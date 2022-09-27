ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction

The Arizona Wildcats have much of the past few seasons being every opponent’s punching bag, but now comes a chance for them to do the smacking. Saturday’s opponent, the Colorado Buffaloes, are 0-4 and have lost by an average of 31.5 points. They’re the first power-conference team in 65 years to lose their first four games by 25 or more points, and with a 17.5-point spread another such margin is possible.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

What do you usually like to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your family or friends? If the answer is a nice cooked steak then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and it would be a pity not to visit them if you happen to live in the area. Are you curious to see which places made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that serve insanely good food:
Colorado Business Hall of Fame Names Six New Inductees for 2023 Program

The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain are pleased to announce that they will add six new inductees in 2023 to the Colorado Business Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame recognizes influential state business leaders, past and present. The just-named class will be inducted at the 33rd Colorado Business Hall of Fame dinner on Feb. 6, 2023, which will be held at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center.
Food author raves about Den-Mex cuisine

We love our Mexican food in Denver, but do we really appreciate how unique and special it is?  CBS Colorado Mornings anchors Dominic Garcia and Michelle Griego sat down with author Gustavo Arellano to discuss everything about regional varieties of Mexican food.Arellano is columnist for the Los Angeles Times and the author of "Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America."  Arellano also wrote a column for Denver's Westword, titled "¡Ask a Mexican!""Wherever there's a large historic Mexican American community, you're going to have different interpretations of Mexican American food," Arellano said.  "Denver, I have to say has one of the...
Pearl Izumi Trims Staff, Plans To Sell Colorado Headquarters

Pearl Izumi has eliminated an undisclosed number of jobs from its Louisville, CO headquarters, and its parent company, United Sports Brands, plans to sell the building, according to a report from the BusinessDen. United Sports Brands acquired Pearl Izumi in May 2022. According to the Business Den, Candi Whitsel, SVP,...
Old VA Hospital building in Denver sells at auction

The old Veterans Administration Hospital in Denver has sold after sitting vacant for years. The building is located at 9th and Clermont. It was auctioned and the winning bid was $41.25 million. The buyer hasn't been revealed. At one point there was a plan to turn the building into affordable housing. 
Pepsi breaks ground on plant, expected to be largest in U.S.

Pepsi has outgrown its bottling plant in Denver's RiNo district. The company broke ground on a new facility this week that will triple its capacity.But they aren't moving far; just about 15 miles away.The new Colorado manufacturing facility will sit on 152 acres near East 72nd Avenue and Tower Road, just west of E-470.The new 1.2-million-square-foot-plant is set to be the largest Pepsi plant in the U.S. and is expected to double the size of its workforce. It's expected to be up and running next summer.
Video shows bears playing and wrestling on golf course

When hiking in bear country, it's a good idea to say "hey bear," every so often. When you hit your golf ball, you might want to shout, "fore!" But what happens when you're golfing in bear country?The country club at Castle Pines had some wild visitors hit the links Wednesday.Video captured three bears playing on the golf course, wrestling and galloping around.Eventually, they make their way to the putting green, with one bear nabbing the flagstick.RELATED: 'Bear Aware' gets a boost from a new source of funding in an effort to reduce bear-human conflicts
Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it

PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
Highlands Ranch man faces child assault allegations

A Highlands Ranch man is under investigation for allegations of child assault in Douglas County, Denver and Aurora. Joseph Spector, 44, is facing multiple charges of child sexual assault for incidents in Denver and Aurora, as well as two open investigations for potential crimes against children in Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office.
An Inside Look at Aurora’s Upcoming La Plaza Marketplace

For the past two years, a maze of food trucks and dining tents has attracted thousands to the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road. The assembly began during the early days of the pandemic and acquainted diners with a diversity of culinary experiences from various regions of Mexico to El Salvador, Honduras, Columbia, and Venezuela. Vendors serve (on their own schedules) throughout the week, with the weekends offering the most options and largest crowds.
Denver International Airport announces new CFO

There's a new CFO in town at Denver International Airport,Mike Nakornkhet has been serving as interim CFO after being appointed as deputy CFO since March 2021.He has no easy task ahead; he'll have to manage the nearly $3-billion improvement programs at the airport.He does come with 20 years of experience in the aviation industry. The airport's current CEO, Phil Washington, has been there for over a year.He is being considered for a job leading the Federal Aviation Administration.
