Sioux City, IA

Sioux City Journal

City announces transit system services public hearing

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is holding a public hearing on Oct. 19 to consider proposed adjustments to the city's transit system services, including route changes and service expansion. The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the transit system office, 509 Nebraska...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City man sentenced for Jan. 6th Capitol riot charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Sioux City man charged with taking part in the riots at the US Capitol last January was sentenced Thursday. 54-year-old Kenneth Rader pleaded guilty back in June to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. The US Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Diocese of Sioux City honoring law enforcement with special "Blue Mass"

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Diocese of Sioux City celebrating a special mass Thursday for current and former law enforcement officers at the Cathedral of the Epiphany. Known as a "Blue Mass", the first one was performed in 1934. This is the first time one was held in Sioux City in several years. It took place on the "feast day" for the Archangel St. Michael, a patron saint of law enforcement.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Fire at Casey’s in Hull, Iowa, draws 3 fire departments

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Employees working inside a Casey’s convenience store in Hull, Iowa, escaped without injury after a fire broke out this morning, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said. The fire was reporter earlier this morning. Emergency crews from Hull, Rock Valley and Sioux Center...
HULL, IA
Sioux City Journal

Siouxland authorities unable to find man who jumped into Missouri River

SIOUX CITY — Rescue personnel spent several hours unsuccessfully searching for a man seen jumping into the Missouri River from a bridge Wednesday. A South Sioux City police officer responded at 11:09 a.m. to a call about a man on the railroad bridge running from the Iowa side of the river to the Nebraska side. As the officer neared the bridge, a man carrying a backpack was seen jumping from the bridge into the river.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

FAA releases preliminary accident data, pilot identified by Sheriff

YANKTON, S.D. — The Federal Aviation Administration has released preliminary accident data about the helicopter crash in Yankton. The FAA says that an Airgyro Aviation AG-915 Spartan Gyrocopter, piloted by 65-year-old Kevin Rehm of California, was destroyed in the accident. The helicopter reportedly crashed at about 10:00 a.m. Tuesday,...
YANKTON, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Wells Fargo donates $15,000 to Siouxland Habitat for Humanity

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Wells Fargo donated $15,000 to Siouxland Habitat for Humanity with a goal to help sustain homeownership in Sioux City. Siouxland Habitat for Humanity is one of more than 230 Habitat organizations awarded a grant from Wells Fargo as part of its nationwide initiative to help low to moderate-income families construct and improve homes across the country.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Woodbury County field fires propelled by harvest, dry conditions

MOVILLE, Iowa -- Dry conditions have led to nearly ideal conditions for harvest to kick off across Siouxland. Those same conditions are also perfect for increased risk of grass and crop fires, as was the case Wednesday in Woodbury County, where rural fire departments spent hours putting out fires sparked by combines.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
kscj.com

MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH UNDERWAY AFTER REPORT OF BRIDGE JUMPER

AUTHORITIES FROM SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY AS WELL AS WOODBURY AND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE SEARCHING FOR AN INDIVIDUAL WHO JUMPED OR FELL OFF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). THREE SEARCH BOATS CARRYING EMERGENCY RESPONDERS WERE LAUNCHED TO LOCATE AND RESCUE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH CONTINUES FOR BRIDGE JUMPER (Update)

AUTHORITIES FROM WOODBURYAND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR A MALE THAT JUMPED OFF OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY RECEIVED A CALL ABOUT A MALE WITH A BACKPACK RUNNING ACROSS THE BRIDGE FROM THE...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man jailed for OWI, marijuana

ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Thomas Carl Udell Jr. stemmed...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sisters become new owners of The Garage

INWOOD—It’s a story of sisterhood and omelets at The Garage Bar & Grill in Inwood. Sisters Alyssa and Kate Van Beek officially became the owners and operators of The Garage on June 1. They bought the business in April from Ross and Kassidy Van Ginkel, who wanted to focus on their full-time careers and spend more time with their family.
INWOOD, IA

