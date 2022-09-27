Read full article on original website

Several fire departments respond to a fire at Casey's in Hull, Iowa
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — Fire departments from three communities battled a fire that destroyed Casey's Convenience Store in Hull, Iowa Wednesday morning. That fire broke out in the kitchen around 7 a.m. at the store which is located on the corner of Highway 18 and K-52. Fire departments from Hull, Sioux Center and Rock Valley responded to the scene.

Sioux City Public Schools Foundation hoping to pay off student lunch balances
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — As student lunch balances rack up debt, the school's non-profit is trying to pay it off. It's called 30/30/30. It's something the Sioux City Public School Foundation has done in the past. They're asking the public to pledge $1 for 30 days of sharing this process with 30 friends.

Sioux City man sentenced for Jan. 6th Capitol riot charges
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Sioux City man charged with taking part in the riots at the US Capitol last January was sentenced Thursday. 54-year-old Kenneth Rader pleaded guilty back in June to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. The US Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia...

Authorities search Missouri River after report of a person that fell or jumped in
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Crews have been searching the Missouri River in Sioux City looking for a person who may have jumped or fallen off the railroad bridge Wednesday morning. A 911 call that came in at about 11:00 a.m. prompted the search. Crews from Sioux City, South Sioux City, and Dakota City took part in the search. They did find personal belongings that were left on the bridge, but authorities say they haven't been able to identify the person. The river runs about 9 to 17 feet deep in this area depending on the current.

Sioux City's Ross Dress for Less and ALDI opening in October
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Ross Dress for Less and ALDI are preparing to open in Sioux City in October. Ross confirms that its new store will hold a grand opening on October 8th. An ALDI spokesperson says that the new and second Sioux City location is scheduled to open in late October.

Diocese of Sioux City honoring law enforcement with special "Blue Mass"
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Diocese of Sioux City celebrating a special mass Thursday for current and former law enforcement officers at the Cathedral of the Epiphany. Known as a "Blue Mass", the first one was performed in 1934. This is the first time one was held in Sioux City in several years. It took place on the "feast day" for the Archangel St. Michael, a patron saint of law enforcement.

Mom of teen stabbed in random attack in Sioux City seeking answers for her son
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City mother is pleading for help from the community to identify the man who stabbed her teenage son in the neck this weekend. Why? Why why why? He didn't do nothing to you. I just don't know. Tasha Contreras, the 17-year-old victim's mother,...

Wells Fargo donates $15,000 to Siouxland Habitat for Humanity
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Wells Fargo donated $15,000 to Siouxland Habitat for Humanity with a goal to help sustain homeownership in Sioux City. Siouxland Habitat for Humanity is one of more than 230 Habitat organizations awarded a grant from Wells Fargo as part of its nationwide initiative to help low to moderate-income families construct and improve homes across the country.

Democratic challenger for Iowa's 4th District holds lunch meet-up in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Democrat challenging Congressman Randy Feenstra for Iowa's 4th Congressional District made a stop in Sioux City Tuesday. Ryan Melton of Nevada attended the Siouxland Progressive Women's lunch meeting at Famous Dave's in Downtown Sioux City. He spoke to the group about why he's challenging first-term Republican Congressman Feenstra.

Nationwide call for blood donors as Hurricane Ian strikes Florida's southwest coast
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The American Association of Blood Banks is calling on people outside of the path of Hurricane Ian to donate blood this week. That request is to ensure the US maintains a stable supply of blood and blood products in areas impacted by the hurricane, as other blood banks send some of their supplies south to make up for reduced local supplies due to evacuations of donors and increased need.

The Warming Shelter to participate in the Siouxland Sleepout for the first time
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The newest organization to the Siouxland Sleepout annual fundraiser is one that's been around for almost a decade. The Warming Shelter is participating in the Sleepout fundraiser for the first time this year. It's a place that has become a staple in Siouxland, helping anyone...

MercyOne Siouxland cited by State of Iowa for lack of tracking COVID vaccines among staff
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa regulators say MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center did a poor job of tracking which of its employees had received a covid vaccine and which received medical exemptions. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals cited the hospital for failing to develop and implement a system...

FAA releases preliminary accident data, pilot identified by Sheriff
YANKTON, S.D. — The Federal Aviation Administration has released preliminary accident data about the helicopter crash in Yankton. The FAA says that an Airgyro Aviation AG-915 Spartan Gyrocopter, piloted by 65-year-old Kevin Rehm of California, was destroyed in the accident. The helicopter reportedly crashed at about 10:00 a.m. Tuesday,...

TOTT - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland Bigger Together Event
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland is inviting you to a special event to spread awareness to the organization's cause. Happening at the YummiBlox Food Truck lot, the Bigger Together Event will help highlight the values of the program and why representation matters. Attendees can...

Coffee Shops and Cafes Around Siouxland: Movillatte
MOVILLE, Iowa — Thursday, Septmeber 29th is National Coffee Day and Siouxland News is kicking off a new series led by Siouxland News Anchors Katie Copple and Taylor Deckert highlighting local coffee shops and cafes across Siouxland. On Thursday, Taylor takes us to Moville a popular coffee option along...

Sioux City native riding out Hurricane Ian on Florida's gulf coast
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City native who now lives in Florida says he's going to be riding out Hurricane Ian, which is heading straight to the sunshine state. Joesph Douglas has lived right outside of Orlando, Florida, in Deltona, since 2004. He moved there right after Hurricane...

Sioux City man charged after Tuesday morning pursuit
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man has been arrested and charged after a pursuit with authorities early Tuesday morning. Sioux City Police say that on September 27th, just before 4 a.m., they received a report of several shots being fired in the area of the 5000 block of Lorraine Ave.

NSP investigating fatal shooting in Burt County
BURT COUNTY, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9:00 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of...

Great Shoe Giveaway: Local churches giving away 2,000 shoes to students in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Churches in Siouxland are calling it the Great Shoe Giveaway. In Sioux City, there are a lot of organizations giving out food, backpacks, and clothing. Several churches found a need of providing socks and shoes. This is the second year for the great shoe giveaway for Morningside Assembly of God, but it's the first time the church is partnering with a school to giveaway shoes directly to the students. On Tuesday, 650 shoes and pairs of socks were given to all the students at Spalding Park Elementary and an extra 50 pairs will be left at the school for students to have as replacements.

Above and Beyond: Michael Benson
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Schools have been back in session for over a month, and it's that time of year again to highlight outstanding students in Siouxland. Michael Benson is a very involved senior at West High School. "I love kids hanging out with people helping kids and mentoring them and teaching," Benson said.
