Sioux City Journal
City announces transit system services public hearing
SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is holding a public hearing on Oct. 19 to consider proposed adjustments to the city's transit system services, including route changes and service expansion. The meeting will begin at 3 p.m. in the conference room at the transit system office, 509 Nebraska...
Peters Avenue in Sioux City closing temporarily
The Sioux City Engineering Division has announced another temporary road closure.
Exit ramps to Highway 20 reopen
Both Interstate 29 exit ramps have reopened following a traffic accident Wednesday evening.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Public Schools Foundation hoping to pay off student lunch balances
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — As student lunch balances rack up debt, the school's non-profit is trying to pay it off. It's called 30/30/30. It's something the Sioux City Public School Foundation has done in the past. They're asking the public to pledge $1 for 30 days of sharing this process with 30 friends.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City man sentenced for Jan. 6th Capitol riot charges
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Sioux City man charged with taking part in the riots at the US Capitol last January was sentenced Thursday. 54-year-old Kenneth Rader pleaded guilty back in June to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. The US Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia...
siouxlandnews.com
Diocese of Sioux City honoring law enforcement with special "Blue Mass"
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Diocese of Sioux City celebrating a special mass Thursday for current and former law enforcement officers at the Cathedral of the Epiphany. Known as a "Blue Mass", the first one was performed in 1934. This is the first time one was held in Sioux City in several years. It took place on the "feast day" for the Archangel St. Michael, a patron saint of law enforcement.
KELOLAND TV
Fire at Casey’s in Hull, Iowa, draws 3 fire departments
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Employees working inside a Casey’s convenience store in Hull, Iowa, escaped without injury after a fire broke out this morning, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said. The fire was reporter earlier this morning. Emergency crews from Hull, Rock Valley and Sioux Center...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland authorities unable to find man who jumped into Missouri River
SIOUX CITY — Rescue personnel spent several hours unsuccessfully searching for a man seen jumping into the Missouri River from a bridge Wednesday. A South Sioux City police officer responded at 11:09 a.m. to a call about a man on the railroad bridge running from the Iowa side of the river to the Nebraska side. As the officer neared the bridge, a man carrying a backpack was seen jumping from the bridge into the river.
kiwaradio.com
Equipment Failure Gets Blame For Rock Valley Power Outage That Leaves Thousands Without Power
Rock Valley, Iowa — Equipment failure gets the blame for a large power outage in Rock Valley on Wednesday afternoon. MidAmerican Energy spokesperson Tina Hoffman tells us about it. Rock Valley and Hull firefighters and the Rock Valley Ambulance Squad were dispatched to a transformer fire at about 12:40...
siouxlandnews.com
Mom of teen stabbed in random attack in Sioux City seeking answers for her son
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City mother is pleading for help from the community to identify the man who stabbed her teenage son in the neck this weekend. Why? Why why why? He didn't do nothing to you. I just don't know. Tasha Contreras, the 17-year-old victim's mother,...
siouxlandnews.com
FAA releases preliminary accident data, pilot identified by Sheriff
YANKTON, S.D. — The Federal Aviation Administration has released preliminary accident data about the helicopter crash in Yankton. The FAA says that an Airgyro Aviation AG-915 Spartan Gyrocopter, piloted by 65-year-old Kevin Rehm of California, was destroyed in the accident. The helicopter reportedly crashed at about 10:00 a.m. Tuesday,...
siouxlandnews.com
Wells Fargo donates $15,000 to Siouxland Habitat for Humanity
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Wells Fargo donated $15,000 to Siouxland Habitat for Humanity with a goal to help sustain homeownership in Sioux City. Siouxland Habitat for Humanity is one of more than 230 Habitat organizations awarded a grant from Wells Fargo as part of its nationwide initiative to help low to moderate-income families construct and improve homes across the country.
Authorities continue search for person who allegedly went into Missouri River
Authorities are looking for a person who allegedly went into the Missouri River Wednesday.
Sioux City Journal
Woodbury County field fires propelled by harvest, dry conditions
MOVILLE, Iowa -- Dry conditions have led to nearly ideal conditions for harvest to kick off across Siouxland. Those same conditions are also perfect for increased risk of grass and crop fires, as was the case Wednesday in Woodbury County, where rural fire departments spent hours putting out fires sparked by combines.
kscj.com
MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH UNDERWAY AFTER REPORT OF BRIDGE JUMPER
AUTHORITIES FROM SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY AS WELL AS WOODBURY AND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE SEARCHING FOR AN INDIVIDUAL WHO JUMPED OR FELL OFF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). THREE SEARCH BOATS CARRYING EMERGENCY RESPONDERS WERE LAUNCHED TO LOCATE AND RESCUE...
kscj.com
MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH CONTINUES FOR BRIDGE JUMPER (Update)
AUTHORITIES FROM WOODBURYAND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE CONTINUING THEIR SEARCH FOR A MALE THAT JUMPED OFF OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY RECEIVED A CALL ABOUT A MALE WITH A BACKPACK RUNNING ACROSS THE BRIDGE FROM THE...
Sioux City Journal
Arizona man to serve five years in federal prison for transporting cocaine through Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- An Arizona man who was stopped near Sioux City with more than 11 pounds of cocaine hidden in his car was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison. Scott Pride, 68, of Tucson, Arizona, pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man jailed for OWI, marijuana
ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, near Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The arrest of Thomas Carl Udell Jr. stemmed...
nwestiowa.com
Sisters become new owners of The Garage
INWOOD—It’s a story of sisterhood and omelets at The Garage Bar & Grill in Inwood. Sisters Alyssa and Kate Van Beek officially became the owners and operators of The Garage on June 1. They bought the business in April from Ross and Kassidy Van Ginkel, who wanted to focus on their full-time careers and spend more time with their family.
siouxlandnews.com
The Warming Shelter to participate in the Siouxland Sleepout for the first time
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The newest organization to the Siouxland Sleepout annual fundraiser is one that's been around for almost a decade. The Warming Shelter is participating in the Sleepout fundraiser for the first time this year. It's a place that has become a staple in Siouxland, helping anyone...
