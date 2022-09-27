(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is using a new, stealthy patrol vehicle on Fargo area highways that is harder for drivers to see. "We'll see what kind of reaction we get from the public, how well we do when it comes to enforcement on these aggressive driving behaviors out there, the distracted drivers, if it is making a difference for us," said Captain Bryan Niewind.

