ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
siouxlandnews.com

Several fire departments respond to a fire at Casey's in Hull, Iowa

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Fire departments from three communities battled a fire that destroyed Casey's Convenience Store in Hull, Iowa Wednesday morning. That fire broke out in the kitchen around 7 a.m. at the store which is located on the corner of Highway 18 and K-52. Fire departments from Hull, Sioux Center and Rock Valley responded to the scene.
HULL, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City man sentenced for Jan. 6th Capitol riot charges

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Sioux City man charged with taking part in the riots at the US Capitol last January was sentenced Thursday. 54-year-old Kenneth Rader pleaded guilty back in June to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. The US Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Authorities search Missouri River after report of a person that fell or jumped in

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Crews have been searching the Missouri River in Sioux City looking for a person who may have jumped or fallen off the railroad bridge Wednesday morning. A 911 call that came in at about 11:00 a.m. prompted the search. Crews from Sioux City, South Sioux City, and Dakota City took part in the search. They did find personal belongings that were left on the bridge, but authorities say they haven't been able to identify the person. The river runs about 9 to 17 feet deep in this area depending on the current.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
Sioux City, IA
Traffic
Local
Iowa Traffic
City
Iowa City, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City's Ross Dress for Less and ALDI opening in October

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Ross Dress for Less and ALDI are preparing to open in Sioux City in October. Ross confirms that its new store will hold a grand opening on October 8th. An ALDI spokesperson says that the new and second Sioux City location is scheduled to open in late October.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Diocese of Sioux City honoring law enforcement with special "Blue Mass"

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Diocese of Sioux City celebrating a special mass Thursday for current and former law enforcement officers at the Cathedral of the Epiphany. Known as a "Blue Mass", the first one was performed in 1934. This is the first time one was held in Sioux City in several years. It took place on the "feast day" for the Archangel St. Michael, a patron saint of law enforcement.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Wells Fargo donates $15,000 to Siouxland Habitat for Humanity

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Wells Fargo donated $15,000 to Siouxland Habitat for Humanity with a goal to help sustain homeownership in Sioux City. Siouxland Habitat for Humanity is one of more than 230 Habitat organizations awarded a grant from Wells Fargo as part of its nationwide initiative to help low to moderate-income families construct and improve homes across the country.
SIOUX CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#City Council#Parking Violations#Construction Maintenance
siouxlandnews.com

Democratic challenger for Iowa's 4th District holds lunch meet-up in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Democrat challenging Congressman Randy Feenstra for Iowa's 4th Congressional District made a stop in Sioux City Tuesday. Ryan Melton of Nevada attended the Siouxland Progressive Women's lunch meeting at Famous Dave's in Downtown Sioux City. He spoke to the group about why he's challenging first-term Republican Congressman Feenstra.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Nationwide call for blood donors as Hurricane Ian strikes Florida's southwest coast

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The American Association of Blood Banks is calling on people outside of the path of Hurricane Ian to donate blood this week. That request is to ensure the US maintains a stable supply of blood and blood products in areas impacted by the hurricane, as other blood banks send some of their supplies south to make up for reduced local supplies due to evacuations of donors and increased need.
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
siouxlandnews.com

FAA releases preliminary accident data, pilot identified by Sheriff

YANKTON, S.D. — The Federal Aviation Administration has released preliminary accident data about the helicopter crash in Yankton. The FAA says that an Airgyro Aviation AG-915 Spartan Gyrocopter, piloted by 65-year-old Kevin Rehm of California, was destroyed in the accident. The helicopter reportedly crashed at about 10:00 a.m. Tuesday,...
YANKTON, SD
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland Bigger Together Event

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland is inviting you to a special event to spread awareness to the organization's cause. Happening at the YummiBlox Food Truck lot, the Bigger Together Event will help highlight the values of the program and why representation matters. Attendees can...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Coffee Shops and Cafes Around Siouxland: Movillatte

MOVILLE, Iowa — Thursday, Septmeber 29th is National Coffee Day and Siouxland News is kicking off a new series led by Siouxland News Anchors Katie Copple and Taylor Deckert highlighting local coffee shops and cafes across Siouxland. On Thursday, Taylor takes us to Moville a popular coffee option along...
MOVILLE, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City native riding out Hurricane Ian on Florida's gulf coast

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City native who now lives in Florida says he's going to be riding out Hurricane Ian, which is heading straight to the sunshine state. Joesph Douglas has lived right outside of Orlando, Florida, in Deltona, since 2004. He moved there right after Hurricane...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City man charged after Tuesday morning pursuit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man has been arrested and charged after a pursuit with authorities early Tuesday morning. Sioux City Police say that on September 27th, just before 4 a.m., they received a report of several shots being fired in the area of the 5000 block of Lorraine Ave.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

NSP investigating fatal shooting in Burt County

BURT COUNTY, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9:00 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of...
BURT COUNTY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Great Shoe Giveaway: Local churches giving away 2,000 shoes to students in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Churches in Siouxland are calling it the Great Shoe Giveaway. In Sioux City, there are a lot of organizations giving out food, backpacks, and clothing. Several churches found a need of providing socks and shoes. This is the second year for the great shoe giveaway for Morningside Assembly of God, but it's the first time the church is partnering with a school to giveaway shoes directly to the students. On Tuesday, 650 shoes and pairs of socks were given to all the students at Spalding Park Elementary and an extra 50 pairs will be left at the school for students to have as replacements.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Above and Beyond: Michael Benson

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Schools have been back in session for over a month, and it's that time of year again to highlight outstanding students in Siouxland. Michael Benson is a very involved senior at West High School. "I love kids hanging out with people helping kids and mentoring them and teaching," Benson said.
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy