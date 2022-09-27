Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man booked for murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is booked in the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges, but details on the case remain scarce. 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Sept. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he is being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy.
valleynewslive.com
Former employee of Boulder Taphouse charged with property damage, arson
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Dilworth man is facing two felony charges for allegedly vandalizing a restaurant in Moorhead. Chad Mitchell Peterson is charged with first degree property damage and 2nd degree arson. Court documents say Moorhead Police officers were dispatched to Boulder Taphouse just before 8:30 a.m....
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A West Fargo man is out of thousands of dollars after he says his vehicle was broken into early Monday morning and the thief may have given himself away. Logan Matzke thought he was doing everything right to prevent his vehicle from being broken into...
Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide
Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KNOX News Radio
Moorhead man pleads guilty to felon possessing firearm
A Moorhead man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of illegally possessing a firearm. The U-S Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old Martin Torres Jr. was arrested March 13 by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office after trying to flee a traffic stop and resisting arrest. After his arrest, officers...
wdayradionow.com
Stealthy, black North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle harder for drivers to spot on Fargo area highways
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is using a new, stealthy patrol vehicle on Fargo area highways that is harder for drivers to see. "We'll see what kind of reaction we get from the public, how well we do when it comes to enforcement on these aggressive driving behaviors out there, the distracted drivers, if it is making a difference for us," said Captain Bryan Niewind.
kvrr.com
Baby found unresponsive at Carrington daycare, dies at Fargo hospital
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A baby’s death is under investigation in Foster County. Carrington Ambulance and police responded to an in-home daycare for an unresponsive 5-month-old on Monday. A GoFundMe set up for the family identifies the baby as Reed Nelson. The baby was air flighted to Sanford...
kvrr.com
Alexandria police chief believes he knows who made swatting calls
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KVRR) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent believes swatting’ calls made to schools in his city, Fergus Falls and St. Paul last week came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. The calls were a hoax reporting an active shooter at the schools. Minneapolis, New...
IN THIS ARTICLE
voiceofalexandria.com
Authorities in Becker County investigating two deaths
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Authorities in Becker County are investigating the deaths of two people in a home near Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff’s deputies and police found the bodies of a man and woman and two dogs Tuesday morning in Lakeview Township. Investigators say it appears this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victims and their cause and manner of death.
valleynewslive.com
North Dakotans evacuating and rushing to aid in Florida for hurricane Ian
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s usually a safe bet up north that the only extreme weather you’ll have to worry about are blizzards and flooding. However, one former North Dakota resident has found himself in the crosshairs of hurricane Ian. Bruce Asbury, who now lives in...
Driver strikes two trees in Fargo DUI crash
Fargo, ND (KXNET) — An 18-year-old driver from Fargo was rushed to the hospital after striking two separate trees during a DUI incident. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:02 a.m on Sunday, September 25, Miguel David Rendon was traveling northbound on 32nd street South in the 1900 block in Fargo at […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Driver identified, video footage gathered in Cass County school bus crash
(Cass County, ND) -- More details are being released as the investigation into a school bus crash in rural Cass County continues. In an update to a story we first brought to you last Friday, The Cass County Sheriff's Office says that the Enderlin Area School District has provided the department with the in-bus video footage from the bus that crashed into the Maple River on September 23rd in Leonard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lakesarearadio.net
Two Found Dead in Home near Detroit Lakes, Tuesday
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Two bodies were discovered in a home in Lakeview Township, Tuesday. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday, at a home along County Hwy 6 east of US Hwy 59. Upon arrival, law enforcement entered the residence and discovered the bodies of two adult individuals, one female and one male along with two deceased dogs.
kvrr.com
Retention bonuses on the way for some Fargo school district employees
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The Fargo School Board has approved employee retention bonuses of $1,500 each given out in two payments of $750. One will be given out in December and another in May. The bonuses go to school employees with regular and permanent work schedules. That covers certified...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police asking for your help in identifying those responsible for distributing racially divisive materials
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual, or individuals, responsible for distributing racially divisive materials throughout West Fargo neighborhoods. The Department tells WDAY Radio it received reports of racially divisive materials littered throughout streets and private properties...
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building
HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
fox9.com
Deputies: 2 people found dead in home near Detroit Lakes
LAKEVIEW TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man and woman were discovered dead early Tuesday morning inside a home outside Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, the sheriff's office reports. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says it responded shortly after 9 a.m. to a 911 call requesting law enforcement help at a residence on County Highway 6, just west of West Lake Drive.
lakesarearadio.net
BREAKING: Officers Responding to Incident at County Road 6 and West Lake Drive
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Officers are responding to a call at County Road 6 and West Lake Drive in Detroit Lakes, which is currently under construction. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to remain clear of the area until squad cars leave. This is an ongoing...
fargoinc.com
Hyperbaric Healing: Allan Luistro, MD & Nathan Swenson, NRP, Healing with Hyperbarics of North Dakota
While the technology and research are sophisticated, the idea behind Healing with Hyberbarics of North Dakota is simple: every cell in the human body needs oxygen. They offer tailored hyperbaric oxygen treatments where patients breathe 100% oxygen while the atmospheric pressure is increased. The increased oxygen promotes healing in injuries and inflamed tissues.
One injured in motorcycle crash near Valley City
He ended up losing control of the motorcycle and having to lay it down on its side, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 1