive T-shirt to the winner of the poll! Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday.

If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email danbrood91@gmail.com.

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

Read more about all of this week’s nominations at the following links:

VOLLEYBALL STARS OF THE WEEK

GIRLS SOCCER STARS OF THE WEEK

Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

